Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb: Inside Day in Our Life

Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Talk about a dream team! Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb bring their A-game for Today show viewers each morning — and they exclusively invited Us Weekly to tag along for a typical day in their busy lives.

Guthrie, 50, got her start on the NBC morning show in 2011, replacing longtime coanchor Ann Curry one year later. She and Kotb, 58, officially became cohosts in 2018 , and the twosome have been keeping Today fans informed ever since.

Earlier this year, as Today celebrated seven decades on the air, the Oklahoma native recalled the moment she realized how important it was for young girls to see two female anchors taking the spotlight each morning. "I remember I went to a SoulCycle class ... and I walked in and usually it's someone's birthday and everyone's always applauding," Kotb said while attending an event at The Paley Center for Media in New York City in May. "I walked in and people starting applauding ... and they said, 'What you and Savannah did today, that changed everything.'"

The broadcaster continued: "It wasn't until that moment that it hit me that it was something that meant something to other people. ... A woman came up with her young daughter and says, 'I want you to know something. My daughter now thinks it's totally normal to wake up in the morning and see two women next to each other.' And that's changed now for these kids."

Guthrie echoed her coworker's sweet sentiments, noting how much she values Kotb's friendship in and out of the office. "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, [it's important] to have this friend and cheerleader and partner," she said, gesturing to Kotb during the panel. "And I really feel that from her and I hope we share that. It's incredible"

The pair's close bond has been evident for years, and Guthrie hasn't shied away from crediting Kotb with bringing a new energy to Today in 2018. "I feel happy and thrilled because I have a great partner in Hoda," she told TV Insider after the Where We Belong author was officially named coanchor. "You can't fake chemistry. I can tell when coanchors don't get along. If you have that rapport, it makes people want to spend time with you."

While there's never a dull moment on Today , the journalists have fallen into a steady routine with one another over the years alongside fellow hosts Craig Melvin , Carson Daly , Al Roker and more.

Scroll down for an exclusive glimpse inside a day with Guthrie and Kotb:

