Orlando, FL

click orlando

Celebrate fall at free vegan festival in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall festivities in full swing, a vegan festival is celebrating the season in downtown Orlando. The Vegan Fall Festival is coming to Persimmon Hollow Brewing this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Avanath Acquires Orlando Property for $63M

Noting the big jump in local rents, the investor plans to keep the 266-unit property affordable. Private real estate investment firm Avanath Capital Management has acquired mixed-use, mixed-income City View in Orlando, Fla. The distinctive, 266-unit property, which features 24,865 square feet of retail space, changed hands for $62.5 million. Marcus & Millichap Affordable Housing Advisors marketed the transaction.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Haunt local: Your guide to costume shopping and events in Orlando this Halloween

What’s not to love about the Halloween season in Orlando? Pumpkin-flavored goodies at your favorite coffee shops, screenings of your favorite spooky movies all month long, and the temperature might even dare to dip below 80 degrees. There’s nothing Orlando loves more, though, than an opportunity to dress up and show off.
ORLANDO, FL
Buddy Dyer
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Terminal C opens and has a College Park connection

Orlando International Airport has officially opened its $2.8 billion Terminal C complex, adding 15 gates and capacity for an additional 12 million passengers. To help with the branding of the new facility, the airport turned to College Park’s Six the Agency. Six the Agency serves as the agency of...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Pizza Bruno set to open in October

There’s a new pizza (oven) in town. As reported in the April issue of The Community Paper, Pizza Bruno’s chef/owner Bruno Zacchini is taking over the former Tin & Taco space on Edgewater Drive. Zacchini said he is confident the College Park location of Pizza Bruno will open in October. While offering some of the same classics as the original Curry Ford restaurant, the new Pizza Bruno will have an expanded menu thanks to more space in the kitchen and a different oven. The June edition of The Community Paper featured a rundown of all the unique pizza ovens on Edgewater Drive.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Bike/Walk Central Florida will host sixth annual Bike 5 this October

Five is the magic number this year for Bike/Walk Central Florida. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the advocacy organization that promotes bicycling and walking in Central Florida will host the annual Bike 5 event (formerly “Bike 5 Cities”). The event covers five cities, five parks and five miles. There...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022

Central Florida Top October Family Events 2022 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in October 2022, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. October is a great month...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022

Orlando magazine’s 50 Most Powerful list is back with a familiar face leading the pack, Florida’s own Val Demings. Quickly developing a solid national reputation (did you catch that Vanity Fair story with Val on her Harley?), Ms. Demings was the first female police chief of the Orlando Police Department, Congresswoman, and is now running for Senate. Our list also celebrates the work of educators, politicians, and leaders in the arts, entertainment, sports, business, tourism, transportation, and philanthropy. These are the 50 Most Powerful People who make Orlando the best place in the world.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Fun Spot America prepares for Halloween family fun

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot America is preparing to roll out its Halloween festivities at both its Orlando and Kissimmee theme parks. Beginning Sept. 30, families can enjoy the park’s exciting attractions, trick-or-treat trails, ghoulishly-good treats, themed photo spots and so much more. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on...
ORLANDO, FL

