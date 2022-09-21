ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WUHF

Singer JChris brings Latin Urban music to Fringe Festival

Singer "JChris" performs Saturday night at the Theater at Innovation Square. JChris is a former U of R Yellowjacket, now performing his own Latin Urban music. His Saturday show will include a guest appearance by the Yellowjackets. He told Alexis Arnold on Good Day Rochester about the show and his...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Flower City Comic Con returns to Rochester this weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — The Flower City Comic Con is returning to Rochester this weekend,. The comic book style convention is run by fans, as a celebration of local and national pop culture. The event will be packed full, with 150 vendors, numerous contests, and some guests you don't want...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
WUHF

'From Broadway To Obscurity' to The Fringe Festival

"From Broadway To Obscurity" at the Rochester Fringe Festival is a one-man show from actor Eric Gutman. Gutman was an actor in "Jersey Boys" on Broadway - his show is all about making the difficult choice to step away. He joined Good Day Rochester to talk about it. The show...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Cell Outs at Rochester Fringe Festival

The Rochester Fringe Festival show "Cell Outs" is a comedy about two prisoners who find themselves trapped in a medieval dungeon. "Can they set aside their differences and work together to formulate a daring escape? Or will they choose to “cell out?"" Cast member Christopher Conway and production manager...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

A sneak peek to the Eastman Theatre's Centennial Concert

The Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester, and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will co-present the "Eastman Theatre Centennial Concert" at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Saturday, September 24, at 8:00 p.m. This joint concert commemorates the stunning Eastman Theatre celebrating its centennial year, coinciding with...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Bringing life to your home with Stem Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Today is the last day of summer, and as the green disappears from the outdoors, you'll need some green inside your home. Look no further than Stem Rochester, a unique plant shop that specializes in rare houseplants that you wouldn't find at most stores. The woman-owned...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Friday Night Rivals visits Avon

Avon, N.Y. — High school football season is officially here. To cap off the week, Cal-Mum is taking on Avon, in this week's featured Friday Night Rivals game. But, to these schools, it's about so much more than just football. Sam Carter joined a pep rally at Avon High...
AVON, NY
WUHF

Recover on race day with chocolate milk

Right after you cross the finish line at the Rochester Half Marathon and 5K this weekend, local sponsor, American Dairy Association North East will be helping runners to refuel with chocolate milk at the post-race party. Ahead of the big race, Registered Dietitian, Triathlete and Dairy Farmer Abbey Copenhaver talks...
ROCHESTER, NY

