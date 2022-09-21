ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

The greatest guitar albums of the ‘00s

Blues had a new star, fingerstyle was taken to a new level and heavy guitar was everywhere…. We were not ready for the first decade of the 21st century, at least in terms of what to call it. It had came and gone and still no one could decide whether it was the noughties, the noughts, the 2000s, or what. But one thing is for sure, it produced some groundbreaking guitar.
Guitar World Magazine

ESP School of Metal Guitar: how to play guitar like Slipknot

Welcome to the ESP School of Metal Guitar series, where we’ll be breaking-down how to play in the style of some of metal’s biggest guitar heroes. With a playalong track for each artist, as well as full tab and detailed explanation of our examples, you’ll be able to learn two guitar parts that will enable you to jam along to a song in the style of each band.
Guitar World Magazine

Jackson unveils four head-spinning Masterbuilt electric guitars for 2022

Three ultra-pointy, battle-ready axes and a Dinky that combines Bengal tiger and space-themed aesthetics. After recently launching its first-ever made-in-Corona guitar, the American Series Soloist SL3, and a duo of new signature models for Northlane's Josh Smith and Death Angel's Rob Cavestany, Jackson has continued its fine 2022 form by announcing a raft of new one-of-a-kind Custom Shop Masterbuilt electric guitars.
Guitar World Magazine

Obscura's Jeroen Paul Thesseling on his 5 best bass albums

Thesseling’s story is one of experimental fretless meets metal, breaking new ground with progressive Dutch death-thrashers Pestilence and advancing technical death metal with Obscura. Armed with a fretless seven-string Warwick bass guitar, the Dutch musician Jeroen Paul Thesseling has decades of experience with the death metal bands Obscura and...
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Guitar World Magazine

From divisive prog-pop to a slice of classic blues: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

With these guitar-led tunes from the likes of In Flames, Mars Volta, TERMINA, Buddy Guy, Living Colour and Steve Vai and Hannah Jadagu, fall's off to a flying start. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Lukather jam on Crossroads with Sammy Hagar and Kenny Aronoff

During his appearance on Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip series, the Toto man also shared a few of his always-incredible session stories. A couple of years ago, electric guitar legend Steve Lukather sat down with one-time Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar for a chat as part of the latter's popular Rock & Roll Road Trip show.
Guitar World Magazine

Behold all 13 of Fender’s stunning, one-of-a-kind Masterbuilt creations for 2022

From eye-catching colorways and intriguing appointments to down-right mesmerizing artwork, the latest drop ushers in some of Fender's best Masterbuilt models to date. Fender has pulled out all the stops for its 2022 Masterbuilt collection of electric guitars and bass guitars, unveiling more than a dozen one-of-a-kind creations that usher in a wave of show-stopping aesthetics and appointments.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Brian “Head” Welch play Korn classics at an Arizona high school

The seven-string nu-metal maestro recruited a handful of students to blow the roof off the auditorium with renditions of Blind and Got the Life. Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch made an appearance at an Arizona high school earlier this week to give a talk about both his career and suicide prevention, and even gave some kids the opportunity to jam with him onstage.
Guitar World Magazine

The Roots guitarist “Captain” Kirk Douglas announces new album, New Unknown, premieres hard-riffing single, Over The Ocean

Released under the Hundred Watt Heart moniker, the world-weary rocker is a terrific display of Douglas's riff-writing talent. Earlier this month, "Captain" Kirk Douglas, electric guitar player for hip-hop legends the Roots, released a new single under the Hundred Watt Heart moniker, We Can Be One. A cinematic, 7/8 cocktail of funky rhythm work and syncopated wah stabs, it's one of the best guitar tracks we've heard thus far in September.
Guitar World Magazine

Charvel turns up the heat and introduces the Spacecaster in jaw-dropping new Custom Shop guitar and bass drop

4 new Masterbuilt models take the San Dimas, Surfcaster and Frank Bello So-Cal Bass templates into extraordinary new aesthetic territories. Fender has gone Custom Shop mad with its 2022 Masterbuilt collection, taking its associated brands – Jackson, Gretsch and Charvel – along for the ride, and turning out some of its most head-turning electric guitar and bass models yet.
