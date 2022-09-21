Read full article on original website
Results Performance Training In Williamsburg Opens In New Location
JAMES CITY-Results Performance Training has opened its door to its new home, an address change that owner Detric Smith said gives his fitness facility more space and greater visibility. A ribbon cutting event was held for Smith’s new location in the Colony Square shopping center on Jamestown Road on September...
Windy City Wings Opens Second Location On Fort Eustis
NEWPORT NEWS-Windy City Wings recently expanded with the opening of a second location. The establishment opened a new restaurant on Fort Eustis earlier this month. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
Melting Pot Offering Inaugural Oktober FondueFest Menu
Melting Pot is introducing a limited time menu in celebration of Oktoberfest for the first time. The inaugural menu will feature Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer in both its Bavarian Beer Cheese fondue as well as in its new Oktoberfest cooking style. The special Oktober FondueFest dining experience will be offered...
Counts’ Hallmark Store In Jefferson Commons Closing
NEWPORT NEWS—Counts’ Hallmark Store located at 12551 Jefferson Ave. Suite 239 in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center, will close at the end of September. According to store owner Noel Counts, when ownership of the shopping center changed hands, the new owners leased out their space while they were negotiating for a new lease.
Maker Fest 2022 returns to Portsmouth Sept. 24
Maker Fest 2022 in Portsmouth will take place on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and The Children's Museum of Virginia, The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center, and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be participating.
October Activities Abound At The Virginia Living Museum
NEWPORT NEWS—Families looking for fall fun should consider adding The Virginia Living Museum to their list of places to visit throughout the season. The museum will host a full spectrum of fascinating, entertaining, and even life-saving activities in October. Here’s a sampling of what is in store:. Want...
Royal Hanneford Circus puts up the big top in Newport News
For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News! Performances of all kinds will begin Thursday at 7p.m. in Newport News
Royal Hanneford Circus To Perform In Newport News September 22-25
NEWPORT NEWS—For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News. The Circus Fans Association of America (CFA) is hosting its 2022 convention in Newport News, and the organization worked with Newport News Tourism, Newport News Hospitality Association leaders, and the Newport News Special Events team to bring the show here.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Barge in Chesapeake evacuated after small fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A barge in the process of being dismantled in Chesapeake was evacuated Friday morning after a small fire broke out. It happened just before 7 a.m., a Chesapeake Fire Department spokesperson said. The barge was at 1400 Precon Drive, off Bainbridge Blvd. Materials being cut...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: The Fishin' Pig
NORFOLK, Va. — Summer may be over, but you can still get the tastes of it through the menu at Fishin' Pig in Norfolk. In this barbecue-style restaurant, the flavors are like explosions on a plate. The atmosphere alone is a welcoming family feel. That feeling of home was...
Gas leak on Buckroe Ave. in Hampton
An official confirmed a construction crew hit a Virginia Natural Gas line in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue around 8 a.m.
Authentic New York Pizza Comes To Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—The small business complex across the street from the entrance to the Stoneybrook neighborhood in Newport News has seen a lot of changes over the years. From a high-end Italian ristorante next to a Greek market, to a Mexican restaurant which is now flanked by The Original Pizza Sam, the residents in the area—and people who make the trip to get there—are certainly eating well.
Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe
HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
Newport News police investigate Westbound Oyster Point Road four vehicle crash
Westbound Oyster Point Road and an eastbound lane is shut down at Canon Blvd due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries this morning.
Suffolk City Council approves rezoning request, paving way for ‘Port 460 Project’
The Suffolk City Council has voted for a rezoning request Wednesday, paving the way for the "Port 460 Project."
Home to the World’s Largest Naval Base, Norfolk Combines History with Culture for a One-of-a-Kind Vacation
It’s not just the bright brushes of pigment on the street murals in the NEON District, or the glowing statues in the Glass Light Hotel & Gallery that leave visitors in awe. What is most electrifying is seeing the sunset over Norfolk Harbor, where layers of magenta, violet, and gold paint the horizon.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses
JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
Comments / 0