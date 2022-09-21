ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway Responds To Pleasantville, NJ School Board Allegations

Pleasantville Board of Education President Jerome Page has made explosive public allegations about Craig Callaway and what is known as The Callaway Political Organization. The Callaway Family has mastered the art of the messenger absentee ballot and vote by mail processes and have demonstrated the ability to wield disproportionate election influence in Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Atlantic County at Large.
Here’s What The Atlantic City Change Of Government Means

There is some confusion about exactly what happens if the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot question passes by the vote of the Atlantic City, New Jersey electorate. The ballot question will provide the voters with the opportunity to change the form of government from the current partisan (Democratic & Republican) structure to a non-partisan format.
Gloucester County brewery files lawsuit seeking to overturn New Jersey's restrictions on craft brewers

New restrictions that limit the number of social events that breweries in New Jersey can hold are being challenged in court by a Gloucester County craft brewery. Death of the Fox Brewing Co., which has operated a combination brewery and coffeehouse in Clarksboro since 2017, filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging the state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control did not follow proper procedures before enacting the regulations through a special ruling.
Atlantic City, NJ casino execs learned useful lessons from pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos, including those in New Jersey, to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
20 year old David Garcia Aguilar has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle accident that killed a passenger inside his vehicle. Garcia-Aguilar was driving a vehicle in Millville two years ago that left the roadway, hit a pole, and landed on its roof. A backseat passenger was killed in the accident. He has…
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Middle Township Takes Collaborative Approach to Downtown Planning

Middle Township takes collaborative approach to downtown planning. Process to include partnership with county, survey of residents and businesses. Middle Township wants residents’ input on how to make downtown Cape May Court House more walkable, business-friendly and visually appealing. Middle Township officials seek to maximize the appeal of downtown...
‘Service’ flags erected in Longport, then removed after veteran complaint

LONGPORT – About two years ago, resident Mary Nugent asked the borough to erect a “first responder service” flag at Thomas B. Reed Park to express gratitude and appreciation for the work first responders do for the community. Before Labor Day, the borough erected 20 of the flags on electric poles along Atlantic Avenue, but quickly removed them after the holiday after a veteran complained that he found them “offensive,” officials said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
