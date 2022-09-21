ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Winning turnaround has Brockton High girls soccer team hopeful for the now and beyond

By Jason Snow, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZcvD_0i4BpjMT00

BROCKTON – A successful team doesn't necessarily have to be on the same timeline to be on the same page.

Although the new season is still young, Brockton High girls soccer coach Rolando Lopes has seen that play out so far this fall.

“It’s exciting," Lopes said. "It seems like we have a program in place right now that we can look forward to in the future. (The potential is) more in the future than now, but still, if we can do it right now while we’re waiting for the future, that’s the way to do it.”

A narrow 2-1 loss to Bridgewater-Raynham Tuesday night brought the Boxers, who boast an impressive influx of young talent, considerably close to already matching their win total from last year (4-9-1).

To begin this season, the Boxers (3-1) bursted out to a three-game win streak in which they outscored their opponents (Barnstable, Fontebonne and Durfee) by a 20-4 margin.

“I’m liking it a lot more (this year). As soon as we win a game, I’m like, ‘Yes,’” senior Chiara Reyoso said, emphatically. “It feels really good. Like last year, it was kind of frustrating: we’d have wins, then we wouldn’t have wins. It was up-and-down like a roller-coaster. But now, we’re maintaining it.”

The mash-up between the team's seven freshmen (many of whom see considerable playing time),10 juniors and five seniors potentially assigns Lopes the task of juggling the urgency of a win-now pace, compared to that of a traditional rebuild.

But so far, that balancing act hasn't come into play. Lopes noted it's like a "50-50"; these underclassmen are fitting in just fine.

“We have a good group of girls. We have a freshman group with good talent and we’re gelling as we go, as a team,” said Lopes. “This year, the goals have been divided among the players and I believe this team (has more) depth.” Reigning Enterprise All-Scholastic Jarah Rodrigues scored 17 of Brockton's 22 goals a season ago.

One of the key reasons to be optimistic both now and long-term is freshman midfielder Campbell Miller, who, with an astute, active dexterity, is already one of the team's most gifted playmakers.

“She’s good – she’s really good," junior Bianca Reynoso, Chiara's younger sister, raved. "I’m really happy we have her on our team because she can play up, side and midfield."

“I call her the ‘C Monster,’” Lopes said. “She defends, she attacks and she also goes 80 minutes at the same pace. She has the most stamina, a box-to-box player that everybody would love to have. And she’s just a freshman, which is very exciting.”

Joining the freshman fun is forward Hannah Veiga, defender Sarah Hubeny and midfielder Marlyss Wagner.

Together, with help from a lively team group chat, they have teamed up with upperclassmen such as the Reynoso sisters, junior midfielder Lucia Giesta, junior attack Chelsey Bourne, senior midfielder Carmina Vincent Charles and junior goalkeeper Anya Olmstead to play with an innate rapport.

“They’ve basically been starting since (they were) freshmen and right now, they’re seasoned. They know what to expect,” Lopes said of the upperclassmen. “It’s been a good balance because Hannah, Campbell and the freshmen, they’re not being caught by surprise because those (older) girls are already telling them to be prepared. It’s good because all of them are basically captains. They’re leaders and also, the freshmen actually listen to them."

The Reynoso tandem is active all over the field -- Bianca drilled a penalty kick goal in Tuesday's loss to the Trojans -- but united, they take pride in the team surrendering just four goals through the first three wins.

Said Chiara, “I’ve been on varsity since my freshman year and I feel like since that year, we’ve started off with a really, really strong defense.”

“And I feel like we’ve maintained it," Bianca continued. "Especially because it’s usually the same four working in the back – sometimes a few (players) leave but especially us, we have such good chemistry because…"

“… we’re siblings," they both chimed in.

That defensive effort carried into Tuesday's game, despite the loss. This season, B-R has already breezed to a three-game streak in which it tallied 25 goals (8, 8 and 9) in three wire-to-wire victories over Dennis-Yarmouth, New Bedford and Barnstable last week alone.

For Lopes, capping such a team to a total of two is a win in itself. In last year's only matchup between the teams, Brockton was held scoreless in a 5-0 final.

“So, the gap is closing," Lopes said, hopeful. "We’re not there yet, but we’re making good strides towards it and the fact their JV tied our JV 1-1 (on Tuesday). That means we also have some quality in our JV. The future is promising. I hope those girls that are playing JV have a lot of time (ahead) and want to step in the field for varsity. They already have some experience."

Checkpoints still ahead on the schedule include Dartmouth (away, Sept. 29 at 4:00 p.m. and home, Oct. 6, 6:00 p.m.), Braintree (home, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m.) and a rematch with B-R (away, Oct. 18, 6:00 p.m.).

“I’m really proud of us as a team because we have a lot of new freshmen," Bianca Reynoso said. "I feel like we work better together this year and I think we have a good season coming up.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
belmontonian.com

‘Belmont’s’ Conley’s Pub & Grille Sold To A Familiar Face

A familiar face returns as the new owner of Belmont’s favorite bar not in Belmont, Conley’s Pub & Grille. Last week, owner Stephen Conley – who opened the bar/restaurant in 2001 – sold the location to JKT Watertown Partners LLC which leased the property to pub entrepreneur Jim O’Rourke. Renovations are reportedly taking place this week “with the possibility of it reopening the following wleek with the same name, concept, and staff,” according to Boston Restaurant Talk.
BELMONT, MA
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Brockton, MA
City
Braintree, MA
Brockton, MA
Sports
City
Barnstable, MA
City
Dartmouth, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Juggling#Boxers#Pac
bostonchefs.com

La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield

MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
LYNNFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
whitmanhansonexpress.com

No injuries in 2-alarm fire

WHITMAN — Chief Timothy Clancy reports that the Whitman Fire Department, aided by firefighters from area towns including Rockland, extinguished a fire at a home on West Street Thursday morning, Sept. 15. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but two cats owned by the family...
WHITMAN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Developers Break Ground on One of Boston Landing's Final Parcels

The duo of Lendlease and Ivanhoé Cambridge formally broke ground Thursday on a $500 million lab building in Boston Landing, a project that will bring the most significant life sciences component yet to the mixed-use development that has helped transform Brighton. Construction work began this summer on the nine-story...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Jazz and R&B Festival energizes Franklin Park

Boston’s own Margo Thunder, above, headlined the Franklin Park Coalition’s second annual Jazz and R&B Festival last Saturday (Sept. 17). The lineup included Fred Woodard, Wali Ali, and Mike Rollins. Angie Dickerson, aka Mz. Rhythm, and the Boston Rhythm Riders, led the audience in hugely popular line dances. The R&B got serious with Midnight Crew’s All-Star Review featuring Bernard Fullen and “Funky D” commanding the drums.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hometownweekly.net

Former police chief joins WPS team

Steve Trask spent 33 years working as a police officer in the city of Framingham. “I loved every second of being a police officer,” Trask said. He retired in 2020 as the Police Chief and Emergency Management Director and came out of retirement in April to take on a new role as Westwood Public Schools’ very first Director of Safety & Security.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Officer Taken to Hospital Following Crash

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Dorchester, according to authorities. The crash happened at the South Bay shopping center just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The agency confirmed that a BPD vehicle was involved in a crash there.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
BOSTON, MA
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

2K+
Followers
543
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy