Hypebae
HURR Launches the "Now & Then" Edit, Featuring Emerging Designers from LFW
Off the back of London Fashion Week‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, fashion rental platform HURR is launching a curated edit made up of both current and archival pieces from some of LFW’s most exciting names. Dubbed the “Now & Then” edit, HURR’s offering features a range of buzzy, emerging...
Hypebae
Collina Strada and Heartdub Unveil Digital Fashion Collaboration
Pioneers in sustainability, Collina Strada and Heartdub have come together to create digital fashion garments for the metaverse. Following Collina Strada’s fantastical Spring/Summer 2023 collection GOT MILKWEED?, the New York-based brand has re-created five looks from the show in 2D. Originally presented as a part of the brand’s physical line, the garments take inspiration from the ethereal butterfly, driven by the show’s location, the Brooklyn Greenway, a cemetery transformed into a monarch butterfly preserve. The virtual reproductions are the result of the brand’s partnership with Heartdub, a multinational AI company that. has established a future-leading hyper-realistic digital materials center, committed to reimagining fashion “through digital fabrics and high-precision physical engines.”
Hypebae
Rising Label HANKIM Debuts SS23 Collection, "HABIT"
Rising womenswear label HANKIM has revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection dubbed “HABIT.”. The brand, which launched back in 2020, is helmed by Han Kim, a Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins alum. Having previously showcased her collections at Paris Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week, the up-and-coming creative has presented her latest creations in a series of eerie campaign images.
Hypebae
GUESS Originals Drops a Collaborative Collection With Batman for Fall 2022
GUESS Originals has linked up with Warner Bros. and DC to release a Batman capsule for Fall 2022. Centering around the two heritage brands, the lineup taps into the superhero franchise’s iconic history by tailoring the hero’s vintage graphics to its iconic key pieces. Made up of 21...
Hypebae
Valentino Covers HBX in Its Signature Pink Shade
Barbie-core fever is at an all time high and luxury brand Valentino is capitalizing on the girly trend. The Italian brand covered New York‘s HBX store in its uber-saturated shade of pink to unveil its new rosy-hued collection. “The shade of pink by Pierpaolo Piccioli, for which Valentino is collaborating with Pantone Color Institute to create a unique identity, is individual and unrepeatable in itself,” shares in an exclusive press release.
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
sneakernews.com
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
sneakernews.com
A Dark Olive And White Pairing Simplifies This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Just when you think its release calendar is coming to a slow halt, The Swoosh debuts more in-line propositions of its 40th anniversary silhouette. While its most recent Undefeated collaborative offerings have taken a majority of the acclaim, the brand continues to churn out Fall-friendly coloways, like this two-tone “Olive/White” pairing that graces the Air Force 1 Low.
hypebeast.com
Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"
Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant" Coming Next Year: First Look
While the Air Jordan 1 High OG always seems to be the big draw, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 Low is also immensely popular and beloved by fans. This is because the shoe is perfect to wear during the summer months and over the past few years, fans have been given a plethora of amazing colorways to choose from. In 2023, Jumpman is expected to keep up production of the Air Jordan 1 Low, and we're sure some dope offerings are on the way.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023
2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
sneakernews.com
Bold Red Animates This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 High has stepped aside for its shortest counterpart to revel in the spotlight. As Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design celebrates its 40th anniversary, the high-top model has emerged in new styles. Recently, a women’s-exclusive colorway appeared in a straightforward white...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 12 “Stealth”
Officially unveiled back in July, the Air Jordan 12 “Stealth” is due to make its debut this Saturday, August 27th, closing out one of the busiest release weeks of the month. Accompanied by a similarly-colored Air Jordan 1, which is slated to release next week, the Air Jordan...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” To Return Summer 2023
With the recent resurgence in popularity of some of Nike Basketball’s most beloved silhouettes, some netizens have taken to social media to demand the Swoosh “bring back Foams.” And while this year’s summer isn’t over yet, rumors that styles like the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” will return in 2023 have surfaced.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Appears In The Signature “Starfish” Orange
Following the pattern set by its predecessors, the Jordan Two Trey is adopting yet another iconic colorway from the brand’s historic catalog. This time around, the reconstructed colorway harkens back to the famed “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. The opposing smooth and cracked leather panels of the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
