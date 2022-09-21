Read full article on original website
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Why George Clooney and Julia Roberts ‘took 80 takes’ to perfect their onscreen kiss in new movie
George Clooney and Julia Roberts are opening up about their experience working on the set of their upcoming film ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ revealing that they had a lot of fun shooting some of the scenes and even took their time to perfect their on-screen kiss. During a recent...
Brendan Fraser's Comeback Is Complete Following an Emotional Standing Ovation for His New Film
It’s not uncommon for a beloved actor of yesteryear to make a comeback in a critically acclaimed, award contending film: see Mickey Rourke in The Wrestler or John Travolta in Pulp Fiction. But the buzz for Brendan Fraser’s performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale feels like something else entirely. The actor, who was a bona fide A-lister for much of the late ‘90s and ‘00s, earned a rapturous response from the Venice Film Festival audience when the upcoming film had its world premiere.
Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond
The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
'Street Outlaws' Star JJ Da Boss Boasts an Impressive Net Worth
Fans of the Street Outlaws franchise have grown to love star JJ Da Boss and his family since they first stepped onto the scene. Between his large family dynamic and impressive collection of cars, JJ Da Boss quickly became a fan favorite and got nearly everyone wanting to know more. Let’s take a deep dive into the father-of-eleven’s net worth!
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’
Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’
Margot Robbie has spoken about the leaks from her forthcoming film Barbie, calling the filming experience one of the most “humiliating moments” of her life. In late June, paparazzi photos of Robbie and co-star Ryan Gosling were shared online after they were seen filming at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
Jon Hamm gave up 60% of his salary to make sure his new movie happened
Jon Hamm declined to take 60% of his agreed wages for his new crime comedy movie Confess, Fletch. The movie is a follow-up to the ’80s movies Fletch, and Fletch Lives which were both starred Chevy Chase. The movie, directed by Greg Mottola and starring Jon Hamm, Kyle MacLachlan,...
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Former Bond Girl says the role wasn’t as fun as you might think
From the outside, being in a James Bond movie seems like a dream gig. It’s one of the biggest action movie franchises in the world, and the most glamorous, full of cool gadgets and elegant costumes. Famke Janssen, who played Bond girl Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye, explains that the experience isn’t what it’s cracked up to me.
Charlize Theron: ‘Monster’ Backers Wanted a ‘Hot Lesbian Movie’ with Christina Ricci
Charlize Theron had to slay a bad idea for “Monster.” Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Florida sex worker turned serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Patty Jenkins’ 2003 feature debut, but the film’s financiers apparently had a very different movie in mind instead of Theron’s gritty, no holds-barred approach to the role. Theron told Harper’s Bazaar that some “Monster” financiers wanted “a hot lesbian movie with me and Christina Ricci,” far from what the film ended up being. Ricci played Wuornos’ semi-fictionalized lover, Selby Wall. Theron founded her production company Denver & Delilah in part to protect director Jenkins’ vision and...
Margot Robbie Was ‘Mortified’ by Leaked ‘Barbie’ Photos: There Were ‘Hundreds of People Watching’
“Barbie” lead star and producer Margot Robbie revealed she was “mortified” at the viral set photos of her dressed in character alongside co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. During “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Robbie opened up about the leaked production pictures while promoting David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.”
Jennifer Lawrence’s Movies All Share ‘a Pretty Consistent Theme,’ She Says
During her time in Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence has appeared in several major sci-fi franchises, summer blockbusters, and well-loved indie flicks.
Olivia Wilde clarifies that no, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine
The director of drama-ridden psychological thriller movie Don’t Worry Darling has cleared up #SpitGate once and for all. Unless you’ve been living under a particularly isolated rock for the past fortnight, you’ve probably heard about #SpitGate. It was that insane drama where Harry Styles spat on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival, right?
Colin Farrell is such a poet, even his texts are lovely
We know Colin Farrell as one of the greatest actors in Hollywood. He’s done comedy movies, thriller movies, drama movies, and more in his career, and he’s still growing. For science fiction movie After Yang, director Kogonada was struck by how lyrical Farrell is, even when sending a simple message.
Malcolm McDowell & Richard Roundtree on When They Felt They Could Make a Living as Actors
With their new film Moving On making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, stars Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree sat down for an interview with Collider to discuss the inception of the film and how their careers have progressed to this point. The film stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as friends Claire and Evvie who reunite at their mutual friend's funeral and decide to seek vengeance against her husband for what he did to them in the past. McDowell finds himself the target, while Roundtree sees her more tender side as her ex-husband who has re-entered her life.
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
