Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top 30 Latin Artists

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th to October 15th annually in the U.S. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans. Patrons explore the rich Latin history, culture, and achievements here in the U.S.

There are several celebrities in entertainment who’s families migrated to the U.S. from various Latin countries. Actors like Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez are a few of the famous entertainers we featured in our “20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers” list .

Today, we honor the Latin artists who are topping the Billboard Charts with their record-breaking hits. These artists are limitless. Some artists create music in their native Spanish language. While others, sing and rap between both English and Spanish, dominating American mainstream music. There are no bounds in the music genres these artists occupy. While traditional Latin music has its’ own cadence and musical elements, some of the artists featured on this list fuse other sounds in R&B, Hip Hop and even, country music.

From music’s hottest artists like Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis, fans can expect hit after hit with these Latin artists. Billboard compiled a year-end list from 2021 with the top Latin artists. There are 50 artists making moves throughout the music industry. Today, we will feature the top 30.

Check out a list of Billboard’s Top Latin artists below:

1. Bad Bunny

2. Rauw Alejandro

3. Karol G

4. Kali Uchis

5. J Balvin

6. JHayco

7. Ozuna

8. Maluma

9. Myke Towers

10. Eslabon Armado

11. Farruko

12. Anuel AA

13. Sech

14. Christian Nodal

15. Camilo

16. Romeo Santos

17. Selena

18. Aventura

19. Los Legendarios

20. Grupo Firme

21. Junior H

22. Enrique Iglesias

23. Rosalia

24. Nicky Jam

25. Nio Garcia

26. Calibre 50

27. Jay Wheeler

28. Natanael Cano

29. Selena Gomez

30. Luis Fonsi

Source:Bad BunnySource:Rauw AlejandroSource:Karol GSource:Kali UchisSource:J BalvinSource:JHaycoSource:OzunaSource:MalumaSource:Myke TowersSource:Eslabon ArmadoSource:FarrukoSource:Anuel AASource:SechSource:Christian NodalSource:CamiloSource:Romeo SantosSource:SelenaSource:AventuraSource:Los LegendariosSource:Grupo FirmeSource:Junior HSource:Enrique IglesiasSource:RosaliaSource:Nicky JamSource:Nio GarciaSource:Calibre 50Source:Jay WheelerSource:Natanael CanoSource:Selena GomezSource:Luis Fonsi