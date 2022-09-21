ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernie Ball

Comments / 1

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Charvel turns up the heat and introduces the Spacecaster in jaw-dropping new Custom Shop guitar and bass drop

4 new Masterbuilt models take the San Dimas, Surfcaster and Frank Bello So-Cal Bass templates into extraordinary new aesthetic territories. Fender has gone Custom Shop mad with its 2022 Masterbuilt collection, taking its associated brands – Jackson, Gretsch and Charvel – along for the ride, and turning out some of its most head-turning electric guitar and bass models yet.
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Behold all 13 of Fender’s stunning, one-of-a-kind Masterbuilt creations for 2022

From eye-catching colorways and intriguing appointments to down-right mesmerizing artwork, the latest drop ushers in some of Fender's best Masterbuilt models to date. Fender has pulled out all the stops for its 2022 Masterbuilt collection of electric guitars and bass guitars, unveiling more than a dozen one-of-a-kind creations that usher in a wave of show-stopping aesthetics and appointments.
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Jackson unveils four head-spinning Masterbuilt electric guitars for 2022

Three ultra-pointy, battle-ready axes and a Dinky that combines Bengal tiger and space-themed aesthetics. After recently launching its first-ever made-in-Corona guitar, the American Series Soloist SL3, and a duo of new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany, Jackson has continued its fine 2022 form by announcing a raft of new one-of-a-kind Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitars.
YOUTUBE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Guitar World#Jazz#Curtain#Stingray#The Ball Family Reserve
Guitar World Magazine

From divisive prog-pop to a slice of classic blues: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

With these guitar-led tunes from the likes of In Flames, Mars Volta, TERMINA, Buddy Guy, Living Colour and Steve Vai and Hannah Jadagu, fall's off to a flying start. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
MUSIC
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Los Angeles Times

At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface

Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Ball
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
MUSIC
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
CANCER
Guitar World Magazine

Obscura's Jeroen Paul Thesseling on his 5 best bass albums

Thesseling’s story is one of experimental fretless meets metal, breaking new ground with progressive Dutch death-thrashers Pestilence and advancing technical death metal with Obscura. Armed with a fretless seven-string Warwick bass guitar, the Dutch musician Jeroen Paul Thesseling has decades of experience with the death metal bands Obscura and...
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA

As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

Gibson unveils long-awaited “Greeny” Les Paul Custom Shop replica

Built with the original's current owner Kirk Hammett, the Collector's Edition Murphy Lab model is created from comprehensive scans, precisely applied aging and an identical spec sheet. Few Gibson Les Pauls are as revered as the legendary “Greeny” model, which is now in the possession of Kirk Hammett after passing...
CARS
Robb Report

This New 40-Foot Dayboat Brings La Dolce Vita to the Water—With a Modern Twist

The first thing that stood out about the Solaris 40 Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival was its profile. Even with a quay filled with all kinds of new dayboats from the world’s top builders, the the 40’s exterior aesthetics just popped. The fluid lines move like quicksilver. A snubby flare at the bow twists and turns aft along the gunwales, culminating in the right amount of tumblehome aft. The lines are enhanced by the hull’s paint quality—muted silver, platinum and gold that give these boats a rich luster. “It’s a great-looking boat,” says Juan Morillo, the Italian builder’s Miami-based broker. “It’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy