WUHF
Singer JChris brings Latin Urban music to Fringe Festival
Singer "JChris" performs Saturday night at the Theater at Innovation Square. JChris is a former U of R Yellowjacket, now performing his own Latin Urban music. His Saturday show will include a guest appearance by the Yellowjackets. He told Alexis Arnold on Good Day Rochester about the show and his...
WUHF
Magical, interactive performance coming to the Rochester Fringe Festival this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The final weekend of the Rochester Fringe Festival is coming up, but the festivities aren't slowing down. Friday night, guests will be treated to an interactive show from illusionist Leon Etienne, as he displays his "Magic Rocks!" performance. The jaw-dropping, family-friendly show will display Leon's best...
WUHF
Flower City Comic Con returns to Rochester this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The Flower City Comic Con is returning to Rochester this weekend,. The comic book style convention is run by fans, as a celebration of local and national pop culture. The event will be packed full, with 150 vendors, numerous contests, and some guests you don't want...
WUHF
Instructors to attempt juggling world record at the Rochester Fringe Festival
Rochester, N.Y. — An act set to appear at the Rochester Fringe Festival could make the Guinness Book of World Records. Juggling instructors Ted Baumhauer and Jeff Peden will teach what they hope will be the largest juggling lesson ever recorded. It's happening on the top level of the...
WUHF
'From Broadway To Obscurity' to The Fringe Festival
"From Broadway To Obscurity" at the Rochester Fringe Festival is a one-man show from actor Eric Gutman. Gutman was an actor in "Jersey Boys" on Broadway - his show is all about making the difficult choice to step away. He joined Good Day Rochester to talk about it. The show...
WUHF
Cell Outs at Rochester Fringe Festival
The Rochester Fringe Festival show "Cell Outs" is a comedy about two prisoners who find themselves trapped in a medieval dungeon. "Can they set aside their differences and work together to formulate a daring escape? Or will they choose to “cell out?"" Cast member Christopher Conway and production manager...
WUHF
A sneak peek to the Eastman Theatre's Centennial Concert
The Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester, and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will co-present the "Eastman Theatre Centennial Concert" at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Saturday, September 24, at 8:00 p.m. This joint concert commemorates the stunning Eastman Theatre celebrating its centennial year, coinciding with...
WUHF
Bringing life to your home with Stem Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Today is the last day of summer, and as the green disappears from the outdoors, you'll need some green inside your home. Look no further than Stem Rochester, a unique plant shop that specializes in rare houseplants that you wouldn't find at most stores. The woman-owned...
WUHF
Friday Night Rivals visits Avon
Avon, N.Y. — High school football season is officially here. To cap off the week, Cal-Mum is taking on Avon, in this week's featured Friday Night Rivals game. But, to these schools, it's about so much more than just football. Sam Carter joined a pep rally at Avon High...
WUHF
Recover on race day with chocolate milk
Right after you cross the finish line at the Rochester Half Marathon and 5K this weekend, local sponsor, American Dairy Association North East will be helping runners to refuel with chocolate milk at the post-race party. Ahead of the big race, Registered Dietitian, Triathlete and Dairy Farmer Abbey Copenhaver talks...
WUHF
Mom demanding action after her child was left behind on Seabreeze field trip
Rochester, N.Y. — Left behind at Seabreeze. Two children in Town of Ontario summer camp were forgotten at Seabreeze. “My stomach dropped, my heart dropped, I felt like I was going to throw up,” said Karen Cassano. Cassano fearing the worst, the children were not hurt but Cassano...
