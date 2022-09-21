Blues had a new star, fingerstyle was taken to a new level and heavy guitar was everywhere…. We were not ready for the first decade of the 21st century, at least in terms of what to call it. It had came and gone and still no one could decide whether it was the noughties, the noughts, the 2000s, or what. But one thing is for sure, it produced some groundbreaking guitar.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO