New York City's Babyllon wins Carteret Battle of the Bands
New York City-based funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon wins the Carteret Battle of the Bands on Sept. 18 in Carteret Park. PHOTO BY ELHAM HUSSIAN. The multi-hyphenated talent of Polina Antoni Kanin is the singer-songwriter-guitarist of funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon and the founding producer-engineer of PowerBush Records. Her New York City-based act, which has been described as “if Amy Winehouse and Led Zeppelin had a baby in New Orleans,” recently won $1,500 as the first-place band winner of the Carteret Battle of the Bands. In the midst of a cultural and economic renaissance, the blossoming borough also provided $1,500 to a solo first-place winner, New York City’s folky dream-popster Elizabeth Winterbourne, as well $1,000 each to two second-place finishers: singer-songwriter Mel Rose and the energetic trio This Island Earth, both from North Jersey. Organized by the Carteret-based Central Jersey Arts Council, the Sept. 18 band battle closed the borough’s annual five-day Charity Carnival, which included its 46th annual Ethnic Day featuring a performance by Grammy-nominated hit makers Gin Blossoms.
State Theatre presents Three Dog Night
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents legendary band, Three Dog Night on Friday, October 14 at 8:00pm. Three Dog Night has been entertaining generations for over 50 years with their live performances and hit songs such as “Black and White,” “Never Been to Spain,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” and “Joy to the World.” Tickets range from $29-$99.
The Montclair Art Museum Holds an Indigenous Peoples Weekend
Above: Jeremy Dennis (top, photo by Simon Howell), Brent Michael Davids (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum), Laura Ortman (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum) and Caroline Monnet, “No One Spoke of Extinction,” 2021, vinyl print (photo courtesy of the artist). The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) will honor...
Inside South Camden Theatre's 18th Season
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- South Camden Theatre Company has announced the show line-up for their 18th season at The Waterfront South Theatre, the only free-standing theatre built in Camden in more than 100 years. The season includes The Legend of Georgia McBride, Lettice & Lovage, Alabama Story, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.
Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events To Its Season
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- As the 2022 season of Main Stage performances, young audience series productions, and Theatre School session continues, Music Mountain Theatre also offers additional special events to enjoy this fall. On Sunday, September 25 at 7:00pm, join Sally and Ian Bethmann for an evening of Broadway favorites! The...
PHOTOS from "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at Music Mountain Theatre
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre revisits the wild and wooly Roaring 20s when Thoroughly Modern Millie comes to the stage for a four-weekend run opening on September 16th and running through October 9th. Set in New York City in 1922, this tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life for herself. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Ocean County Library presents Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre
(JACKSON, NJ) -- Join in a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and enjoy music and dance by the Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch on Saturday, October 8. The Hispanic Tapas Dance Program will be a mixture of classical, regional, and flamenco dances from Spain, and Latin American dances from Mexico and Ecuador. Showtime is 2:00pm.
Passaic County Arts Center to Feature New and Returning Exhibits
(HAWTHORNE, NJ) -- On Saturday, September 24th, from 4:00pm – 6:00pm, the County of Passaic is hosting an opening reception for My Own Witness: Rupture and Repair, by Donna Bassin, an award-winning photographer, artist, author, and filmmaker, Texture in Nature, by Susan Zulauf, a New Jersey based artist, and a travelling exhibit from New York University entitled: Stereotypes in U.S. Popular Culture. Additionally, two installations from a recent exhibit will be on view, In Cemento Veritas, by Mario Loprete and Sonic Peaks, by Payton MacDonald. All exhibits will be on display from Saturday, September 17th – Sunday, November 27th at the Passaic County Arts Center at the John W. Rea House.
Jersey City Theater Center Presents “Da Vinci Inventions" by Cordâme
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center will present “Da Vinci Inventions” by Canadian chamber music ensemble Cordâme on Saturday, October 15 at 6:00pm. Taking the stage at JCTC Studios, Cordâme will interpret the music of the Italian Renaissance in their distinct chamber music-meets-jazz style. Cordâme is dynamic ensemble dedicated to the interpretation of the compositions of Jean Félix Mailloux. Created in Montreal in 2004, have released 8 albums in 18 years and is one of the most active groups in the Quebec music scene. In 2019, Cordâme was commissioned by Orford Musique to create “Da Vinci inventions.”
RVCC Slates Contemporary Art Exhibition Featuring Work by Two NJ Artists
“Charge III, IV, V” by Wendell Jeffrey; lithography, chine collé w/viscosity inks on paper; each 22” x 18”; 2021. (BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present Narrative Images, an exhibition showcasing the work of New Jersey artists Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, October 7-28, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus.
Roxey Ballet presents Bram Stoker's "Dracula"
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Kicking off the Fall season, Roxey Ballet stages its dance adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" on October 21- October 30. Roxey Ballet's "Dracula" interprets Stoker's famed horror story through a complete sensory experience of movement, music and spoken word with pyrotechnic, sound and lighting effects. Showcasing 16 world class professional artists, the performances take place throughout NJ and at the Mill Ballet Event Center in New Hope, Pa.
MPAC presents Life in the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Do ghosts exist? And if so, can they be communicated with? Popular ghost hunter Amy Bruni talks all things supernatural at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49. Amy Bruni started her professional ghost hunting career just over a...
Robert Organes Art Exhibit at Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch in October
(BARNEGAT, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch presents “Now and Then,” an exhibit of paintings by local artist Robert Organes, during the month of October. The display marks Robert’s return to the Barnegat Branch as a contributing artist. He has also exhibited in regional juried shows and galleries in northern New Jersey.
New Jersey State Council on the Arts Awards Grant to the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) was recently awarded $134,800 in Fiscal Year 2023 General Operating/Program Support grant funds by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA). NJSCA awarded more than $28 million in grants to support over 700 arts organizations, projects, and artists throughout the state. This grant award will provide operating support for VACNJ to cover program and curatorial staff salaries, facility costs, and administrative costs.
Spotlight on NJ Rep's 2022-23 Mainstage Season
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company has announced their 2022-2023 Mainstage Season. This season New Jersey Repertory Company will be presenting six mainstage productions - Eden Prairie, 1971 by Mat Smart, Popcorn Falls by James Hindman, ESSPY by Nandita Shenoy, A Tailor Near Me by Michael Tucker, Welcome to Matteson by Inda Craig-Galván and one to be announced.
The 12th Annual Tri-State Theatre Festival
(SPRING LAKE, NJ) -- South Street Players presents the 12th Annual Tri-State Theatre Festival October 21-23, 2022 at Wesley Hall in Spring Lake. The festival, which receives more than 300 scripts annually, is committed to presenting the finest and most unique original, short plays written by local playwrights from New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.
MPAC presents Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Round Room Live and Hasbro have announced that Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will come to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) for two shows, Sunday, October 16 at 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Tickets range from $39-$59. In addition, ticket buyers may upgrade for a live photo experience for an additional $50.
The Wellmont Theater presents 1964: The Tribute
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Wellmont Theater presents 1964: The Tribute on Friday, January 6, 2023. “1964” focuses on the quintessential moment in history, when The Beatles actually played before a LIVE audience. Doors are at 7:00pm, showtime is 8:00pm. The Beatles toured the world in the early 1960’s,...
Special Discounts and Treats for "Soft Animals" at Vivid Stage
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a number of special discounts and events during the world premiere production of Soft Animals by Erin Mallon from September 29 through October 9. Be the first to see the show on...
Star Royale Theatre presents "Jekyll & Hyde"
(POMPTON LAKES, NJ) -- Star Royale Theatre, formerly Rhino Theatre Mainstage, presents Jekyll & Hyde from October 14-30 with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 3:00pm. This is the epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.
