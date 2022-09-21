ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Results Performance Training In Williamsburg Opens In New Location

JAMES CITY-Results Performance Training has opened its door to its new home, an address change that owner Detric Smith said gives his fitness facility more space and greater visibility. A ribbon cutting event was held for Smith’s new location in the Colony Square shopping center on Jamestown Road on September...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Windy City Wings Opens Second Location On Fort Eustis

NEWPORT NEWS-Windy City Wings recently expanded with the opening of a second location. The establishment opened a new restaurant on Fort Eustis earlier this month. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3 in...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Melting Pot Offering Inaugural Oktober FondueFest Menu

Melting Pot is introducing a limited time menu in celebration of Oktoberfest for the first time. The inaugural menu will feature Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer in both its Bavarian Beer Cheese fondue as well as in its new Oktoberfest cooking style. The special Oktober FondueFest dining experience will be offered...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Counts’ Hallmark Store In Jefferson Commons Closing

NEWPORT NEWS—Counts’ Hallmark Store located at 12551 Jefferson Ave. Suite 239 in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center, will close at the end of September. According to store owner Noel Counts, when ownership of the shopping center changed hands, the new owners leased out their space while they were negotiating for a new lease.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Hampton, VA
Food & Drinks
Hampton, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Hampton, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

October Activities Abound At The Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS—Families looking for fall fun should consider adding The Virginia Living Museum to their list of places to visit throughout the season. The museum will host a full spectrum of fascinating, entertaining, and even life-saving activities in October. Here’s a sampling of what is in store:. Want...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Royal Hanneford Circus To Perform In Newport News September 22-25

NEWPORT NEWS—For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News. The Circus Fans Association of America (CFA) is hosting its 2022 convention in Newport News, and the organization worked with Newport News Tourism, Newport News Hospitality Association leaders, and the Newport News Special Events team to bring the show here.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink
WAVY News 10

Barge in Chesapeake evacuated after small fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A barge in the process of being dismantled in Chesapeake was evacuated Friday morning after a small fire broke out. It happened just before 7 a.m., a Chesapeake Fire Department spokesperson said. The barge was at 1400 Precon Drive, off Bainbridge Blvd. Materials being cut...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: The Fishin' Pig

NORFOLK, Va. — Summer may be over, but you can still get the tastes of it through the menu at Fishin' Pig in Norfolk. In this barbecue-style restaurant, the flavors are like explosions on a plate. The atmosphere alone is a welcoming family feel. That feeling of home was...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
peninsulachronicle.com

Authentic New York Pizza Comes To Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—The small business complex across the street from the entrance to the Stoneybrook neighborhood in Newport News has seen a lot of changes over the years. From a high-end Italian ristorante next to a Greek market, to a Mexican restaurant which is now flanked by The Original Pizza Sam, the residents in the area—and people who make the trip to get there—are certainly eating well.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses

JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy