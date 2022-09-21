ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fast Company

The world got 5.2 million more millionaires last year, but many are getting pinched in 2022

Two-and-a-half million people in the United States became millionaires last year, but thanks to rising prices, that may not mean as much as it used to. Worldwide, 5.2 million people became millionaires in 2021, according to the Global Wealth Report 2022, an annual release published by Credit Suisse. Including those 5.2 million, 2.5 million of whom are in the U.S., the total number of millionaires globally increased to 62.5 million at the end of 2021. The total amount of global wealth tallied nearly $464 trillion, which was an almost 10% increase over the prior year, too, the report says.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
ValueWalk

New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
BUSINESS
CNET

Will You Owe Taxes on Forgiven Student Loans? Borrowers in These States Will

While the details of President Biden's widespread federal student loan forgiveness are still being finalized, many borrowers are wondering if they'll be taxed on any forgiven debt. The answer? It's complicated. Borrowers won't owe federal taxes on this debt -- a provision tucked into the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act...
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why

U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
REAL ESTATE
Cadrene Heslop

"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages

The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
Markets Insider

Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere

More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
BUSINESS
Andrei Tapalaga

The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years

Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
The Independent

‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says

The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank.Analysis of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement by Resolution Foundation said “only the very richest households in Britain” will see their incomes grow as a result of the most significant tax cuts in 50 years.The richest 5% will see their incomes grow by 2% next year (2023-24), while the other 95% of the population will get poorer as the cost-of-living crisis continues.The package will also see London and the South...
INCOME TAX
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 63% of Americans say they are falling behind the cost of living

(The Center Square) — Newly released polling data shows that the majority of Americans report they are falling behind the cost of living. NBC News released the poll, which found that 58% of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Another 63% of surveyed voters...
BUSINESS

