Missouri State

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
Survey: Most Missourians favor marijuana legalization

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A new poll finds that a significant majority of Missouri voters would vote to legalize marijuana in the state if the election were held today. The poll finds broad support for the measure among all demographic groups. The SurveyUSA poll of 830 registered voters found that...
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll

MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
What will a Missouri income tax break mean for you?

(AP) — Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top income tax...
Poll digs into how Missourians feel Biden, Parson & Hawley are doing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked potential voters about how they feel President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley are doing. Of respondents, 49% said they strongly disapprove of the job Biden...
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
Politics
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
Walmart Remodeling Missouri Stores

(Farmington) Walmart says it is investing 240 million dollars to remodel 41 stores across Missouri this year. The Arkansas-based retail giant says the renovations are geared to bring an updated experience and expanded shopping options for customers. Walmart reports all remodeled stores will offer pick up, delivery and under two-hour...
