Detroit, MI

Crain's Detroit Business

3 tech startups in Detroit, Ann Arbor raise $30.5 million

Even amid mounting external pressures on the broader economy, capital still appears to be flowing to startups in Southeast Michigan and beyond. At least three tech startups operating in Detroit and Ann Arbor have completed seed stage or Series A fundraising rounds this week totaling $30.5 million in venture capital largess.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Crain's Detroit Business

Detroit native Sharryl Cross finds her Truth in fashion

After more than a decade of designing pieces for some of the biggest names in fashion, Detroit native Sharryl Cross is having her own moment. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Troy's U.S. Medical Management changes name to HarmonyCares following acquisition

Troy-based U.S. Medical Management LLC is changing its name after an acquisition by a Nashville private equity firm. Rubicon Partners led the acquisition, along with other equity firms, to buy a majority stake in the management service organization in December 2021 from St. Louis-based public company Centene Corp. Terms of that deal were not disclosed, but Centene acquired a 68 percent majority stake in USMM in 2013. It's unclear whether Centene held that stake or changed it before selling it to Rubicon.
TROY, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Building boom continues in Detroit's outer-ring suburbs

Signs advertising new homes dot the roadside in communities a 30-minute or longer drive from Detroit's city limits. In those outer-ring suburbs, dirt roads are being paved and homes continue to be framed, even as rising interest rates cause the resale housing market to slow. Stay up to date with.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Eastern Market Brewing to open self-pour taproom in Royal Oak

Michigan's first self-pour taproom is set to open next month in Royal Oak, a little more than two months after the state moved to make legal self-dispensing beer, wine and mixed spirits from taps at bars and restaurants. Stay up to date with. breaking news. Subscribe to stay up to...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Detroit Metro Airport is one of travelers' favorites, according to new survey

As travelers return to the sky, Detroit Metro is one of the airports they’re most satisfied with, according to a new survey. Among airports its size, DTW tied New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport for third place in the latest customer satisfaction rankings of North American airports by Troy-based J.D. Power. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport took the top spot, followed by San Francisco International Airport.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

I-94 in downtown Detroit to close next week as part of bridge project

Part of I-94 in downtown Detroit will close next week as the state takes up the next phase in construction of the new $27 million Second Avenue bridge that will connect Detroit's Midtown and New Center communities. Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 will be shut down from...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Work begins on second leg of 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway

The city of Detroit commenced construction on the second phase of the 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway on Friday. The recreational pathway of biking and walking trails will connect 23 neighborhoods in the city to the Dequindre Cut, Detroit Riverfront, Highland Park, Dearborn and Hamtramck. The second leg of construction stretches...
DETROIT, MI

