Crain's Detroit Business
Power Home Solar laying off hundreds in Troy amid customer complaints, legal fight
Power Home Solar LLC has shut off its lights amid an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, a litany of customer complaints and a legal battle with a generator manufacturer.
Crain's Detroit Business
3 tech startups in Detroit, Ann Arbor raise $30.5 million
Even amid mounting external pressures on the broader economy, capital still appears to be flowing to startups in Southeast Michigan and beyond. At least three tech startups operating in Detroit and Ann Arbor have completed seed stage or Series A fundraising rounds this week totaling $30.5 million in venture capital largess.
Crain's Detroit Business
Nonprofit running Detroit’s homeless referral system exits contract
Southwest Solutions is exiting administration of Detroit's HUD-required shelter referral system for the homeless and a $1 million contract.
Crain's Detroit Business
General Motors eyes redeveloped AMC property in Detroit, takes Pontiac site
General Motors Co. has undertaken a major warehouse and industrial leasing spree supporting electric and autonomous vehicle production at two area plants.
Crain's Detroit Business
Detroit native Sharryl Cross finds her Truth in fashion
After more than a decade of designing pieces for some of the biggest names in fashion, Detroit native Sharryl Cross is having her own moment.
Crain's Detroit Business
Troy's U.S. Medical Management changes name to HarmonyCares following acquisition
Troy-based U.S. Medical Management LLC is changing its name after an acquisition by a Nashville private equity firm. Rubicon Partners led the acquisition, along with other equity firms, to buy a majority stake in the management service organization in December 2021 from St. Louis-based public company Centene Corp. Terms of that deal were not disclosed, but Centene acquired a 68 percent majority stake in USMM in 2013. It's unclear whether Centene held that stake or changed it before selling it to Rubicon.
Crain's Detroit Business
Building boom continues in Detroit's outer-ring suburbs
Signs advertising new homes dot the roadside in communities a 30-minute or longer drive from Detroit's city limits. In those outer-ring suburbs, dirt roads are being paved and homes continue to be framed, even as rising interest rates cause the resale housing market to slow.
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan Ross slips, MSU Broad soars in latest Bloomberg business school rankings
The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is ranked No. 15 among the country’s top MBA programs, according to Bloomberg Businessweek’s 2022-23 Best B-Schools report. That’s a two-spot slip from 2021 when the UM school was ranked No. 13 in the same report.
Crain's Detroit Business
DIA gets $5 million from foundation of late American Axle co-founder for new collection
A $5 million gift from the foundation of Mort Harris, the late co-founder of American Axle & Manufacturing, and his wife to the Detroit Institute of Arts will fund a new collection focused on automotive, industrial, and decorative design.
Crain's Detroit Business
Eastern Market Brewing to open self-pour taproom in Royal Oak
Michigan's first self-pour taproom is set to open next month in Royal Oak, a little more than two months after the state moved to make legal self-dispensing beer, wine and mixed spirits from taps at bars and restaurants.
Crain's Detroit Business
Rose's Fine Food & Wine up for sale
A popular east side Detroit diner has hit the market.
Crain's Detroit Business
Detroit Metro Airport is one of travelers' favorites, according to new survey
As travelers return to the sky, Detroit Metro is one of the airports they’re most satisfied with, according to a new survey. Among airports its size, DTW tied New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport for third place in the latest customer satisfaction rankings of North American airports by Troy-based J.D. Power. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport took the top spot, followed by San Francisco International Airport.
Crain's Detroit Business
I-94 in downtown Detroit to close next week as part of bridge project
Part of I-94 in downtown Detroit will close next week as the state takes up the next phase in construction of the new $27 million Second Avenue bridge that will connect Detroit's Midtown and New Center communities. Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 will be shut down from...
Crain's Detroit Business
Work begins on second leg of 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway
The city of Detroit commenced construction on the second phase of the 27.5-mile Joe Louis Greenway on Friday. The recreational pathway of biking and walking trails will connect 23 neighborhoods in the city to the Dequindre Cut, Detroit Riverfront, Highland Park, Dearborn and Hamtramck. The second leg of construction stretches...
