sneakernews.com
Penny Hardaway’s White/Black Air Foamposite One PE Is Releasing In 2023
2023 is slowly shaping up to be a banner year for the Air Foamposite One. At one point the most coveted sneaker on the market, the Air Foamposite One has since cooled off, although many fans have remained loyal to this 1997 classic. In addition to the return of the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Duke star Marques Bolden.
Jimmy Butler’s agent takes aim at Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe after Miami Heat star gets disrespected in ESPN rankings
With the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, experts, analysts and pundits alike are offering their expectations and predictions for what is to come in the latest chapter of NBA excitement. After ESPN placed Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler outside of the top 10 in its player rankings, Butler’s...
Jazz acquire ex-Dwyane Wade Heat teammate in trade
Dwyane Wade may now be a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, but he is still a Heat Lifer at heart. The Jazz agreed to trade forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In exchange, Utah is receiving 23-year-old guard Saben Lee and 31-year-old big Kelly Olynyk.
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Facing Suspension From NBA for Affair With Team Staffer: Report
Nia Long's fiancé, Ime Udoka, is reportedly facing a year-long suspension from the NBA for "improper" conduct with a member of the Boston Celtics team staff. The Celtics head coach, 45, allegedly had an "intimate and consensual relationship with a female member" of the organization, according to a Thursday, September 22, report from The Athletic's […]
Nike Releases Three Popular Basketball Shoes Today
Nike released basketball shoes from Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Zion Williamson's signature lines today.
Yardbarker
Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video
In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
Former Duke Star And 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Has A New Team
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Mexico city Capitanes have acquired the rights to Jahlil Okafor. The former third overall pick was a superstar for Duke and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Jayson Tatum x Jordan Nu Retro 1
Two big Jordan Brand reports surfaced earlier in the year: one, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low was revealed to be returning for its 20th Anniversary; and, two, Jayson Tatum‘s first signature shoe with the Jumpman was all but confirmed for Spring 2023. Little did we know that the two pieces of news are somewhat connected, as it was officially unveiled that the Celtics Forward is getting his own collaborative take on the 2002-released silhouette.
Nike Officially Unveils LeBron James’ LeBron XX Signature Sneaker
It’s actually not that difficult to believe that LeBron James is now up to his 20th signature sneaker. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Nike officially unveiled the LeBron XX. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames) The 20 is significant since this also happens to be Bron’s 20th year rocking with the […] The post Nike Officially Unveils LeBron James’ LeBron XX Signature Sneaker appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T
NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh entered the league the same year as LeBron James. After facing him for seven seasons, they teamed together with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. They won two championships in four straight Finals appearances. If anyone knows James' talents, it's Bosh. So it's why Bosh...
Lakers News: The Latest On Nike's New LeBron James Sneaker
Plus, new imagery of a new colorway for the LeBron XX's!
Dariq Whitehead interviews Knicks star RJ Barrett
Not only do Dariq Whitehead and RJ Barrett boast similar frames and athletic abilities, but the present-day and former Duke basketball players also exhibit the same style of coolheaded swagger. And like Barrett, Whitehead starred for Montverde Academy (Fla.) before arriving at Duke as a projected ...
BoohooMAN Drops Collaboration With Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal
This September, boohooMAN launched their latest Tall collection with American basketball players, Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal. Following the success of boohooMAN’s first Tall edit with Shaqir back in 2021, the brand has recruited Shaqir’s brother Shareef to the cause. This new and exclusive range for boohooMAN Big and Tall dropped Sept. 12 and promises to be boohooMAN’s strongest yet. The collection captures each sibling’s unique style while signifying the importance of brotherhood — inviting the customer to become a member of this “ride or die” family.
