'I'd be arrested': Gay man slams school district over gender identity instruction
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TND) — A gay man wearing a "Groom Dogs Not Kids" shirt, who claimed to be the uncle of two students in the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) in California, berated the district's school board earlier this week over accusations it teaches controversial gender identity topics to students.
kclu.org
South Coast university gets $60 million for ocean research
It’s one of the largest gifts to a university in the Tri-Counties in recent years. The owners of a Bay Area based software company have given UC Santa Barbara $60 million to support ocean research projects. The money is from Marc and Lynn Benioff. He’s the founder of the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup
The Goleta Lemon Festival's live musical acts bring a blend of funk, jazz, country, and rock that is sure to entertain the crowd. In addition to live music and dance performances, catch the Pie Eating Contest each day at Noon. The American Riviera Bank Main Stage is centrally located between the food court, arts & craft vendors, and kids' rides and activities. Enjoy the show and stay cool in the festive Lemon Lounge.
Noozhawk
715 Avenida Pequena, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
Tucked between an avocado grove and a green belt, enjoy the privacy and spaciousness this single level, end unit condo has to offer. Enter into a warm and welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, built in bookshelves and sliding doors to a private brick front patio. Watch the reflection of the sun setting on the mountains while sipping your favorite beverage at the end of the day! The living room opens up to an inviting dining room which has its own sliding doors to the oversized back patio. You'll find everything you need in this tastefully updated kitchen with views to the back patio, a breakfast bar and casual eat-in kitchen area. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with over 1,700 sq ft of living space and storage.
ucsb.edu
Healing Our Ocean
Driven to improve and safeguard the health of our oceans through science and technology, Marc and Lynne Benioff have made a gift of $60 million to UC Santa Barbara, one of the world’s most important marine research centers. The new donation is the largest ever for ocean science at...
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
Noozhawk
925 Nysted Dr, Solvang, CA 93463
Wide and meandering streets lead you through the hills above Solvang to this bright and cheerful, custom-built home located in Sunrise Village. Designed by reputable architect, Evans Jones, this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is warm, welcoming, and conveniently located near schools, shopping, and parks. The home sits on a generous ½ acre lot with stunning views overlooking the Santa Ynez Valley. Built in 1984, the 1,900+/- square foot house features an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living rooms all communicating easily. The living room features a fireplace, and the large kitchen has an eat-in breakfast room area with beautiful sunlit windows. The primary bedroom opens to a backyard deck and one of the two guest bedrooms opens on to a sunroom with views and privacy and access to the grass yard. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with low-maintenance turf and lush flower beds surrounding the various pergola covered patio areas. There is an attached oversized 2 car garage as well as a two-car carport. ADU potential.
Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival postponed to March 2023
This Saturday, large crowds, art exhibits and a long list of musicians were set to fill up Ryon Memorial Park for the inaugural Lompoc Music Festival.
ucsb.edu
Alumna Kathy Fox co-edits the “Handbook of Research on Family Literacy Practices and Home-School Connections” and receives a Distinguished Teaching Professorship Award
Alumna Kathy Fox of UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz School has co-edited, with Laura Szech, the Handbook of Research on Family Literacy Practices and Home-School Connections (IGI Global 2022). In addition, Fox, professor in the Department of Early Childhood, Elementary, Middle, Literacy and Special Education, received the Distinguished Teaching Professorship Award and the Board of Trustees’ Teaching Excellence Award, the most prestigious award conferred at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW).
Santa Barbara Independent
Sheriff’s Office Congratulates Recently Promoted Staff Members
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif – On Monday, September 19, 2022, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated eight. staff members on their recent promotions. The ceremony was held at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room and was attended by family members, friends, and colleagues.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Council OKs Outdoor Dining Changes, But Mayor Rowse Wanted More
Clean up your act — sort of. That's what the Santa Barbara City Council told restaurants with outdoor dining on 10 blocks of State Street. The council voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to make swift changes to outdoor dining, a little more than two years after the city closed a portion of State Street to cars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cal Poly asks grocery stores not to sell tortillas before Blue-Green Rivalry soccer match
It’s something of a tradition to sneak tortillas into the game against UCSB and throw them onto the field.
mustangnews.net
Men’s soccer suffers heartbreaking 90th-minute loss to UC Santa Barbara, 2-1
Cal Poly men’s soccer lost in the Blue-Green rivalry game to UC Santa Barbara by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The Gauchos (5-1-2) tripled the shots on target by the Mustangs (0-7-0), and controlled the ball in the Cal Poly half for the majority of the game in front of the near-sellout crowd of 10,392.
First Spirit of Fiesta dies peacefully of natural causes
Santa Barbara's very first Spirit of Fiesta, Lia Parker, died from natural causes over the weekend. She was 88. The post First Spirit of Fiesta dies peacefully of natural causes appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ucsb.edu
Safe Harbor
Humpback-Whale-Fluke-SFBay-BekahLane-uc-santa-barbara.JPG. Three weeks ago, the hearts of ocean scientists and whale lovers were broken when the body of California’s most popular humpback whale, known as “Fran,” washed ashore at Half Moon Bay, the victim of a ship strike that dislocated her skull from her spine and fractured her vertebrae.
Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs
CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide. The post Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc earns award for financial transparency for fifth year running
The City of Lompoc was awarded recognition for its financial reporting for the fifth year in a row, city officials announced Tuesday.
