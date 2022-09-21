ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos

The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
New York State
Yardbarker

Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video

In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
Rj Barrett
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jayson Tatum x Jordan Nu Retro 1

Two big Jordan Brand reports surfaced earlier in the year: one, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low was revealed to be returning for its 20th Anniversary; and, two, Jayson Tatum‘s first signature shoe with the Jumpman was all but confirmed for Spring 2023. Little did we know that the two pieces of news are somewhat connected, as it was officially unveiled that the Celtics Forward is getting his own collaborative take on the 2002-released silhouette.
HipHopWired

Nike Officially Unveils LeBron James’ LeBron XX Signature Sneaker

It’s actually not that difficult to believe that LeBron James is now up to his 20th signature sneaker. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Nike officially unveiled the LeBron XX. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames) The 20 is significant since this also happens to be Bron’s 20th year rocking with the […] The post Nike Officially Unveils LeBron James’ LeBron XX Signature Sneaker appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead interviews Knicks star RJ Barrett

Not only do Dariq Whitehead and RJ Barrett boast similar frames and athletic abilities, but the present-day and former Duke basketball players also exhibit the same style of coolheaded swagger. And like Barrett, Whitehead starred for Montverde Academy (Fla.) before arriving at Duke as a projected ...
Black Enterprise

BoohooMAN Drops Collaboration With Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal

This September, boohooMAN launched their latest Tall collection with American basketball players, Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal. Following the success of boohooMAN’s first Tall edit with Shaqir back in 2021, the brand has recruited Shaqir’s brother Shareef to the cause. This new and exclusive range for boohooMAN Big and Tall dropped Sept. 12 and promises to be boohooMAN’s strongest yet. The collection captures each sibling’s unique style while signifying the importance of brotherhood — inviting the customer to become a member of this “ride or die” family.
