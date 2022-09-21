Read full article on original website
click orlando
Celebrate fall at free vegan festival in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall festivities in full swing, a vegan festival is celebrating the season in downtown Orlando. The Vegan Fall Festival is coming to Persimmon Hollow Brewing this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2...
Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
multihousingnews.com
Avanath Acquires Orlando Property for $63M
Noting the big jump in local rents, the investor plans to keep the 266-unit property affordable. Private real estate investment firm Avanath Capital Management has acquired mixed-use, mixed-income City View in Orlando, Fla. The distinctive, 266-unit property, which features 24,865 square feet of retail space, changed hands for $62.5 million. Marcus & Millichap Affordable Housing Advisors marketed the transaction.
Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month
This is the most uplifting news we've heard about queens in the past month
yourcommunitypaper.com
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Haunt local: Your guide to costume shopping and events in Orlando this Halloween
What’s not to love about the Halloween season in Orlando? Pumpkin-flavored goodies at your favorite coffee shops, screenings of your favorite spooky movies all month long, and the temperature might even dare to dip below 80 degrees. There’s nothing Orlando loves more, though, than an opportunity to dress up and show off.
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Terminal C opens and has a College Park connection
Orlando International Airport has officially opened its $2.8 billion Terminal C complex, adding 15 gates and capacity for an additional 12 million passengers. To help with the branding of the new facility, the airport turned to College Park’s Six the Agency. Six the Agency serves as the agency of...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Pizza Bruno set to open in October
There’s a new pizza (oven) in town. As reported in the April issue of The Community Paper, Pizza Bruno’s chef/owner Bruno Zacchini is taking over the former Tin & Taco space on Edgewater Drive. Zacchini said he is confident the College Park location of Pizza Bruno will open in October. While offering some of the same classics as the original Curry Ford restaurant, the new Pizza Bruno will have an expanded menu thanks to more space in the kitchen and a different oven. The June edition of The Community Paper featured a rundown of all the unique pizza ovens on Edgewater Drive.
fox35orlando.com
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
9 ways to celebrate fall in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s fall, y’all. And while changing leaves and cooler weather may be too much to ask for in Central Florida, there are plenty of other ways to celebrate the season. Channel 9 compiled a list below of 9 ways to celebrate fall in Central...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Bike/Walk Central Florida will host sixth annual Bike 5 this October
Five is the magic number this year for Bike/Walk Central Florida. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the advocacy organization that promotes bicycling and walking in Central Florida will host the annual Bike 5 event (formerly “Bike 5 Cities”). The event covers five cities, five parks and five miles. There...
click orlando
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022
Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
orlandomagazine.com
50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022
Orlando magazine’s 50 Most Powerful list is back with a familiar face leading the pack, Florida’s own Val Demings. Quickly developing a solid national reputation (did you catch that Vanity Fair story with Val on her Harley?), Ms. Demings was the first female police chief of the Orlando Police Department, Congresswoman, and is now running for Senate. Our list also celebrates the work of educators, politicians, and leaders in the arts, entertainment, sports, business, tourism, transportation, and philanthropy. These are the 50 Most Powerful People who make Orlando the best place in the world.
fox35orlando.com
Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as potential hurricane approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Storm Ian is projected to become a major hurricane setting its sights on Florida. To help get prepared, Central Florida counties will be offering sandbags at the following locations:. ORANGE COUNTY. Sandbags will be available at five locations:
click orlando
Fun Spot America prepares for Halloween family fun
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot America is preparing to roll out its Halloween festivities at both its Orlando and Kissimmee theme parks. Beginning Sept. 30, families can enjoy the park’s exciting attractions, trick-or-treat trails, ghoulishly-good treats, themed photo spots and so much more. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on...
