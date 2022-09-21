Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the ‘00s
Blues had a new star, fingerstyle was taken to a new level and heavy guitar was everywhere…. We were not ready for the first decade of the 21st century, at least in terms of what to call it. It had came and gone and still no one could decide whether it was the noughties, the noughts, the 2000s, or what. But one thing is for sure, it produced some groundbreaking guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
ESP School of Metal Guitar: how to play guitar like Slipknot
Welcome to the ESP School of Metal Guitar series, where we’ll be breaking-down how to play in the style of some of metal’s biggest guitar heroes. With a playalong track for each artist, as well as full tab and detailed explanation of our examples, you’ll be able to learn two guitar parts that will enable you to jam along to a song in the style of each band.
Sonics In The Soul is the sound of Buzzcocks rebooted and reinvigorated
Mancunian punk legends Buzzcocks keep the flag flying on riotous 10th album Sonics In The Soul
Guitar World Magazine
Jackson unveils four head-spinning Masterbuilt electric guitars for 2022
Three ultra-pointy, battle-ready axes and a Dinky that combines Bengal tiger and space-themed aesthetics. After recently launching its first-ever made-in-Corona guitar, the American Series Soloist SL3, and a duo of new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany, Jackson has continued its fine 2022 form by announcing a raft of new one-of-a-kind Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitars.
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Obscura's Jeroen Paul Thesseling on his 5 best bass albums
Thesseling’s story is one of experimental fretless meets metal, breaking new ground with progressive Dutch death-thrashers Pestilence and advancing technical death metal with Obscura. Armed with a fretless seven-string Warwick bass guitar, the Dutch musician Jeroen Paul Thesseling has decades of experience with the death metal bands Obscura and...
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch a 16-year-old Jason Becker blow the roof off his high school talent show with a flawless cover of Yngwie Malmsteen's Black Star
Even when he was barely old enough to drive a car, Becker was clearly ready for far bigger stages. By the time he was barely 18, Jason Becker was already living out the dream – wowing crowds around the world in the electric guitar duo Cacophony with his six-string brother-in-arms, Marty Friedman.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
The story of the out-of-focus shot that became one of rock's great album covers
The cover of London Calling by The Clash features one of punk's most iconic images – so why doesn't photographer Pennie Smith enjoy talking about it?
Guitar World Magazine
From divisive prog-pop to a slice of classic blues: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
With these guitar-led tunes from the likes of In Flames, Mars Volta, TERMINA, Buddy Guy, Living Colour and Steve Vai and Hannah Jadagu, fall's off to a flying start. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen in emotional new single, Eddie
The track was written the day after EVH's passing, and it's the latest single from the band's upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen. Yesterday, Red Hot Chili Peppers shared a sneak sonic peek at Eddie – an emotional new single, which will serve as a tribute to the late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Lukather jam on Crossroads with Sammy Hagar and Kenny Aronoff
During his appearance on Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip series, the Toto man also shared a few of his always-incredible session stories. A couple of years ago, electric guitar legend Steve Lukather sat down with one-time Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar for a chat as part of the latter's popular Rock & Roll Road Trip show.
Guitar World Magazine
Behold all 13 of Fender’s stunning, one-of-a-kind Masterbuilt creations for 2022
From eye-catching colorways and intriguing appointments to down-right mesmerizing artwork, the latest drop ushers in some of Fender's best Masterbuilt models to date. Fender has pulled out all the stops for its 2022 Masterbuilt collection of electric guitars and bass guitars, unveiling more than a dozen one-of-a-kind creations that usher in a wave of show-stopping aesthetics and appointments.
CARS・
The Moment Paul McCartney Knew Ringo Starr Was the Perfect Drummer for The Beatles
Ringo Starr nailed one song and proved to Paul McCartney he was the perfect drummer for The Beatles.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Brian “Head” Welch play Korn classics at an Arizona high school
The seven-string nu-metal maestro recruited a handful of students to blow the roof off the auditorium with renditions of Blind and Got the Life. Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch made an appearance at an Arizona high school earlier this week to give a talk about both his career and suicide prevention, and even gave some kids the opportunity to jam with him onstage.
Guitar World Magazine
The Roots guitarist “Captain” Kirk Douglas announces new album, New Unknown, premieres hard-riffing single, Over The Ocean
Released under the Hundred Watt Heart moniker, the world-weary rocker is a terrific display of Douglas's riff-writing talent. Earlier this month, "Captain" Kirk Douglas, electric guitar player for hip-hop legends the Roots, released a new single under the Hundred Watt Heart moniker, We Can Be One. A cinematic, 7/8 cocktail of funky rhythm work and syncopated wah stabs, it's one of the best guitar tracks we've heard thus far in September.
The Yardbirds: Roger The Engineer - Album Of The Week Club review
With one foot in their blues past and the other in the psychedelic present, The Yardbirds' Roger The Engineer was the band's only UK album
Guitar World Magazine
Charvel turns up the heat and introduces the Spacecaster in jaw-dropping new Custom Shop guitar and bass drop
4 new Masterbuilt models take the San Dimas, Surfcaster and Frank Bello So-Cal Bass templates into extraordinary new aesthetic territories. Fender has gone Custom Shop mad with its 2022 Masterbuilt collection, taking its associated brands – Jackson, Gretsch and Charvel – along for the ride, and turning out some of its most head-turning electric guitar and bass models yet.
CARS・
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
Comments / 1