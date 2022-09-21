Read full article on original website
Transfer truck overturned near Ravenel Bridge Friday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tractor-trailer overturned near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in downtown Charleston Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the transfer truck overturned on its side along Morrison Drive near the bridge around 9:15 a.m. Crews were waiting on a tow truck with the capability to move the large vehicle. The […]
Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
Mount Pleasant to conduct traffic checkpoints this weekend
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau will conduct traffic safety checkpoints this weekend as they crack down on unsafe driving. The checkpoints will take place at four locations across the town on Friday and Saturday. Locations include: Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive – 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. […]
Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
live5news.com
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
Bus driver cited for careless operation in crash that injured several students
UPDATE: The North Charleston Police Department identified the bus driver as Tieshaca Lavette Gordon. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a school bus that crashed into a building and left several students injured earlier this week was cited with careless operation. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) released a collision report from […]
Police: Bicyclist dead after Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was killed during a Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek. The Goose Creek Police Dept. responded to the area of Crowfield Boulevard near Stratford High School just before 11:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Officials say an investigation revealed the bicyclist was […]
live5news.com
Police on scene N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
live5news.com
‘Inadequate’: Dorchester Co. Coroner details need for new building in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re the people who investigate whenever a death happens in Dorchester County, but the coroner says their current building has run its course and they need a new one to meet the demands of a growing county. A new 5,000-square-foot building for the Dorchester County...
live5news.com
Police release name of school bus driver cited in crash that injured 7
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have released the name of a bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store Tuesday. Tieshaca Lavette Gordon was cited for careless operation in connection to the morning crash. : School bus hits student, crashes into...
Edisto River home destroyed by fire, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home located near the Edisto River was destroyed during a fire Wednesday afternoon in Colleton County. The fire happened along the 3700 block of Cannon Road just before 5:00 p.m. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 and reported seeing the building on fire through the […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crashes on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge causing delays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two crashes on I-526 are causing major delays Tuesday morning. The crashes, one eastbound and one westbound, are blocking the left lanes in each direction near the Don Holt bridge. The crashes have caused drive times between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant to reach more than...
live5news.com
After a year, James Island couple still waiting for refund from contractor
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island couple who hired a contractor to renovate their back deck says the work was never performed and, after the contractor’s arrest in an unrelated case, they’re still left waiting for their money back. Don Geddes and his wife wanted answers...
live5news.com
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting. Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man
The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
live5news.com
Goose Creek boat landing dredging delayed as county works to secure sites, permits
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Shallow waters at low tide have been causing problems for boaters at Bushy Park Landing in Goose Creek for years. The funding for a dredging project was approved in 2014 through a penny sales tax in Berkeley County. Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb says it is an important project for public safety as well as the quality of life when people use the waterway.
Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina elementary substitute arrested for public intoxication at school, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A South Carolina woman working as a substitute at an elementary school was arrested for public intoxication at a school on Thursday, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lori Mandarino, 62. was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on the James B. Edwards Elementary School campus.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
