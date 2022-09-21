ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Transfer truck overturned near Ravenel Bridge Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tractor-trailer overturned near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in downtown Charleston Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the transfer truck overturned on its side along Morrison Drive near the bridge around 9:15 a.m. Crews were waiting on a tow truck with the capability to move the large vehicle. The […]
Increased enforcement on Berkeley County roads this weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is increasing law enforcement presence on roadways in multiple counties this week in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Motorists in Cherokee, Union, Edgefield, Horry, and Berkeley counties will see additional enforcement on Friday and Saturday. Areas of enforcement in Berkeley County […]
Mount Pleasant to conduct traffic checkpoints this weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau will conduct traffic safety checkpoints this weekend as they crack down on unsafe driving. The checkpoints will take place at four locations across the town on Friday and Saturday. Locations include: Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive – 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. […]
Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
Police on scene N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
Edisto River home destroyed by fire, officials say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home located near the Edisto River was destroyed during a fire Wednesday afternoon in Colleton County. The fire happened along the 3700 block of Cannon Road just before 5:00 p.m. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a neighbor called 911 and reported seeing the building on fire through the […]
FIRST ALERT: Crashes on I-526 near Don Holt Bridge causing delays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two crashes on I-526 are causing major delays Tuesday morning. The crashes, one eastbound and one westbound, are blocking the left lanes in each direction near the Don Holt bridge. The crashes have caused drive times between West Ashley and Mount Pleasant to reach more than...
Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man

The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
Goose Creek boat landing dredging delayed as county works to secure sites, permits

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Shallow waters at low tide have been causing problems for boaters at Bushy Park Landing in Goose Creek for years. The funding for a dredging project was approved in 2014 through a penny sales tax in Berkeley County. Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb says it is an important project for public safety as well as the quality of life when people use the waterway.
Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of […]
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
