Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: throwing fintech shade in Washington, Jesse Powell is out as Kraken CEO, and Ryan Breslow stages a comeback. When is an NFT not an NFT? When it’s fungible. That’s the apparent conclusion of EU regulators as they try to close loopholes in the region’s crucial MiCA rules for crypto assets. A leaked draft of the latest language obtained by CoinDesk encourages a “substance over form” approach, which means that fractionalized NFTs might be treated as securities. Which makes sense: Fractionalizing NFTs seems like a pretty obvious way to financialize an asset. It also points out to me how far ahead the EU has gotten in considering the nuances of crypto markets, while the U.S. still stumbles toward maybe taking up a vote on broad crypto legislation next year.

