Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Flowers: Harmonious hibiscus and flower hunting in FloridaJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
Famous Floridians: Bob RossJoAnn RyanFlorida State
TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is SkyrocketingToby HazlewoodFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (Downtown, October)
Thornton Park’s neighborhood bartender, Brian Minkel, has opened his first restaurant, The Classic, next door to Burton’s at 805 E. Washington St. With a menu consisting of Minkel’s twist on classic bar food and take-out food, the menu for The Classic is expected to be finalized in early October. Minkel’s mother, Beverley Holley, bakes the desserts.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Lake Davis/Greenwood Neighborhood Association to celebrate National Night Out
Submitted by Carla Trine, Lake Davis/Greenwood Neighborhood Association president. The Lake Davis-Greenwood neighborhood will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Lake Davis/Greenwood Neighborhood Association and the city of Orlando will sponsor The Van Cam, a mobile photo booth for family and friends to enjoy. Everyone is encouraged to bring their camp chair, walk down to the lake with their families and enjoy getting to know each other.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Thornton Park prepares for ‘Taste of Thornton Park and fall plant exchange
Submitted by Logan Lamphere, Thornton Park Neighborhood Association. The Thornton Park Neighborhood Association has been busy preparing for “A Taste of Thornton Park,” which will be Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on East Washington Street around the Four Rivers Fountain. To prepare for the event,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcommunitypaper.com
Orlando City buys neighboring church
The small church that has sat in the shadow of Exploria Stadium is now owned by Orlando City Soccer Club. The purchase of the building for $3.45 million is the end of a yearslong holdout that included a short-lived eminent domain lawsuit the City brought against the church before the municipality decided to drop the suit.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Local Flavor with Scott Joseph: Creme Brulee from Maxine’s on Shine
There’s a lot of history in the building on Shine Avenue that has been the home of Maxine’s on Shine for the past decade. The structure started out as a grocery market, but as a restaurant site it has held East Side Cafe, Derby Court, Shine Avenue Deli, Deli Down Under (I actually missed that one), Kia Rose, Union, Union City Tavern, Bravissimo and Shine Neighborhood Kitchen. Current owners Kirt and Maxine Earhart seem to have put an end to the revolving door of restaurant concepts.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Terminal C opens and has a College Park connection
Orlando International Airport has officially opened its $2.8 billion Terminal C complex, adding 15 gates and capacity for an additional 12 million passengers. To help with the branding of the new facility, the airport turned to College Park’s Six the Agency. Six the Agency serves as the agency of...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Orlando Urban Trail SoDo extension officially opened
Another section of the Orlando Urban Trail south of downtown in the SoDo District was officially opened on Sept. 1. The new section runs roughly one mile along South Division Avenue from West Gore Street to West Michigan Street. We wrote about the completion of the project in April 2022....
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourcommunitypaper.com
Delaney Park to meet, participate in National Night Out
The Delaney Park Neighborhood Association will participate in this year’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Neighbors are invited to Delaney Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The evening is being hosted by the Delaney Park Neighborhood Watch and Association. The DPNA will also meet in person on...
yourcommunitypaper.com
College Park fashion designer dresses Hollywood
Lisa Smith has been dazzling the streets of College Park for almost 28 years — and now we can enjoy her style on our favorite shows, including “Stranger Things,” “Mad Men” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” to name a few. The Orlando Vintage...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Academics, arts and athletic accomplishments at Lake Highland Prep
In September, Lake Highland Preparatory School celebrated 52 years since opening its doors on Sept. 9, 1970. Congratulations to Upper School student Ashley Robinson for being selected to the “High School 2021–2022 All-Academic First Team” by the United States Fencing Association. This prestigious award is given to fencers with high academic achievements and outstanding fencing results during the season.
yourcommunitypaper.com
18 Lake Highland Prep students semifinalists in national scholarship program
In mid-September, 18 Lake Highland Preparatory School seniors were named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. Semifinalists at Lake Highland are Yash Agrawal, Dylan Pandya, Madeline...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourcommunitypaper.com
At Colonialtown North’s plant stand, anything grows
Early in the pandemic, many people became committed to one hobby or another, and millennials’ interest in plants and gardening skyrocketed. In fact, according to a 2020 study, 7 in 10 millennials would consider themselves “plant parents.”. Having closed on their home in Colonialtown North the same day...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Zoning district established in south downtown
In August, the Orlando City Council approved the first reading to establish the Curry Ford Special Plan zoning overlay district. At the Council’s Sept. 12 meeting, the second reading made it official. So, what does that mean? According to City documents, the goal of the zoning overlay is “to...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Community comes out to support Edgewater High School’s agriculture curriculum
More than 150 farmhands came out on Sept. 10 to work on Edgewater High School’s Agricultural Education Center. The volunteers helped clean up the property on Maury Road across the street from the campus. They planted ornamental and fruiting trees, expanded the chicken coop and created a pen for a future herd of goats and sheep, among other activities.
Comments / 0