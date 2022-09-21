ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants.  CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
AL.com

Southern-based outdoor network for Black women signs brand deal with REI

Outdoorsy Black Women, a social network for Black women who enjoy nature and the outdoors, has inked a brand partnership with outdoor retail giant REI. The group has signed on to join REI’s Inclusion Partnerships Network. Through the network, the retailer builds partnerships with organizations and leaders working to create a more diverse community for outdoor leisure and adventure. Organizations in the network include Black Girls RUN!, LatinXHikers, and The Venture Out Project. REI and the nonprofit organization Outdoor Afro have also collaborated on a line of hiking gear which debuted earlier this month.
CBS 42

Little London Kitchen permanently closing after 3 years in Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019. Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they […]
Bham Now

Encore Rouge is NOW open—plus, details for grand opening, Oct. 1

Birmingham foodies, I’ve got exciting news for you—popular food truck Encore Rouge has officially opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant for a test run and will have their grand opening on Saturday, October 1. Keep reading for all the delicious details. All about Encore Rouge 🤩. Encore Rouge has already...
wbrc.com

Weekend block party at Crossplex Village to celebrate opening of new restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5 Points West Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a block party at Crossplex Village this weekend to celebrate the opening of Crab Barrack. Crossplex Village is home to several businesses that serve the West Birmingham community and support Birmingham’s world class athletic facility the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Bham Now

Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
Bham Now

Birmingham to host 375+ soccer teams this weekend, one of the largest youth sports events in Alabama history

If you are out and about this weekend in the Birmingham metro area, don’t be surprised if you see kids walking around with cleats and shinguards on. From September 23-25, the Birmingham United Soccer Association (BUSA) is holding its annual Birmingham Bash Soccer Tournament, presented by Medical Properties Trust. And according to event organizers, this year’s 375 teams participating in the tournament will be on hand at one of the largest youth sports events in Alabama history.
CBS 42

Birmingham VA hosts weekend job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a job fair to fill several positions this weekend. “We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill ​critical vacancies across our health […]
