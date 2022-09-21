Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen in emotional new single, Eddie
The track was written the day after EVH's passing, and it's the latest single from the band's upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. Yesterday, Red Hot Chili Peppers shared a sneak sonic peek at Eddie – an emotional new single, which will serve as a tribute to the late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel turns up the heat and introduces the Spacecaster in jaw-dropping new Custom Shop guitar and bass drop
4 new Masterbuilt models take the San Dimas, Surfcaster and Frank Bello So-Cal Bass templates into extraordinary new aesthetic territories. Fender has gone Custom Shop mad with its 2022 Masterbuilt collection, taking its associated brands – Jackson, Gretsch and Charvel – along for the ride, and turning out some of its most head-turning electric guitar and bass models yet.
Guitar World Magazine
Behold all 13 of Fender’s stunning, one-of-a-kind Masterbuilt creations for 2022
From eye-catching colorways and intriguing appointments to down-right mesmerizing artwork, the latest drop ushers in some of Fender's best Masterbuilt models to date. Fender has pulled out all the stops for its 2022 Masterbuilt collection of electric guitars and bass guitars, unveiling more than a dozen one-of-a-kind creations that usher in a wave of show-stopping aesthetics and appointments.
Guitar World Magazine
Jackson unveils four head-spinning Masterbuilt electric guitars for 2022
Three ultra-pointy, battle-ready axes and a Dinky that combines Bengal tiger and space-themed aesthetics. After recently launching its first-ever made-in-Corona guitar, the American Series Soloist SL3, and a duo of new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany, Jackson has continued its fine 2022 form by announcing a raft of new one-of-a-kind Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
From divisive prog-pop to a slice of classic blues: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
With these guitar-led tunes from the likes of In Flames, Mars Volta, TERMINA, Buddy Guy, Living Colour and Steve Vai and Hannah Jadagu, fall's off to a flying start. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface
Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
UK photographer wins outdoor photography contest less than a year after buying camera
Lloyds Bank announced the results of its amateur photography competition – the winner has been shooting for less than a year!
Guitar World Magazine
Watch a 16-year-old Jason Becker blow the roof off his high school talent show with a flawless cover of Yngwie Malmsteen's Black Star
Even when he was barely old enough to drive a car, Becker was clearly ready for far bigger stages. By the time he was barely 18, Jason Becker was already living out the dream – wowing crowds around the world in the electric guitar duo Cacophony with his six-string brother-in-arms, Marty Friedman.
Guitar World Magazine
Obscura's Jeroen Paul Thesseling on his 5 best bass albums
Thesseling’s story is one of experimental fretless meets metal, breaking new ground with progressive Dutch death-thrashers Pestilence and advancing technical death metal with Obscura. Armed with a fretless seven-string Warwick bass guitar, the Dutch musician Jeroen Paul Thesseling has decades of experience with the death metal bands Obscura and...
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
An interior designer transformed a minimal New York City bachelor pad into a stunning studio apartment for $2,000 — take a look
Clare Sullivan told Insider: "Some men just don't know how to reflect their interests and decor style in their apartment and living space."
Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA
As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
Guitar World Magazine
Gibson unveils long-awaited “Greeny” Les Paul Custom Shop replica
Built with the original's current owner Kirk Hammett, the Collector's Edition Murphy Lab model is created from comprehensive scans, precisely applied aging and an identical spec sheet. Few Gibson Les Pauls are as revered as the legendary “Greeny” model, which is now in the possession of Kirk Hammett after passing...
This New 40-Foot Dayboat Brings La Dolce Vita to the Water—With a Modern Twist
The first thing that stood out about the Solaris 40 Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival was its profile. Even with a quay filled with all kinds of new dayboats from the world’s top builders, the the 40’s exterior aesthetics just popped. The fluid lines move like quicksilver. A snubby flare at the bow twists and turns aft along the gunwales, culminating in the right amount of tumblehome aft. The lines are enhanced by the hull’s paint quality—muted silver, platinum and gold that give these boats a rich luster. “It’s a great-looking boat,” says Juan Morillo, the Italian builder’s Miami-based broker. “It’s...
Comments / 1