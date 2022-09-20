ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers

Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bills Wide Receiver Announces His Status For Sunday

An injury he sustained last weekend kept Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis from playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. But what is his availability for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins looking like?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Davis gave his own personal injury...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Receive Tough News On Starting Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals will be getting all-world wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in just a few weeks but have to make due with what they have for the time being. And right now, they are hurting at wide receiver. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals wide receiver Rondale...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report

The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Impact player ruled out of Browns-Steelers game

The Pittsburgh Steelers–Cleveland Browns game is on Thursday and when you have a Thursday game, it limits the amount of recovery time for someone if they pick up an injury the week before. That’s what happened to the Browns as they already ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday’s game.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

TNF player props: Bear market for the Steelers and Browns?

Last season, we rock and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 3 fantasy football and betting advice with Matthew Berry

Did you see that catch from Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens on Thursday night!? That was OBJ-esque. There hasn’t been much to ride on in the fantasy space with Pickens in the early going, but I’m not going to take away from his awesome catch against the Cleveland Browns. Speaking of the Browns, Nick Chubb just continues to completely dominate both in real-life football and in fantasy football. Chubb is currently the overall RB1 in Yahoo standard leagues (half-PPR). It’s still early, but it’s not farfetched to think he can finish among the top five or top three running backs at the pace he’s going. Sheesh.
NFL
theScore

Tomlin not considering QB or play-caller change: 'Definitively no'

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-2 with a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, but head coach Mike Tomlin isn't pushing the panic button. Tomlin said postgame that he won't consider making a change at quarterback or who calls the offensive plays over the Steelers' extended break ahead of Week 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
