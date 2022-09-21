Read full article on original website
Related
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Fox 59
Shelby County school district to arm staff members
A Shelby County school district is implementing a new school safety plan which includes arming school staff members. Shelby County school district to arm staff members. New Colts fan apparel just in time for season opener. Where is Sherman? Second Stories in McCordsville. Lapel HS Football team getting special visit...
Comments / 0