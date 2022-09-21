BOSTON (MARE) - Zayalani, who likes to be called Zaya, is an affectionate and easy-going girl of Puerto Rican descent. She can be shy with new people but once she opens up she can connect well with others. Zaya is said to possess a caring heart and has a strong desire to help others. Some of her favorite activities include arts & crafts, listening to music, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her foster family. At school, Zaya is receiving extra support, both academically and emotionally. She does very well with one-on-one attention and also gets along with her peers. Legally...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO