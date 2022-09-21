ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wfsu.org

FAMU students are suing Florida higher education leaders over alleged funding discrimination

Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of "intentional discrimination" against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state has maintained “a segregated system of...
wfsu.org

September 23, 2022

Talk of inflation continues to dominate news cycles across the country and right here in Florida. This week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced several tax deductions he said would put significant dents in living expenses for average Florida families. But even before that, there was a move to save Florida drivers at bit at the pump.
wfsu.org

Florida's head of election security Pete Antonacci suddenly dies

Pete Antonacci, a political fix-it man who garnered bipartisan praise during a career in public service that spanned more than three decades, died of a heart attack Friday afternoon. Antonacci, a former prosecutor and supervisor of elections, most recently headed a controversial new state office charged with probing voting irregularities.
