Callaway Responds To Pleasantville, NJ School Board Allegations
Pleasantville Board of Education President Jerome Page has made explosive public allegations about Craig Callaway and what is known as The Callaway Political Organization. The Callaway Family has mastered the art of the messenger absentee ballot and vote by mail processes and have demonstrated the ability to wield disproportionate election influence in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Atlantic County at Large.
Atlantic City Council Members Rebuke Commissioner Ernest Coursey
In a major Decision 2022 campaign development, three Atlantic City Council members have publicly endorsed Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner over incumbent Ernest Coursey. What is extraordinary about this, is the fact that two of the incumbent Atlantic City Council members are registered Democrats and they have decided to...
Here’s What The Atlantic City Change Of Government Means
There is some confusion about exactly what happens if the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot question passes by the vote of the Atlantic City, New Jersey electorate. The ballot question will provide the voters with the opportunity to change the form of government from the current partisan (Democratic & Republican) structure to a non-partisan format.
Gloucester County brewery files lawsuit seeking to overturn New Jersey's restrictions on craft brewers
New restrictions that limit the number of social events that breweries in New Jersey can hold are being challenged in court by a Gloucester County craft brewery. Death of the Fox Brewing Co., which has operated a combination brewery and coffeehouse in Clarksboro since 2017, filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control did not follow proper procedures before enacting the regulations through a special ruling.
‘Unsanctioned’ car rally planned for Wildwood, NJ this weekend
WILDWOOD — They're only going to say it once. Wildwood officials have posted a warning about an "unsanctioned" car rally that's headed to the area this weekend, noting that police will have zero tolerance for careless or reckless driving. All visitors to the Wildwoods are welcome, the statement says,...
Police join local businesses to monitor unsanctioned, ‘pop-up’ car rallies in Wildwood
Police and businesses in the Wildwoods said they have joined forces this weekend to monitor any unsanctioned, “pop-up” car rallies in light of recent postings on social media. “Several social media posts have been stating there are going to be multiple pop-up meets in the Acme Shopping Center...
Take Note Of Traffic Advisory In Atlantic County, NJ, Due To Bike Ride
If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory. The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the...
Docking in New Jersey, Cape May-Lewes Ferry is its own destination
CAPE MAY, N.J. (PIX11) — What was once a simple way to get from Point A to Point B has become its own destination. By the shore of Cape May in New Jersey is the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It has so much to offer — even before you set sail. Watch the video player above […]
N.J. brewery sues state over rules it says are killing business
A Gloucester County brewery has sued the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control seeking to roll back a set of recently-implemented rules it says is strangling growth and could have many brew pub owners shouting “Last call.”. The Death of the Fox Brewery in East Greenwich on Wednesday...
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
Atlantic City, NJ casino execs learned useful lessons from pandemic
ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos, including those in New Jersey, to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
September 24, 2022
20 year old David Garcia Aguilar has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle accident that killed a passenger inside his vehicle. Garcia-Aguilar was driving a vehicle in Millville two years ago that left the roadway, hit a pole, and landed on its roof. A backseat passenger was killed in the accident. He has…
Police increase patrols for ‘unsanctioned’ Jersey Shore pop-up car rally
Officials on Friday said police would boost patrols in Wildwood amid reports of an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally in the Jersey Shore city. Known as H2oi or H2022, the gathering was previously held in Ocean City, Maryland, where authorities faced speeding cars, crashes and large crowds. “This is...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City has closed for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
Atlantic City police investigating shooting block from City Hall
Atlantic City police were on the scene of a daylight shooting about a block from City Hall on Wednesday. A male was wounded, police said. A heavy police presence was seen at Carolina Village in the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue, just down the street from City Hall.
Middle Township Takes Collaborative Approach to Downtown Planning
Middle Township takes collaborative approach to downtown planning. Process to include partnership with county, survey of residents and businesses. Middle Township wants residents’ input on how to make downtown Cape May Court House more walkable, business-friendly and visually appealing. Middle Township officials seek to maximize the appeal of downtown...
NJ man found dead in kettle cooker ‘valued family above all else’
A South Jersey man who died in a workplace accident was being mourned as the "rock of his family," days after the horrific discovery. State Police said they found Dale Devilli, of Millville, unresponsive inside of a kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas food processing plant on Monday. Federal labor...
‘Service’ flags erected in Longport, then removed after veteran complaint
LONGPORT – About two years ago, resident Mary Nugent asked the borough to erect a “first responder service” flag at Thomas B. Reed Park to express gratitude and appreciation for the work first responders do for the community. Before Labor Day, the borough erected 20 of the flags on electric poles along Atlantic Avenue, but quickly removed them after the holiday after a veteran complained that he found them “offensive,” officials said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
