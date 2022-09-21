TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Tyvak International SRL, a leading European nano and microsatellite provider based in Torino, Italy, today announced it will participate in the NASA DART Impact Event on September 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, located on campus at Johns Hopkins University. Tyvak International’s Vice President of Programs and Program Manager for the Hera Milani satellite, Margherita Cardi, will help operate ESA’s Hera display at the event and will be available for media questions. DART impact is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. ET that day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005380/en/ Tyvak International SRL to Participate in NASA DART Impact Event

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 19 HOURS AGO