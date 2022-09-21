ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Driver identified in fatal collision with an 18-wheeler on SC-121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified a driver in a collision with an 18-wheeler Wednesday. Coroner Laura Kneece says Tevis Mobley, 28, died on SC Highway 121. According to Highway Patrol, after 4:30 a.m., Mobley crossed the center line and hit an...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry County, SC
Accidents
Newberry County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Newberry County, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver who crashed ATV in Greenwood Co.

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after crashing ATV in Greenwood County early Thursday morning. Troopers said at 5:35 a.m. the driver was heading south on Cochran Road in Ware Shoals when they crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the road, and hit several trees.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

ATV crash kills 1 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in an ATV crash Thursday morning in Ware Shoals. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 a.m. on Cochran Road. Troopers said a 2020 Polaris ATV was traveling south when it crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Roads re-open after deadly crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police announced the roads are now opened following a deadly crash on Friday. Police say Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road are now open to traffic. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office also responded to the crash. Stay with...
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schp#Traffic Accident#Fox
FOX Carolina

Man dies after getting trapped working under vehicle

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office says a man is dead after getting trapped under a vehicle he was working on in Gaffney. According to the coroner, the incident happened on Thursday night at around 6:47 p.m. The coroner said a man was working on...
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
106.3 WORD

Two dead following crash on I-85

The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy