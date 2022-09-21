ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Oklahoma case questions who can write speeding ticket on tribal lands

OKLAHOMA CITY — Who can write you a speeding ticket on tribal lands?. That’s the question one Oklahoma case could put in front of federal judges. "Castro Huerta undermines tribal jurisdiction and sovereignty by creating a false, false, narrative that native victims are best protected by the state," said Jonodev Chaudhuri, Muscogee Creek Nation.
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman

This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma

MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
Oklahoma Marijuana Industry Frustrated With Metrc Licensing Agreement

Oklahoma’s booming marijuana industry is facing more growing pains. Growers, processors and dispensary owners said they got an unexpected email from Metrc, the company OMMA uses for their seed-to-sale program, saying if they don’t agree to their terms, they can’t open up shop. Mary Jane Dispensary owner...
Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men

Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for murders of women by men. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
