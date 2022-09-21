Read full article on original website
Rapper Lil Nas X Sells Out Boston, Buys Haters Pizza and “Accidentally Fell in Love”
This past Sunday night, the Fenway area of Boston was lit up with a live performance by rapper (and Q artist) Lil Nas X. The show took place inside Boston's newest music venue, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, located on Lansdowne Street. If you've never been (and it's so new that you probably haven't), get to a show there ASAP. According to long-time record label representative for the northeast, Andrew Govatsos,
67-year-old punches younger man on Orange Line over loud music, police say
MBTA Transit Police have issued two assault charges to two Boston men, late Thursday afternoon, after the men reportedly got into a fight on an Orange Line train over loud music being played. Witnesses told transit police on Thursday that the incident started when a 34-year-old Boston man, while traveling...
Dorchester Reporter
Jazz and R&B Festival energizes Franklin Park
Boston’s own Margo Thunder, above, headlined the Franklin Park Coalition’s second annual Jazz and R&B Festival last Saturday (Sept. 17). The lineup included Fred Woodard, Wali Ali, and Mike Rollins. Angie Dickerson, aka Mz. Rhythm, and the Boston Rhythm Riders, led the audience in hugely popular line dances. The R&B got serious with Midnight Crew’s All-Star Review featuring Bernard Fullen and “Funky D” commanding the drums.
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
WCVB
Last Open Streets Boston event to launch this Saturday
BOSTON — Dorchester Avenue will be closed this weekend for the last Open Streets Boston event of 2022. Two miles of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard will be closed this Saturday, opening the street for pedestrian use between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, the street will be used for walking, rolling, jogging and biking, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said during a news conference.
classical-scene.com
Mimi Seen at Cafe Momus After She Died
Boston Lyric Opera presents the favorite opera of starving artists and thwarted lovers September 23rd through October 2nd at the Colonial Theater…except the lovers don’t end up thwarted. Love triumphs over death in this show. Purchase tickets HERE. This feature will first discuss the venue. Our interesting interview...
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night
BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Zaya
BOSTON (MARE) - Zayalani, who likes to be called Zaya, is an affectionate and easy-going girl of Puerto Rican descent. She can be shy with new people but once she opens up she can connect well with others. Zaya is said to possess a caring heart and has a strong desire to help others. Some of her favorite activities include arts & crafts, listening to music, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her foster family. At school, Zaya is receiving extra support, both academically and emotionally. She does very well with one-on-one attention and also gets along with her peers. Legally...
Ethiopian man allegedly involved in Roxbury shooting caught after 8 years on the run
The man had escaped the country but recently flew to Chicago where he was arrested. An Ethiopian man who has been on the run from police for eight years following an alleged attempted murder in Roxbury has been caught and extradited back to Massachusetts to face charges. Members of the...
Delays expected for Wednesday morning commute in Boston due to protest
BOSTON — Transportation officials are warning Boston travelers to pack their patience during the Wednesday morning commute. MassDOT says a protest group is expected to disrupt travel along several routes in Boston at approximately 7:00 a.m. It is unclear what the group is protesting or where exactly these disruptions...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
nbcboston.com
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response
Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
New York woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl in MA
A New York women pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in Connections with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl.
newbedfordguide.com
New York woman pleads guilty to trafficking Fentanyl into Massachusetts
“A New York woman pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl. Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 15, 2022. DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.
NECN
Mansfield Woman Appears in Court in Police Officer Boyfriend's Death
A woman accused of hitting a her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton, Massachusetts, this January appeared in court Thursday to present a new theory to clear her name. Karen Read's attorneys argued there was a large-scale coverup...
Police: Suspect left several restaurants without paying
Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.
fallriverreporter.com
Supervisor of international drug trafficking conspiracy sentenced to prison in Boston after thousands of kilos seized
BOSTON – A Colombian man, who was extradited from Colombia after indictment, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in an international drug trafficking organization. According to the Department of Justice, Henry Carrillo-Ramirez, 52, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young...
