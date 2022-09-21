Read full article on original website
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
I turned my crazy side hustle into a real business making $500k a year – the idea is so simple everyone can do it
AN entrepreneur has revealed he earned around $500,000 a year from his side hustle of wearing t-shirts. Jason Sadler was the founder of the company IWearYourShirt and decided to launch the venture during the 2008 recession. He told the site Wandering Aimfully that he wanted to get paid for wearing...
The super-rich ‘preppers’ planning to save themselves from the apocalypse
As a humanist who writes about the impact of digital technology on our lives, I am often mistaken for a futurist. The people most interested in hiring me for my opinions about technology are usually less concerned with building tools that help people live better lives in the present than they are in identifying the Next Big Thing through which to dominate them in the future. I don’t usually respond to their inquiries. Why help these guys ruin what’s left of the internet, much less civilisation?
Why Kraken's CEO is stepping down
Good morning! This Friday, Protocol Fintech reporter Ben Pimentel talked with Kraken's Jesse Powell about leaving his CEO role. It’s been a hard year for Kraken and crypto in general. But CEO Jesse Powell said he’s stepping down from the role because there’s just too much he doesn’t like about the job.
Getting Outdoors Is Good for the Soul—and Business
Number crunching and industry analysis of the pandemic-driven ‘get outside’ effect will probably continue for years to come, but it doesn’t take a data scientist to observe firsthand the immediate impact that getting outdoors, together, is having on people. As brands try new things in an effort to get more people into their definition of the “wild”—whether in the heart of Manhattan or the backcountry—and PR vets happily reunite with clients and media face to face, it’s clear that a passion for being active is best ignited when we’re getting outdoors together.
Why Google is pushing for open media formats
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re exploring why Google is taking on Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Also: A new Chromecast, better WebAR, and synthetic stock photos. The story behind Google’s Project Caviar. Google...
Cybersecurity is a data problem. Snowflake wants to be part of the answer.
For a startup in hyper-growth mode like Figma, scaling up its cybersecurity defenses as fast as the rest of the company has been a top concern. To pull off that feat, the company has come to rely on Snowflake, a company well known for its cloud data lake and data warehouse technology, but much less so for what it brings to the table for cybersecurity. As it turns out, though, "the same reason everyone else is using Snowflake and finds its capabilities so powerful also applies to security," said Devdatta Akhawe, head of security at Figma.
Coinbase wants to build the AWS for crypto
Coinbase is launching a new product to connect developers to the Ethereum blockchain as part of its effort to offer a full stack of crypto infrastructure technology and diversify its business away from consumer trading revenue. The new Node product provides APIs for developers to connect to the Ethereum blockchain,...
Your business might need a virtual assistant
The popularity of VAs has grown dramatically over the past couple of years. And we’re not talking about virtual assistant tech; we’re talking about real people. Who needs a virtual assistant the most? Laith Masarweh, who founded and runs the virtual assistant company Assistantly, told me that people just getting their businesses off the ground — those he called “solo-prenuers” — need one most often.
Congress and the big banks have fintech on the brain
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: throwing fintech shade in Washington, Jesse Powell is out as Kraken CEO, and Ryan Breslow stages a comeback. When is an NFT not an NFT? When it’s fungible. That’s the apparent conclusion of EU regulators as they try to close loopholes in the region’s crucial MiCA rules for crypto assets. A leaked draft of the latest language obtained by CoinDesk encourages a “substance over form” approach, which means that fractionalized NFTs might be treated as securities. Which makes sense: Fractionalizing NFTs seems like a pretty obvious way to financialize an asset. It also points out to me how far ahead the EU has gotten in considering the nuances of crypto markets, while the U.S. still stumbles toward maybe taking up a vote on broad crypto legislation next year.
Veni, vidi, Vendia?
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why two AWS veterans think they’ve solved the riddle of the enterprise blockchain, get ready for increased scrutiny of businesses with ties to China, and a new round of Russian cyberattacks might be on the horizon. The blockchain gang. The idea of...
Great products come from strong patents
Every great tech product that you rely on each day, from the smartphone in your pocket to your music streaming service and navigational system in the car, shares one important thing: part of its innovative design is protected by intellectual property (IP) laws. From 5G to artificial intelligence, IP protection...
Security is a data problem
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Snowflake thinks its data lake technology is ideal for cybersecurity applications, the U.K. vows to take a much closer look at competitiveness in cloud computing, and this week in enterprise moves. Security enters the data age. Cybersecurity might be a bit late...
Enterprise blockchain has been a dud. These two AWS vets think they can make it work.
The promise of an enterprise blockchain was not lost on CIOs — the idea that a database or an API could keep corporate data consistent with their business partners, be it their upstream supply chains, downstream logistics, or financial partners. But while it was one of the most anticipated...
The spend management battlefield heats up
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: a costly battle brewing in spend management, Binance and FTX bid for Voyager, and the trouble with Tornado Cash. Expectations for congressional internet savvy haven’t been high since Mark Zuckerberg techsplained to Sen. Orrin Hatch that Facebook runs ads. But I’d expect a little more from the House Financial Services Committee, where PNC CEO Bill Demchak threw shade in a hearing this morning at “unregulated P2P digital payment services” allowing fraud in the money-transfer business. That’s likely a reference to Venmo and Cash App, the objects of scrutiny in a well-timed Bank Policy Institute study. Last I checked, PayPal and Block, the owners of Venmo and Cash App, respectively, had all the needed money-transmitter licenses and FinCEN registrations. Maybe banks — and their overseers in Congress — could spend more time examining their customer service failings?
Lina Khan’s ambitious FTC is facing ‘extremely difficult choices’
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today I have a warning for my fellow havers of too many interests and starters of too many projects about what it might look like if we took over a government agency. Plus: Don’t try to bribe the FTC with ESG, everyone is getting deposed in Twitter vs. Musk and your Gmail is about to get a lot spammier.
LA is a growing tech hub. But not everyone may fit.
LA’s tech scene is on the rise. The number of unicorn companies in Los Angeles is growing, and the city has become the third-largest startup ecosystem nationally behind the Bay Area and New York with more than 4,000 VC-backed startups in industries ranging from aerospace to creators. As the number of tech companies in the region grows, so does the number of tech workers. The city is quickly becoming more and more like Silicon Valley — a new startup and a dozen tech workers on every corner and companies like Google, Netflix, and Twitter setting up offices there.
The green hydrogen boom
Good morning! Green hydrogen is where the money’s at right now, and thanks to the U.S.’s new climate law, the money will keep on flowing. But it needs to overcome some challenges if it’s to be a true climate savior. It’s not easy being green hydrogen.
