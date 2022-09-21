After delaying it overnight, much to the frustration of a sleepless Russian press corps, President Vladimir Putin this morning a "partial mobilization" in Russia to replenish the ranks of a "special military operation" meant to be long over by now. Yet few observers or political stakeholders in the West think this half-cocked call-up will fundamentally alter the calculus on the battlefield, where have made surprising progress. Moreover, Putin's vague threats against the "collective West" have been met with more shrugs and yawns in the United States and Europe. If anything, there is more panic in Russia.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO