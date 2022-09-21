There’s a new pizza (oven) in town. As reported in the April issue of The Community Paper, Pizza Bruno’s chef/owner Bruno Zacchini is taking over the former Tin & Taco space on Edgewater Drive. Zacchini said he is confident the College Park location of Pizza Bruno will open in October. While offering some of the same classics as the original Curry Ford restaurant, the new Pizza Bruno will have an expanded menu thanks to more space in the kitchen and a different oven. The June edition of The Community Paper featured a rundown of all the unique pizza ovens on Edgewater Drive.

