Rapper Lil Nas X Sells Out Boston, Buys Haters Pizza and “Accidentally Fell in Love”

This past Sunday night, the Fenway area of Boston was lit up with a live performance by rapper (and Q artist) Lil Nas X. The show took place inside Boston's newest music venue, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, located on Lansdowne Street. If you've never been (and it's so new that you probably haven't), get to a show there ASAP. According to long-time record label representative for the northeast, Andrew Govatsos,
Jazz and R&B Festival energizes Franklin Park

Boston’s own Margo Thunder, above, headlined the Franklin Park Coalition’s second annual Jazz and R&B Festival last Saturday (Sept. 17). The lineup included Fred Woodard, Wali Ali, and Mike Rollins. Angie Dickerson, aka Mz. Rhythm, and the Boston Rhythm Riders, led the audience in hugely popular line dances. The R&B got serious with Midnight Crew’s All-Star Review featuring Bernard Fullen and “Funky D” commanding the drums.
Last Open Streets Boston event to launch this Saturday

BOSTON — Dorchester Avenue will be closed this weekend for the last Open Streets Boston event of 2022. Two miles of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard will be closed this Saturday, opening the street for pedestrian use between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, the street will be used for walking, rolling, jogging and biking, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said during a news conference.
Mimi Seen at Cafe Momus After She Died

Boston Lyric Opera presents the favorite opera of starving artists and thwarted lovers September 23rd through October 2nd at the Colonial Theater…except the lovers don’t end up thwarted. Love triumphs over death in this show. Purchase tickets HERE. This feature will first discuss the venue. Our interesting interview...
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night

BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Zaya

BOSTON (MARE) - Zayalani, who likes to be called Zaya, is an affectionate and easy-going girl of Puerto Rican descent. She can be shy with new people but once she opens up she can connect well with others. Zaya is said to possess a caring heart and has a strong desire to help others. Some of her favorite activities include arts & crafts, listening to music, spending time outdoors, and spending time with her foster family. At school, Zaya is receiving extra support, both academically and emotionally. She does very well with one-on-one attention and also gets along with her peers. Legally...
One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
New York woman pleads guilty to trafficking Fentanyl into Massachusetts

“A New York woman pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2022 in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking five kilograms of fentanyl. Shanese DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Dec. 15, 2022. DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 5, 2022.
