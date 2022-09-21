Read full article on original website
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
How 6G Will Revolutionise the Business Landscape Featured
This year, it’s expected that 5G connections will exceed 1 billion, with 5G fast becoming the wireless network standard for mobile consumers. As we see the expansion of 5G continue at pace, simultaneously research is ongoing into the next generation of wireless technology – 6G, which is set to be a key business enabler of the future.
AI and Automation to Power Banking Sector Transformation: SPIN Analytics at DTW 2022
In conjunction with the ongoing Digital Transformation World (DTW) 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Panos Skliamis, CEO and Founder of SPIN Analytics. SPIN Analytics, a rapidly growing FinTech startup based in London, was invited to the Next20 startup program at DTW 2022. In the...
The national broadband rollout has a blind spot: Lack of accurate, transparent data about internet access speeds
Imagine purchasing “up to” a gallon of milk for US$4.50, or paying for “up to” a full tank of gas. Most people would view such transactions as absurd. And yet, in the realm of broadband service, the use of “up to” speeds has become standard business practice. Unlike other advertisements for goods and services – for example, what a car manufacturer tells a customer about expected fuel efficiency – there are no federally set standards for measuring broadband service speeds. This means there is no clear way to tell whether customers are getting what they pay for. Consumers typically purchase an...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
Orange, Netskope to Deliver SSE Solution Embedded into Orange Telco Cloud Platform
Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, Orange Cyberdefense, a leading cybersecurity services provider, and Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), are partnering to deliver a new SSE (Security Service Edge) solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform. The enhanced solution is designed to...
BAI's Research Reveals Strong Industry Support for Smart Communities
BAI Communications (BAI), a global shared communications infrastructure provider, published a new report revealing organisations’ support for building smart communities is high but upgrading the network infrastructure necessary to enable them is a key challenge. The report titled: The building blocks of smarter, more connected communities: Smart communities report...
DT, Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone & MATSUKO Develop Platform for Immersive 3D Experiences
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone together with the deep tech company MATSUKO develop easy-to-use platform for immersive 3D experiences merging virtuality with reality. Advances in connectivity, thanks to 5G and edge computing technology offered by telecom operators, make it possible to achieve smooth and natural movement of holograms,...
IPI Launches RadiusDC as New Metro Edge Data Center Platform Provider
RadiusDC, a new data center company established to address the emerging needs of hyperscale and enterprise customers at the metro edge, announced key additions to its senior leadership team and introduced its new brand and website www.radius-dc.com. RadiusDC is sponsored by IPI Partners (IPI), a global investment firm focused exclusively...
ng-voice, Casa Systems Partner to Deliver Fully Cloud-native Solutions
Ng-voice, leading provider of fully containerized and cloud-native solutions for the telecom market, announced a partnership with Casa Systems, a leader in physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions. The partnership will deliver fully cloud-native solutions to mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and enterprise customers worldwide. ng-voice’s...
Qorvo Unveils Complete Portfolio of 1.8 GHz DOCSIS 4.0 Product
Qorvo, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced the availability of the industry's most complete 1.8 GHz DOCSIS® 4.0 product portfolio. DOCSIS 4.0 delivers up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) downstream and increases upstream speeds up to 6 Gbps. Greater two-way interaction required for today's...
Ekinops, Lanner Deploy Immersive NFV Virtualization Environment
Ekinops in partnership with the leading networking hardware provider, Lanner Electronics, has deployed an immersive virtualization environment for staff and students at l'École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), a constituent of the Université du Québec network. Ekinops has delivered a bespoke, turnkey package to support teaching...
triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT
FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
HEAVY.AI's New HeavyRF Enables Telcos to Simulate Potential City-scale Deployments
HEAVY.AI, an innovator in advanced analytics, announced HeavyRF, an extension of the company’s deep analytics platform that uses NVIDIA Omniverse to create digital twins that help telco network operators speed deployments of wireless networks. The industry’s first radio frequency (RF) digital twin solution, HeavyRF enables telcos to simulate potential...
Accenture at DTW 2022: SMBs, Open Digital Architecture and the Metaverse Key Themes for CSPs
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Andy Walker, Accenture’s global communications and media industry lead on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit will Accenture be participating in?
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
