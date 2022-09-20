Read full article on original website
Related
Officials: No fentanyl-laced marijuana ever confirmed in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alarming rumors about fentanyl overdoses linked solely to marijuana use don’t match up well with historical evidence on drugs that the synthetic opioid has been mixed with, and at least one area harm reduction advocate hopes to quell fears among the local pot-smoking community. When News Channel 11 reported on […]
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
WSMV
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths
The parents of three inmates who died behind bars in a span of just four months in 2021 are accusing private prison operator CoreCivic of Tennessee of repeatedly placing profits over safety and failing to police its own guards. “CoreCivic needs to be held accountable, and the (parents) intend to do just that,” attorney Janet […] The post Private prison contractor CoreCivic hit with two new lawsuits over inmate deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Advocate for gender rights pushes back on Vanderbilt clinic controversy
The fallout continues over a conservative blogger's post about Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic.
Authorities taking safety measures ahead of planned KKK rally in East TN
Claiborne County community members have expressed their concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media.
wgnsradio.com
Canine Flu is a Growing Problem in Tennessee
Canine flu is on the rise in Tennessee. The illness is very contagious and could even be deadly. Dawn Roberts, executive director of the Beesley Animal Foundation & Clinic, tells NewsRadio WGNS dogs don't have immunity to canine flu:. Roberts says any dog is at risk for contracting canine flu:
IN THIS ARTICLE
State official warns of new scam targeting Tennesseans
Tennesseans received an alert from Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Wednesday about an official-looking mailer from TN UCC Statement Service that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of a certain financing statement filed against them.
actionnews5.com
Gov. Lee: Claims against Vanderbilt transgender health clinic ‘warrants a thorough investigation’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center is under fire on social media and in the political arena after a conservative commentator made disputed claims regarding its transgender health clinic. Matt Walsh, a columnist with the Daily Wire, tweeted this week the clinic “chemically castrates minors,” as well...
WSMV
Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County. State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company...
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Tennessee teacher reaches breaking point, calls for change
She quit her teaching job in the middle of the semester, and now she's calling for change.
WATE
How to get a burn permit in East Tennessee
WATE) — As fall gets underway and the leaves begin to fall, it’s a good time to remember the rules around burning in East Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, debris burning is a primary cause of wildfires every year in the state. The division adds that fire can be an effective tool when used properly however the best intentions can produce disastrous results when safety precautions are not taken.
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
Grundy County Herald
Pickett remembered for his generosity
An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
wgnsradio.com
Drug Overdose Deaths Continue to Rise in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Drug abuse continues to be one of the number one concerns of parents, educators, law enforcement and community leaders. Sadly, the numbers of those who use illegal drugs have grown in recent years. The growth in drug abuse is well documented in the number of overdose...
‘It’s murder’: TN Lawmakers push for harsher penalties targeting the fentanyl epidemic
It's a problem across the state. Earlier this month, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, joining a multi-state effort, urging President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a "weapon of mass destruction."
WSMV
Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
WATE
Workers speak out against constitutional amendment at Knoxville Teamsters Union
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four proposed amendments will be on the ballot during the upcoming election in November as people debate Constitutional Amendment #1. Voters will be asked to check ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the ‘right-to-work’ law should be added to Tennessee’s constitution.
Comments / 0