POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
Judges, police, social workers, youth care workers and parents agree that young offenders deserve the best treatment and the best living arrangements available. How to achieve those goals is up for debate, though.
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
It’s hard to understand how an 11-year-old girl could get away with playing a slot machine at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Paradise Township, Monroe County. It happened 10 times recently, where the girl played 10 different slot machines. Another two 13-year-old girls also got away with playing slots. We acknowledge it’s a shame that Mount Airy is forced to do the job of the children’s parents. Each child who gambled was accompanied by one or both parents, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. But when it comes to enforcing state gambling laws, the buck stops with the casino owners. Mount Airy will pay a steep price, a $160,000 fine. The casino already bans kids from the casino floor during hours they should be in bed, according to the Mount Airy website. The casino makes kids wear wristbands and lets them cross the casino floor under adult supervision to get to restaurants. We suggest Mount Airy follow the lead of Wind Creek Bethlehem — don’t allow kids on the casino floor, period. Restaurants accessible only via the casino floor aren’t open to kids at Wind Creek, according to the Wind Creek website. They can eat at restaurants accessible via the outlet mall or the hotel. Don’t let kids on your casino floor, Mount Airy. It’s the right thing to do.
SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday. According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon. Pocono Township Police are looking for the guy who robbed the bank in Monroe...
EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
SCRANTON, Pa. — One person is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side. Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene. Officials say a...
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Just A Dream Frozen Yogurt will soon be just a memory, but a sweet one. The yogurt store at 289 Town Center Blvd., in the Giant shopping center in Forks Township, will close for good Sunday. "The time has come to retire," the owners posted on...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An early morning house fire in Allentown could have been a tragedy if not for the quick actions of firefighters. According to fire officials, a fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of East Tilghman Street in Allentown around 5 a.m. Officials say two...
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
TAYLOR, Pa. — A mobile home fire in Lackawanna County. Flames broke out along Rock Ledge Terrace in Taylor. The family was home, but they all made it out safely. An investigator will determine the cause of the fire. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
A local politician is hosting an electronics recycling event at a Bucks County high school for community members to partake in. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be hosting an Electronics Recycling & Food Drive at Central Bucks High School East on Sept. 24. The event will be held from 10 AM to noon.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An accident involving a bicycle and a motor vehicle occurred at 3rd and Walnut. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to recover at this time. The incident is being investigated by Allentown's traffic division. Stay tuned to...
A house fire early Saturday morning in Easton’s West Ward displaced two adults and three children who were home when the blaze broke out, the city’s fire chief reports. Chief Henry Hennings said he was called to the fire about 3:30 a.m. on Wood Avenue at Spring Garden Street, and five additional fire departments assisted the city on the two-alarm blaze.
Bradford County, Pa. — A 24-year-old Drums resident allegedly threatened a man and his family if a vehicle was not returned to him. The man was scared when Pedro Luis Martinez showed up at his home near the 30000 block of Route 187 in Rome and demanded keys to the vehicle. Two days before the May 25 theft was reported, Martinez agreed to exchange the car for an ATV, according...
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the Lehigh Valley on Saturday to build support for his Democratic candidacy for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman stepped onstage in Northampton Community College’s Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center in Bethlehem Township to AC/DC’s “Back in...
It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
