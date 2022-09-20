Wide and meandering streets lead you through the hills above Solvang to this bright and cheerful, custom-built home located in Sunrise Village. Designed by reputable architect, Evans Jones, this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is warm, welcoming, and conveniently located near schools, shopping, and parks. The home sits on a generous ½ acre lot with stunning views overlooking the Santa Ynez Valley. Built in 1984, the 1,900+/- square foot house features an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living rooms all communicating easily. The living room features a fireplace, and the large kitchen has an eat-in breakfast room area with beautiful sunlit windows. The primary bedroom opens to a backyard deck and one of the two guest bedrooms opens on to a sunroom with views and privacy and access to the grass yard. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with low-maintenance turf and lush flower beds surrounding the various pergola covered patio areas. There is an attached oversized 2 car garage as well as a two-car carport. ADU potential.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO