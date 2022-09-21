ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tyler Mc.

Make a Monetized YouTube Channel

Many people have a dream of creating a YouTube channel and getting paid for it. Well, there is a very basic strategy that you can follow in order to make it so you get your channel monetized in order to get money for the videos you put on the site. By following the steps in this article, you can do like many of the other YouTubers in America and other parts of the globe & potentially have either a side hustle or a full-time job making videos on YouTube.
TechCrunch

Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
INTERNET
Entertainment
Technology
Internet
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Celebrities
TheStreet

Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
INTERNET
The Hill

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation

Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
POTUS
The Verge

YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds

Even when users tell YouTube they aren’t interested in certain types of videos, similar recommendations keep coming, a new study by Mozilla found. Using video recommendations data from more than 20,000 YouTube users, Mozilla researchers found that buttons like “not interested,” “dislike,” “stop recommending channel,” and “remove from watch history” are largely ineffective at preventing similar content from being recommended. Even at their best, these buttons still allow through more than half the recommendations similar to what a user said they weren’t interested in, the report found. At their worst, the buttons barely made a dent in blocking similar videos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Instagram videos viewed by Molly Russell spark coroner’s ‘greatest’ warning

A coroner issued the “greatest” warning to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell – as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on Instagram.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the 17 clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.On Friday, the head of health and wellbeing at Instagram’s parent company Meta, Elizabeth Lagone, defended the social media platform’s content policies – saying suicide and self-harm material could have been posted by a...
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

Instagram Stories under 60 seconds are no longer broken up into clips

“We are always working on ways to improve the Stories experience,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in email. “Now, you’ll be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15 second clips.”. The new change is a...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok. The Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give video creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Yes, Instagram Is Down. It's Not Just You

Some Instagram users ran into an error trying to access the app around noon ET on Thursday. People from around the world reported they couldn't access the app or refresh their photo feed, according to Down Detector. Around 1 p.m. ET, about 24,000 US users alone reported the app was down.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

TikTok reportedly gives 'a bit more leniency' to popular accounts

As recently as last year, TikTok employed a two-tier moderation system that gave preferential treatment to its most popular users, according to Forbes. The outlet obtained an audio recording of a September 2021 meeting where the company detailed an internal feature called “creator labels” that was reserved for accounts with more than 5 million followers. When it came to moderating those users, many of them influencers and celebrities, TikTok reportedly filtered them through a separate moderation queue that saw the company treat those accounts differently.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hill

Four takeaways from the Twitter whistleblower hearing

Former Twitter security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday alleging widespread security deficiencies at the social media platform, expanding on his bombshell whistleblower disclosure made public in reports last month. During a two-and-a-half hour hearing, Zatko alleged Twitter lacked a framework to protect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
