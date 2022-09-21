ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/20 Tuesday morning forecast

Forecast: Outside of a stray shower N&E this afternoon, we'll be in better shape today with slightly cooler and less humid conditions in place. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s in the city and 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, sunshine will mix with a few clouds in the afternoon, but it will remain quiet. Expect highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: A round or two of showers/t'storms pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. For the remainder of the day on Thursday, expect clearing skies with temperatures stuck in the 70s. As for Friday, it will be sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the 60s.
Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
Fox News

Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns

More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather is on the way

Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Weather
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Fox News

Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
natureworldnews.com

Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]

Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
AccuWeather

Hundreds of thousands without power as severe storms push through Midwest

As cooler air clashed with hot and humid air, volatile storms erupted, triggering heavy downpours and numerous outages across the Midwest. Severe thunderstorms were erupting over portions of the Midwest and Plains into Monday evening as much cooler air clashed with hot and humid air that had been in place over the past few days. Widespread power outages were reported Monday from Michigan to Pennsylvania.
natureworldnews.com

Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins

A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
natureworldnews.com

A ‘Belt of Rain and Thunderstorms’ Is Threatening Areas of Australia

This week, parts of southeast Australia are experiencing La Nina-style rains, gusts, and thunderstorms, with severe weather and significant flood warnings in effect across the country. Due to a succession of cold fronts, the worst of it is likely to hit NSW and South Australia on Tuesday, with Victoria and...
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression

MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
