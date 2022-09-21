ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Driver partially ejected from vehicle dies in crash on I-94 in Detroit, EB freeway closed: MSP

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - One woman is dead after troopers say she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the median while driving on I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police said the female driver was traveling eastbound on I-94 near Woodward Ave. when her vehicle smashed into the center concrete median around 3:20 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers said the force of the crash had partially ejected her from the vehicle. The female driver died as she was "crushed between the median and her vehicle," police added.

All eastbound lanes on the I-94 freeway at Trumbull and southbound M-10 to EB I-94 remains closed this hour as police continue to investigate.

The driver has been identified, troopers added, and family members will be notified.

No other details surrounding the fatal crash have been released.

2d ago

Once again Rochester Hills is not Detroit but y’all know that just another attempt to discredit Detroit😳🤔 But it’s ok because your weakness is our strength 😳🤔👨🏿‍🦳👍🏾

erin
2d ago

Reminds me of an accident I saw many years ago when I was a bartender at St Andrew’s. After work one night, at around 3:30 in the morning, I was driving home on I-94. It was a wicked cold February night. That really dry cold, where everything is like powder? SO cold. Anyway, hardly anyone was on the road. Just a single car in front of me. A white Camaro. I’m not a tailgater, and it’s a good thing I’m not, because, out of the blue, and for seemingly no reason at all, the Camaro lost control. I stopped, and sat there watching while he fishtailed, spun out then hit the median. By the time he was done, another car had pulled up, and was next to me. We looked at each other like, “What the hell?”. It was crazy! I didn’t carry a cellphone yet back then, and was a lone female, so I ended up leaving, but yeah. Pretty nutty. I actually had a few weird things happen to me while on my way home from that job over the years. The freeway can be strange and dangerous in some areas at night. 😳

