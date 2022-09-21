Read full article on original website
Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
Yardbarker
Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi
For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Spain v Switzerland | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Gavi, Yéremy Pino, and Nico Williams in action as Spain host Switzerland in the Nations League.
UEFA・
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
Yardbarker
Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum
Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North
The LFC Legends take on rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Gareth Bale takes dig at Real Madrid as he thanks LAFC fans for ‘support’ and ‘making me feel at home’
GARETH BALE says it feels nice to be loved again after the traumatic end to his nine year stay at Real Madrid. And the Wales superstar hopes the regular football he is now getting with Los Angeles FC will put him in great shape to face England at the World Cup.
ESPN
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow
Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
Yardbarker
Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic
The first international break of the season has got underway and over half of the Chelsea squad have been called up to represent their country, primarily in preparation for the Qatar World Cup in a couple of months time. An early setback for the United States saw Christian Pulisic pulled...
FOX Sports
Iglesias set for Spain debut with World Cup calling
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Borja Iglesias has been waiting for this moment for a very long time. The Real Betis striker hopes to make his international debut at age 29 when Spain hosts Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday in Zaragoza. Iglesias may also get a second game...
Yardbarker
Sergio Busquets rejects Barcelona exit talk as false
Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets has dismissed speculation of him leaving the club this summer. Despite remaining as a guaranteed first team starter at the Camp Nou, he is into his 15th season in Catalonia, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022/23. Reports earlier this week, from Diario Sport...
Yardbarker
AC Milan Boss Stefano Pioli Speaks On Chelsea's Chances against The Italian Side Ahead Of Champions League Clash
A 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb and a 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg have left Chelsea bottom of the group with AC Milan being their next fixture. Ahead of this clash, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli spoke to Football Italia about the upcoming game and his thoughts on Chelsea. I...
Yardbarker
Liverpool keen on €30m midfielder but Real Madrid ‘planning’ offer for him confirms Konur & Liberman
Liverpool are said to have Joao Gomes in their sights ahead of the January transfer window, though, judging by a reliable source it seems unlikely a move will come from the Reds so early in the season. According to tweets from both Ekrem Konur and ESPN’s Martin Liberman, it seems...
Yardbarker
Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager
Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
Yardbarker
Frustrated Arsenal star now attracting interest from other English clubs
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu frustrated at a lack of game time and is now attracting interest from other clubs. Tomiyasu is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta opting to play Ben White in an unfamiliar right-back position. The Japanese international has been involved in...
Yardbarker
Report: Juventus 'Considered' Christian Pulisic Loan
Christian Pulisic angled for a move away from Chelsea this summer in search of a more prominent role. This move did not end up materializing and reports from Thursday touched on Italian side Juventus' interest in him. There was interest from domestic sides such as Manchester United and Newcastle and...
In-form Neymar eyes Pelé’s record as Brazil’s record scorer
Here’s some great news for Brazil: Neymar is winning everyone over this season with his goals and attitude for Paris Saint-Germain. He’s also been injury-free after years of being plagued by ankle, hamstring and foot injuries. Even though Neymar suffered a small cut in his right knee and...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional football player who currently plays as a forward for Manchester United in the Premier League. He is widely considered one of the best soccer competitors in the world and of his generation. Ronaldo, 37, has multiple accolades and trophies that have broken many records in the soccer world. He has also been the captain of Portugal's national team for 14 years.
