Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
OK Corp. Commissioner claims utility hike is $1 billion more than promised
Oklahoma residents will start seeing added charges show up on their utility bills.
Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!
You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
KOCO
Oklahoma case questions who can write speeding ticket on tribal lands
OKLAHOMA CITY — Who can write you a speeding ticket on tribal lands?. That’s the question one Oklahoma case could put in front of federal judges. "Castro Huerta undermines tribal jurisdiction and sovereignty by creating a false, false, narrative that native victims are best protected by the state," said Jonodev Chaudhuri, Muscogee Creek Nation.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
KFOR
Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recreational marijuana measure won't show up on November ballot in Oklahoma
A state question proposing the legalization of recreational marijuana won't show up on the general election ballot for Oklahoma voters this November.
iheart.com
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman
This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
Nature Conservancy Works To Restore Oklahoma's Blue River
The Nature Conservancy is working to restore Oklahoma's Blue River by planting thousands of native trees nearby. The work, which has roots in Tulsa, is part of a greater effort to protect the river for future generations. The Blue River flows for more than 140 miles through southern Oklahoma. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oklahoma Grass Burr… How To Get Rid Of Them
Whether you're from Oklahoma or not, some people say you're not an Okie until you've experienced Head Country BBQ or had the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's... but I think it's fair to say you're not an Okie until you've caught one of these stickers somewhere on your body. The...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
News On 6
Oklahoma Marijuana Industry Frustrated With Metrc Licensing Agreement
Oklahoma’s booming marijuana industry is facing more growing pains. Growers, processors and dispensary owners said they got an unexpected email from Metrc, the company OMMA uses for their seed-to-sale program, saying if they don’t agree to their terms, they can’t open up shop. Mary Jane Dispensary owner...
KOCO
Protests in Oklahoma, across world planned to support women’s rights in Middle East
EDMOND, Okla. — Protests in Oklahoma and across the world have been planned to support women’s rights in the Middle East. Women across the world are cutting off their hair and burning head coverings since a woman passed away in Iran. She died in custody after she was arrested by the country’s morality police, for not wearing her hijab correctly.
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
Oklahomans Voice Opinions On Not Being Able To Vote On Recreational Marijuana
Tens of thousands of Oklahomans signed their names on a petition with hopes to cast their vote for recreational marijuana. Those same people will now have to wait longer than November to make their voices heard. News 9 went to the streets to hear Oklahomans' reactions to State Question 820...
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men
Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for murders of women by men. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
Comments / 0