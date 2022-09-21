Read full article on original website
Why Are There So Many Big Trucks Around Albany International?
Earlier this week, I was driving through Albany near the airport and noticed I was traveling slower than usual. There were also a large number of big construction haulers traveling alongside me that turned into the airport. At first, I thought maybe they’d already started work on the new terminal...
NYS Capital District Electric Week to be held in Schenectady
The City of Schenectady will play host to the New York State Capital District Drive Electric Week and Sustainability Fair, which will kick off on Sunday, September 25 at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. The event will be held on Liberty Street around the Schenectady City Hall, during the Schenectady Greenmarket.
Restored building creates necessary apartments
A foreclosed building was acquired by Albany Clinton Redevelopment from Albany County Land Bank. In March 2021, work began on restoring the building starting the $1.2 million project.
New Brewery and Bar to Open in Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA — What was once an eyesore in the town of Ballston Spa has been transformed into a space to eat, drink and be merry. Located at 11 Washington Street, the two-story 6,000 square foot building once served as a dress factory and a storage-unit space. However, that was decades ago, and the building had been unoccupied for nearly 30 years, much to the dismay of village residents.
Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding
The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
Knickerbacker Pool Complex facing possible demolition
The city of Troy has issued a Request for Bid (RFB) for the demolition of the former Knickerbacker Pool Complex and has gotten several bids that are under review. The pool has been closed since 2017 due to structural and mechanical deficiencies at the facility.
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? We Think So!
I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
Lake George spice company finds its next home
The Adirondack Outlet Mall is home to a lot of stores, many of them smaller locations tied to large chains like L.L. Bean and PacSun. The outlets are a mass of activity during a Lake George summer tourist season - a fact which benefits any business there, big or small. This week, a family-owned business has signed a lease among chain-sized neighbors and is ready to spice things up.
Latham Mobil worker allegedly sells alcohol to minor
A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.
Whimsical Catskills Cottage on Market! It’s Like Living In Storytown!
Do you love memories of Storytown U.S.A. as much as I do? I think most of us from the Capital Region, Adirondacks and beyond hold a fond place in our hearts for our visits to the legendary amusement park in Lake George. How would you like to live in Storytown every day?
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Summer gun violence in Albany, Schenectady, Troy
The summer of 2022 was rattled with gun violence in the Capital Region's cities, especially Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Overall, gun violence in these cities has increased in 2022 when compared to 2021.
Water main bursts on Fulton Street in Troy
Public utility crews in the Collar City have been working to repair a water main break since about midnight Thursday morning.
Queensbury native buys land in Fort Ann, launching haunts ‘Boo Town’ & ‘Ghoul Town’
Queensbury native Mary Ryther is betting that people who love Halloween just can’t get enough of it. After working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, she’s bought six-and-half acres in Fort Ann and is building a Halloween “haunt” due to open on Sept. 30 and operate weekends through Halloween this year and future years.
Oversize propane truck gets stuck under Twin Bridges
The Twin Bridges were deemed structurally safe after an oversized propane truck struck the overhead truss Wednesday evening.
Beware of Bus Cameras in This Upstate NY Town, or You’ll Pay the Price
Waiting for the school bus in the morning: a tradition that spans generations. The vast majority of people in this country can relate to the plight of the school bus rider. Every morning that you would wake up for school, you knew that you had a finite amount of time to get ready, eat breakfast, and be outside at your post and ready for your ride. That bus was on its way, and it was going to leave for school whether you were aboard or not.
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
Hudson cafe listed among the best restaurants in US
Cafe Mutton, located on Columbia Street in Hudson, has been listed among the best restaurants in the United States, according to two different publications. The cafe landed on the New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America list, as well as on Bon Appétit's 10 Best New Restaurants in America list.
Colonie Police look to name alleged TD Bank robber
A surveillance photo from the TD Bank on Central Avenue in Colonie was released by police Wednesday night, in hopes that someone might recognize the man who is accused of robbing the financial institution last week.
New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best
A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
