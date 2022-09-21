Read full article on original website
The old Hampden Academy building is all sorts of things now. I haven't set foot in that building since 1992, when I graduated. Well, maybe I popped in there once or twice fairly soon after graduation. But definitely since the early 90's, I hadn't been back. In fact, I never got a chance to take one last lap through the building before they switched to the new building in the Reed's Brook spot.
There's something new going down on the Brewer Riverwalk and I'm not talking about the expansion project that recently started. This new thing moves a little faster than construction in the city. I'm talking about the new Police Unit that's been assigned that beat, and it just so happens that...
If you've ever had the occasion to drive through the town of Alton, chances are you've passed by the old "Happy Acres Hall" on Bennoch Rd. Historically, the exact spot on the Bennoch Road where the Happy Acres building stands now has been, in one form or another, a saloon, dance hall, or bar since the 1800s.
BANGOR– There will be construction on Broadway today, September 22, underneath the I95 overpass and one inbound lane will be closed. Work should be completed by noon but could take longer, expect delays. Call 207-989-2530 with any questions or concerns.
This article continues the description of Waterville’s Main Street Historic District, going northward on the west side of Main Street between Silver and Temple streets, and adds most of the buildings in the 2016 expansion of the district. Your writer hopes she has already inspired people to park their...
A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
You're gonna want to find Richmond on a map. I don't know what's better, the fact that there is an adventure park coming to Richmond or the why and how. It's all from the brain of Jeremy Purington of Purington Construction. He wanted to bring something exciting to the place he calls home - Richmond, Maine. He loves living in Richmond with his wife and two boys, but when they want to do something, well...they have to leave. That's when Moose Mountain was born.
Hey Bangor, just because fall is here, it doesn't mean the itching and scratching will end!. The Maine CDC gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. As...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
Let's face it.. trying to find a new place to live that accommodate a family and a family's budget can be down right impossible given the current market situation. That's one of the reasons we always keep our eyes peeled for houses and apartments in Central Maine that look like they might suit both!
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday. Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing. An official from the business tells us there was a small...
The Bangor Police Department is asking for help. They are trying to locate a man who they say has been missing for a couple of weeks now. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, 65-year-old Jeffrey Yaco of Bangor has not been heard from or seen by anyone. McAmbley says that's not like Yaco to go radio silent.
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that took place at the Rockland Congregational Church. According to the Pen Bay Pilot, Rockland Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at the church on Limerock Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. When officers arrived,...
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
TRNETON, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, Hancock County and beyond is honoring deputy Luke Gross. It was a year ago that he was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Trenton. In a statement Friday, the Hancock County sheriff’s office said in part, “Luke is known as many...
A man from Lagrange who police in Massachusettes say was involved in a domestic violence incident that resulted in attempted murder charges, was arrested in Bangor Friday afternoon. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested just after noontime in downtown Bangor, according to Sergeant Jason McAmbley with the Bangor Police Department.
Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may come to life this evening!. It is a bittersweet day here in Bangor, after an incredible summer of concerts on the Waterfront at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, but they saved one of the best for last. Rock icon,...
