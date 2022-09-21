Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
FAMU students are suing Florida higher education leaders over alleged funding discrimination
Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of "intentional discrimination" against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state has maintained “a segregated system of...
wfsu.org
September 23, 2022
Talk of inflation continues to dominate news cycles across the country and right here in Florida. This week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced several tax deductions he said would put significant dents in living expenses for average Florida families. But even before that, there was a move to save Florida drivers at bit at the pump.
wfsu.org
Florida's head of election security Pete Antonacci suddenly dies
Pete Antonacci, a political fix-it man who garnered bipartisan praise during a career in public service that spanned more than three decades, died of a heart attack Friday afternoon. Antonacci, a former prosecutor and supervisor of elections, most recently headed a controversial new state office charged with probing voting irregularities.
wfsu.org
Neighbors watching over Tallahassee's Southside are working to erase the dividing line
For the complete text, and more, visit the Not So Black and White podcast website. Railroad tracks divide Florida State University and Florida A&M University. The campuses sit about a mile and a half apart. The tracks remain a symbolic separation between FSU, a largely white university, and FAMU, a...
wfsu.org
Tallahassee's Village Square forum rededicates itself to political diversity with a new executive director at the helm
What began as an effort to bring people from different political viewpoints together for civil discussion is undergoing a reboot. Tallahassee's Village Square is going back to its roots with a new executive director in charge. That new executive director is Vanessa Rowse. "I have produced the Village Square's podcast...
wfsu.org
Researchers will study how to best support Florida mangrove and coral reef ecosystems
A team of researchers led by the University of South Florida is getting $20 million from the National Science Foundation to develop solutions to protect and replenish coral reef and mangrove ecosystems. Coral reefs and mangroves safeguard our coasts by reducing flooding, erosion and wave intensity during storms. They also...
wfsu.org
WFSU presents a Perspectives preview of a groundbreaking podcast series on race relations in Tallahassee
The first of WFSU Public Media's series of podcasts on Tallahassee's complex racial realities goes online Thursday, Sept. 22. A special project preview came a few days before that during a special Perspectives broadcast. The podcast project, underwritten by the Florida Humanities Council, has been in the works for nearly...
wfsu.org
A teenager is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in northwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee police have arrested an 18-year-old for shooting into a vehicle Wednesday evening. A woman was left with serious injuries. Police say a car with 5 female occupants was leaving an apartment complex on Pecan Rd. near Mission Rd. and Tharpe St. as some males were blocking the roadway. Detectives...
