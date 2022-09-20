Troy-based U.S. Medical Management LLC is changing its name after an acquisition by a Nashville private equity firm. Rubicon Partners led the acquisition, along with other equity firms, to buy a majority stake in the management service organization in December 2021 from St. Louis-based public company Centene Corp. Terms of that deal were not disclosed, but Centene acquired a 68 percent majority stake in USMM in 2013. It's unclear whether Centene held that stake or changed it before selling it to Rubicon.

TROY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO