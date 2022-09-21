Driver partially ejected from vehicle dies in crash on I-94 in Detroit, EB freeway closed: MSP

DETROIT (WWJ) - One woman is dead after troopers say she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the median while driving on I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police said the female driver was traveling eastbound on I-94 near Woodward Ave. when her vehicle smashed into the center concrete median around 3:20 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers said the force of the crash had partially ejected her from the vehicle. The female driver died as she was "crushed between the median and her vehicle," police added.

All eastbound lanes on the I-94 freeway at Trumbull and southbound M-10 to EB I-94 remains closed this hour as police continue to investigate.

The driver has been identified, troopers added, and family members will be notified.

No other details surrounding the fatal crash have been released.