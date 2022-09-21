ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Former Wisconsin forward Micah Potter signs with the Utah Jazz

By Matt Belz
 2 days ago

Another former Wisconsin Badgers basketball player will be on an NBA roster this season after signing a two-way contract with the Jazz.

With the NBA season just a month away, NBA teams across the league are working to finalize their rosters ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

On Tuesday, former Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, becoming the latest player from Wisconsin to ink an NBA contract for this upcoming season. The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic ( Twitter ).

The contract will allow Potter to play for the Jazz but also provides flexibility for Utah to have him play for their NBA G-League Affiliate, The Salt Lake Stars.

The deal is a significant opportunity for Potter to showcase his skills after he spent time a year ago within the Detroit Pistons organization. Potter played three games for Detroit last season and averaged four points with three rebounds per game. However, he played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Miami Heat for most of the year, where Potter started all 33 games at center and averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this past season. Based on his performance, he made the NBA G League All-Rookie Team .

This summer, Potter played in the NBA Summer League with the New York Knicks. Overall, Potter averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in around 11 minutes per contest during the summer as the Knicks made the championship game against the Portland Trailblazers. He put together his best statistical output in the championship, scoring 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and three rebounds in only 11 minutes of action.

Potter was recently waived by the Detroit Pistons to open up a roster spot, and he is now the second player to sign a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, and the third former Wisconsin player to sign an NBA contract this off-season. He joins Frank Kaminsky (Atlanta Hawks) and Johnny Davis (Washington Wizards) as former players on an NBA roster.

During his time at Wisconsin, Potter was a valuable sixth-man and starter for Greg Gard and the Badgers. As a junior, he averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as the team's first player off the bench, with his best game coming against Penn State, where he scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. He missed the first part of the season due to NCAA transfer rules, but upon his return, he was a key part of the team's Big Ten Championship run that season.

As a senior, Potter started 20 of the team's 31 games and averaged 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game before going undrafted.

Two-way contracts are unique to the NBA and allow teams to carry two extra players to their regular season rosters. Some new rule changes to these contracts will allow two-way players to play in up to 50 regular season games with the NBA franchise and an unlimited amount in the NBA G-League. With his new deal, Potter will receive a flat salary of $508,891.

