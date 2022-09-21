If you are out and about this weekend in the Birmingham metro area, don’t be surprised if you see kids walking around with cleats and shinguards on. From September 23-25, the Birmingham United Soccer Association (BUSA) is holding its annual Birmingham Bash Soccer Tournament, presented by Medical Properties Trust. And according to event organizers, this year’s 375 teams participating in the tournament will be on hand at one of the largest youth sports events in Alabama history.

