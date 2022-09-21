Two big Jordan Brand reports surfaced earlier in the year: one, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low was revealed to be returning for its 20th Anniversary; and, two, Jayson Tatum‘s first signature shoe with the Jumpman was all but confirmed for Spring 2023. Little did we know that the two pieces of news are somewhat connected, as it was officially unveiled that the Celtics Forward is getting his own collaborative take on the 2002-released silhouette.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO