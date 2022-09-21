Read full article on original website
kiiky.com
Top 20 Most Influential People In Rhode Island | Social Media Handles 2023
Since the inception of Rhode Island in 1636 as a colony founded by Roger Williams, the state has grown to become one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., known for making silverware, fine jewelry, and exceptional individuals. In this article, we’ll look at the most influential people in...
WPRI
Become a Freemason
Truth, honesty, and fair dealing are the cornerstones of respect and dignity in our relationships with others. Charity in thought, word, and action makes a positive difference in the lives of others and ourselves. Commitment to our families and friends courtesy to our neighbors, and service to our communities and...
GoLocalProv
Kalus Talks Testing and School Choice, Avoids Commenting on Limiting Race Education, Banning Books
Republican candidate for Rhode Island Governor Ashley Kalus held a press conference to unveil what would be her education policy if elected. Kalus pledged to fund universal pre-K, promote public school choice, and “eliminate high-stakes end of the year testing and implement a progress-based testing system.”. Throughout her speech,...
RIDE opposes independent special ed office despite parent, advocate support
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of Rhode Island parents and advocates are pushing lawmakers to create an independent office that would investigate K-12 special education complaints and provide resources to parents and others. A bill establishing the separate office of the special education ombud passed the state senate earlier this year but died in the […]
Gov hopeful Ashley Kalus got tax break for Illinois homeowners after buying RI house
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has faced persistent questions about the strength of her ties to Rhode Island.
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
ABC6.com
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
GoLocalProv
Governor McKee’s Daughter to Compete on The Voice
Kara McKee has earned a spot on The Voice Season 22. She confirmed the rumor that has been swirling for weeks with a post on social media. Idol Chatter, a website devoted to covering The Voice and American Idol, has lots to say about Kara this season. The Voice has...
johnstonsunrise.net
Friday vote on ‘historic’ Rhode Island electric rate hike
A decision may be made on an electricity rate hike as early as the end of this week. In the meantime, Ocean State residents, advocates and politicians took turns making impassioned pleas to regulators, urging them to reject a nearly 47 percent winter electric rate hike. “This sledgehammer approach …...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island turns off tolls for truckers after industry wins lawsuit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A federal judge ruled in favor of the trucking industry Wednesday in a lawsuit against Rhode Island’s new truck tolls. The lawsuit, filed by the American Trucking Associations back in 2018, argued that the tolls were unconstitutional. They said it was a discriminatory and disproportionate burden on out-of-state operators and truckers.
iheart.com
iheart.com
nrinow.news
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
iheart.com
iheart.com
Rhode Island Man Charged -Ghost Guns Seized In Federal Investigation
A West Greenwich man is being federally detained in connection to the seizure of a half-dozen "ghost guns". According to the Justice Department, there were also three silencers and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition seized from the home of Walter Garbecki, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing the items.
3 RI fire departments to split $2.7M for upgrades
Local fire departments are getting more federal funding to "enhance public safety," Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced.
ecori.org
Vessel Speed Restrictions Proposed for New England Waters to Protect Endangered Right Whales
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – Ferries and charter boats could move a lot slower in Rhode Island during the off-season if federal regulators accept new nautical speed limits to protect an endangered species of whale. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have proposed restricting existing nautical speed limits to...
iheart.com
