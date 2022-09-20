ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top 30 Latin Artists

By Sammy Approved
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sO8ag_0i4BxYJg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MgF0_0i4BxYJg00

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month ! We are celebrating with a gallery of Billboard’s Top Latin Artists. Check out the gallery inside.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th to October 15th annually in the U.S. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans. Patrons explore the rich Latin history, culture, and achievements here in the U.S.

There are several celebrities in entertainment who’s families migrated to the U.S. from various Latin countries. Actors like Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez are a few of the famous entertainers we featured in our “20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers” list .

Today, we honor the Latin artists who are topping the Billboard Charts with their record-breaking hits. These artists are limitless. Some artists create music in their native Spanish language. While others, sing and rap between both English and Spanish, dominating American mainstream music. There are no bounds in the music genres these artists occupy. While traditional Latin music has its’ own cadence and musical elements, some of the artists featured on this list fuse other sounds in R&B, Hip Hop and even, country music.

From music’s hottest artists like Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis, fans can expect hit after hit with these Latin artists. Billboard compiled a year-end list from 2021 with the top Latin artists. There are 50 artists making moves throughout the music industry. Today, we will feature the top 30.

Check out a list of Billboard’s Top Latin artists below:

1. Bad Bunny

Source:Bad Bunny

2. Rauw Alejandro

Source:Rauw Alejandro

3. Karol G

Source:Karol G

4. Kali Uchis

Source:Kali Uchis

5. J Balvin

Source:J Balvin

6. JHayco

Source:JHayco

7. Ozuna

Source:Ozuna

8. Maluma

Source:Maluma

9. Myke Towers

Source:Myke Towers

10. Eslabon Armado

Source:Eslabon Armado

11. Farruko

Source:Farruko

12. Anuel AA

Source:Anuel AA

13. Sech

Source:Sech

14. Christian Nodal

Source:Christian Nodal

15. Camilo

Source:Camilo

16. Romeo Santos

Source:Romeo Santos

17. Selena

Source:Selena

18. Aventura

Source:Aventura

19. Los Legendarios

Source:Los Legendarios

20. Grupo Firme

Source:Grupo Firme

21. Junior H

Source:Junior H

22. Enrique Iglesias

Source:Enrique Iglesias

23. Rosalia

Source:Rosalia

24. Nicky Jam

Source:Nicky Jam

25. Nio Garcia

Source:Nio Garcia

26. Calibre 50

Source:Calibre 50

27. Jay Wheeler

Source:Jay Wheeler

28. Natanael Cano

Source:Natanael Cano

29. Selena Gomez

Source:Selena Gomez

30. Luis Fonsi

Source:Luis Fonsi

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Future Sells Publishing Catalog to Investment Firm

Future has sold the publishing rights to his recorded output from 2004 to 2020 to the investment firm Influence Media Partners, Variety and Billboard report. The catalog contains 612 titles, including collaborations with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, and the Weeknd. Variety reports the value of the deal to be in the “high eight figures.”
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Santos
Person
J Balvin
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Ozuna
Person
Christian Nodal
Person
Nicky Jam
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Enrique Iglesias
Person
Kali Uchis
Pitchfork

iLe Announces New Album Nacarile, Shares New Song “Traguito”: Listen

ILe has announced her third album Nacarile. It’s out October 21 via Sony Music Latin. The lead single “Traguito,” out today, features Chilean icon Mon Laferte. “I like iLe’s voice, it has a lot of personality and I really enjoy the type of music that she makes,” Mon Laferte said in a statement. “Although the song was already in the works, iLe invited me to write a new part of it so it was a challenge to add something more to a story that already existed. Thank you, iLe, I enjoyed the process and I hope everyone enjoys the final recording as much as I do.” Hear “Traguito” below.
MUSIC
Variety

Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards

For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hispanic Americans#Latin Music#American
Pitchfork

Natalia Lafourcade Announces New Album De Todas las Flores, Shares Video: Watch

Natalia Lafourcade has announced the release date for her upcoming album: De Todas las Flores is due out October 28 via Sony Music Entertainment México. The album was produced by Adán Jodorowsky (son of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky), and includes contributions from Marc Ribot, Emiliano Dorantes, Sebastian Steinberg, Cyril Atef, and more. It is Lafourcade’s first album of completely new material in seven years.
MUSIC
Variety

Lana Del Rey Course Launched at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute

As it did with Taylor Swift earlier this year, New York University’s Clive Davis Institute has introduced a course on Lana Del Rey for this fall. Taught by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, the two-credit course, “Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey” runs Oct. 20-Dec. 8. According to an NYU rep, the course will examine Del Rey’s contributions to 21st Century pop stardom, her relationship to feminism, her musical influences and artists she has influenced, and her connection to social justice movements such as  #BlackLlivesMatter, #MeToo and #TimesUp. Del Rey was honored with the Decade Award at Variety‘s Hitmakers event in December....
COLLEGES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Reportedly Going On ‘Renaissance’ Stadium World Tour In 2023

After topping the charts and giving fans a reason to celebrate, Beyoncé will bring the Renaissance to fans worldwide. Beyoncé, 41, is planning on taking her new album on the road, according to Page Six, which reports that she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. The publication reports that an official announcement – presumably, will include ticketing information – can “be expected in the coming weeks.”
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy