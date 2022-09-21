Read full article on original website
Bham Now
Thornton Dial art exhibit NOW OPEN + 6 other events you don’t to miss from Samford Arts this fall
Mark your calendars—Samford Arts has a super exciting season planned, kicking off with an exhibit of the work of one of Alabama’s most notable artists, Thornton Dial. Keep reading for the full lineup including art shows, dance recitals and amazing theatre performances. 1. Thornton Dial Exhibition. Swing by...
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 23-25
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Bham Now
8 weekend events in Birmingham, Sept. 23-25, including races for great causes
Time flies when you’re having fun, and somehow, we’ve already reached the last weekend of September. It’s time to end the month in the best way at these can’t-miss events in Birmingham. Keep reading to find out what’s happening in The Magic City, September 23-25.
New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants. CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
Southern-based outdoor network for Black women signs brand deal with REI
Outdoorsy Black Women, a social network for Black women who enjoy nature and the outdoors, has inked a brand partnership with outdoor retail giant REI. The group has signed on to join REI’s Inclusion Partnerships Network. Through the network, the retailer builds partnerships with organizations and leaders working to create a more diverse community for outdoor leisure and adventure. Organizations in the network include Black Girls RUN!, LatinXHikers, and The Venture Out Project. REI and the nonprofit organization Outdoor Afro have also collaborated on a line of hiking gear which debuted earlier this month.
wvtm13.com
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Hoover's first entertainment district, Village Green
HOOVER, Ala. — A groundbreaking celebration was held to kick off construction for Village Green, the city of Hoover’s first entertainment district and lifestyle venue. Watch the full story above.
Little London Kitchen permanently closing after 3 years in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Little London Kitchen in Homewood has announced that it will be closing for good after serving British cuisine in the area since 2019. Earlier this week, owners Bea and Matthew Morrissette said they had originally planned to close just for the foreseeable future while they dealt with understaffing. On Friday, they […]
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
Birmingham Xpress buses roll out
The city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Jefferson Transit Authority have rolled out the Birmingham Xpress, the city's new transit system.
Bham Now
Encore Rouge is NOW open—plus, details for grand opening, Oct. 1
Birmingham foodies, I’ve got exciting news for you—popular food truck Encore Rouge has officially opened their brick-and-mortar restaurant for a test run and will have their grand opening on Saturday, October 1. Keep reading for all the delicious details. All about Encore Rouge 🤩. Encore Rouge has already...
wbrc.com
Weekend block party at Crossplex Village to celebrate opening of new restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 5 Points West Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a block party at Crossplex Village this weekend to celebrate the opening of Crab Barrack. Crossplex Village is home to several businesses that serve the West Birmingham community and support Birmingham’s world class athletic facility the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Birmingham Water Works: What is it? Where did it come from? And who’s holding the reins?
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Billing issues, callouts from the mayor, and recent confusion over the board chair’s resignation have kept the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the news and in local conversation for the better part of a year.
Bham Now
The Modern House Coffee Shop to open in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood on Sept. 23 [PHOTOS]
The Modern House Coffee Shop is returning to its roots in the Titusville neighborhood. The non-profit coffee house, which hires homeless people to provide them with job training and life skills, is opening Friday September 23rd at its new 422 Sixth Avenue South location. Bham Now first reported on the...
Bham Now
Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27
The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
Beloved Country Restaurant in Northport Temporarily Closes Due to Staffing Shortage
Mae's Southern Cafe Soul Food n BBQ, located on Highway 43 in Northport, temporarily shut down operations while the restaurant works out several issues. Chatter surrounding the closure from supporting patrons took place in a Northport Facebook group Thursday morning. Representatives from Mae's confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the...
Bham Now
Birmingham-based XpertDox closes $1.5M in funding from Arizona-based private equity firm
On September 21, XpertDox—a Birmingham-based software company specializing in autonomous medical coding powered by artificial intelligence—announced the closing of $1.5 million in their latest round of funding, highlighted by investment from the leadership of TN3, LLC, an Arizona based Private Equity Capital firm. Keep reading to learn more.
Bham Now
Birmingham to host 375+ soccer teams this weekend, one of the largest youth sports events in Alabama history
If you are out and about this weekend in the Birmingham metro area, don’t be surprised if you see kids walking around with cleats and shinguards on. From September 23-25, the Birmingham United Soccer Association (BUSA) is holding its annual Birmingham Bash Soccer Tournament, presented by Medical Properties Trust. And according to event organizers, this year’s 375 teams participating in the tournament will be on hand at one of the largest youth sports events in Alabama history.
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
Birmingham VA hosts weekend job fair
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a job fair to fill several positions this weekend. “We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill critical vacancies across our health […]
Pedestrian struck, killed on University Boulevard
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Birmingham Friday morning.
