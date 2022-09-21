Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Medical Providers Aims To Provide Quality Healthcare At An Affordable Cost, Opens Doors On September 26th
(Bismarck) A new medical clinic in Bismarck is opening its doors on Monday. Kim Weiss is a certified Nurse Practitioner with 24 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She tells us why she is opening Bismarck Medical Providers. Weiss tells us where the building is and what the hours...
mymoinfo.com
Walmart Remodeling Missouri Stores
(Farmington) Walmart says it is investing 240 million dollars to remodel 41 stores across Missouri this year. The Arkansas-based retail giant says the renovations are geared to bring an updated experience and expanded shopping options for customers. Walmart reports all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and under two-hour...
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Health Officials Promote Earthquake Awareness
(Park Hills) The state of Missouri will hold it’s annual earthquake drill in October. Donovan Kleinberg is the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center in Park Hills. He says something you can do right now to prepare for the possibility of an earthquake is to put together an emergency kit.
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius receives “School of Distinction” Recognition
St. Pius X High School has been recognized by Cognia as a School of Distinction for excellence in education for the 2021-22 school year. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says Cognia has a long list of standards that each school has to meet to receive this recognition. Lehn mentions this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Bake It To A Million
(Farmington) Planning has begun for this year’s Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington. The event raises money for food pantries in Farmington. Organizer Chris Landrum tells us how she got the idea for the fundraiser, which is into it’s 17th year. Landrum says this is...
mymoinfo.com
Flu Shots & the Coronavirus in Washington County
(Potosi) It’s getting near that time to get that flu shot for the season that’s about to start. Shawnee Douglas with the Washington County Health Department in Potosi says their flu vaccine should be arriving soon. We also asked Douglas if Washington County is still seeing new cases...
mymoinfo.com
Future Jefferson County Council members taking the JCSO Citizens Academy
(Hillsboro) Two future members of the Jefferson County Council are currently going through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy. Sheriff Dave Marshak says several council members have taken the course in the past, and it helps them to better understand how things operate within the department. Sheriff Marshak...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Fire
(Farmington) The Farmington fire department responded to a fire at 326 Hickory Street in Farmington over the noon hour on Wednesday. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the home was damaged. The resident, Cindy Quarter, is the lone occupant who rents the property. She was not home at the time and there are no injuries, but she is still looking for her cats Jackson and Finn. The cause is not yet determined.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Empty the Shelters event drops pet adoption fees
ST. LOUIS – Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities. The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its National Empty the Shelters adoption event from October 1 through October 8. During each nationwide event, the fees drop to $50 or less to take deserving pets...
myleaderpaper.com
Proposed Love’s truck stop meets opposition
The Love’s Travel Stops and Country stores company is working toward building a truck stop in Herculaneum, but not everyone in the city is putting out a welcome mat. Herculaneum officials said a Love’s Travel Stops representative recently visited them to talk about plans to construct a Love’s gas station, convenience store and truck stop on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
mymoinfo.com
City of Desloge Buys New Trash Truck
(Desloge) The Desloge City Council had to make the decision to replace a trash truck at their meeting at city hall this week. Mayor David Shaw says the old 1987 trash truck finally gave out. Also at the Desloge council meeting, Mayor Shaw was happy to present the Employee of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Shared Blessings Puts Out A Call For Help
(Bonne Terre) There was a post on the Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry Facebook page this week announcing they would be closed because of a lack of volunteers. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says the lack of volunteers has become a real problem. In addition to...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
kfmo.com
Desloge Comprehensive City Plan Update
(Desloge, MO) Desloge City Government Officials are moving forward to the next step of the process in the update of the city's comprehensive plan after this week's city aldermanic meeting. The current plan was put together over 20 years ago. The Mayor of Desloge, Dave Shaw, says the first step was to get assistance on data collection from the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission and the next step is to get citizen input via a citizen advisory committee.
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco Shop with a Cop motorcycle show
(Herculaneum) The 2nd annual AMVETs Post 42 Motorcycle Show will be held this Sunday at their location in Herculaneum. The show will also be a benefit for the Jeffco Shop With A Cop program. Corporal Jessica Griffaw with the Festus Police Department is one of the board members for Jeffco Shop With A Cop. She says the event is free to attend and includes a lot of things, so bring the motorcycles.
mymoinfo.com
Watch Missouri Dinosaur Work In-Person at New Museum in Ste. Geneiveve
(Ste. Genevieve) When you visit the Ste. Genevieve Museum and Learning Center and you see the new Missouri Dinosaur exhibit, you may be lucky enough to view work being done on that dinosaur that was recently found in Bollinger County. In fact, there have been more than one find since...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely police continues neighborhood walks
(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
mymoinfo.com
Two members inducted into Blackcat Hall of Fame
(Herculaneum) Two members were recently inducted into the Dunklin R-5 School District’s Blackcat Hall of Fame. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman says Alumni Barbara Hill of the class of 1957 and Bruce Thomas of the class of 1965 are this year’s inductees. [F:\WIRE\CURRENT AUDIO\KJ092122C.wav] :25. Both Hill and Thomas...
Comments / 0