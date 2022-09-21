Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis Television Anchor Fired
(St. Louis) A St. Louis television news anchor and radio personality is now fired from his T-V job after a profanity-laced attack on a co-worker. Citing K-T-V-I FOX Two management, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Vic Faust was fired Wednesday morning. In his verbal attack on radio co-host Crystal Cooper,...
Sugarfire celebrates Arnold groundbreaking with sandwich giveaway, food drive
ARNOLD, Mo. — To celebrate the groundbreaking of a new location in Arnold, Sugarfire Smokehouse will have a food truck set up starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the site of its future location, 2204 Michigan Ave. While supplies last, grab a free pulled-pork sandwich Sunday at the food...
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
KOMU
Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade
Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
mymoinfo.com
Watch Missouri Dinosaur Work In-Person at New Museum in Ste. Geneiveve
(Ste. Genevieve) When you visit the Ste. Genevieve Museum and Learning Center and you see the new Missouri Dinosaur exhibit, you may be lucky enough to view work being done on that dinosaur that was recently found in Bollinger County. In fact, there have been more than one find since...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
feastmagazine.com
These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country
596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Routes TDW Prep In St. Louis
(St. Louis) The Farmington Knights dismantled the TDW Prep Academy Jaguars 43-0 at Sumner High School in St. Louis. The Knights scored every time they touched the football in the first half. Connor Rice reached the endzone first for the Knights in this one. And Rice wrapped a bow on...
mymoinfo.com
Shared Blessings Puts Out A Call For Help
(Bonne Terre) There was a post on the Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry Facebook page this week announcing they would be closed because of a lack of volunteers. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says the lack of volunteers has become a real problem. In addition to...
mymoinfo.com
City of Desloge Buys New Trash Truck
(Desloge) The Desloge City Council had to make the decision to replace a trash truck at their meeting at city hall this week. Mayor David Shaw says the old 1987 trash truck finally gave out. Also at the Desloge council meeting, Mayor Shaw was happy to present the Employee of...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
WSFA
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog. KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.
Restaurant on The Hill pares down its menu to address labor shortage
ST. LOUIS — Like many others in St. Louis' restaurant industry, Anthony Devoti has had trouble finding enough staff to cover shifts at his Italian eatery on The Hill, J. Devoti Trattoria. Staffing problems began during the pandemic, when his restaurant, which opened in 2006 as Five Bistro and...
Neighbors push back against proposed Herculaneum truck stop
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Dozens of people Jefferson County are rallying against a proposed truck stop that they say would increase crime and drop property values. Since buying his Herculaneum home over 17-years-ago Mike Rose has always dreamed it would be the place he retires. “My wife and I go...
mymoinfo.com
First of Two Desloge Fall Music in the Park Concerts Saturday
(Desloge) The City of Desloge has it’s first sponsored event of the fall season coming up Saturday evening. Mayor David Shaw says everyone is invited. The Ben Turnbough Band plays at the Desloge City Park Saturday evening from 6 until 8. One more free concert in the park is...
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco Shop with a Cop motorcycle show
(Herculaneum) The 2nd annual AMVETs Post 42 Motorcycle Show will be held this Sunday at their location in Herculaneum. The show will also be a benefit for the Jeffco Shop With A Cop program. Corporal Jessica Griffaw with the Festus Police Department is one of the board members for Jeffco Shop With A Cop. She says the event is free to attend and includes a lot of things, so bring the motorcycles.
Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial
A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial.
mymoinfo.com
Angela Nichole Sutton – Celebration Of Life 9/23/22 At 11 A.M.
Angela Nichole Sutton of Farmington died Monday at the age of 47. A celebration of life will be held Friday morning at 11 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial is at Annapolis Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Reynolds County Fair Begins Thursday And Goes Until Saturday
(Redford) The Reynolds County Fair begins Thursday in Redford and goes until Saturday. Deanna Turner is the First Lady of the fair. She says you can’t miss the setup. Thursday is Family Day so admission is free. Turner tells us what the schedule is on Thursday. Turner walks us...
