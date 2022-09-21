Read full article on original website
Pac-12 vb, Sept. 22
Ducks down Beavers at Gill – UO release – CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon’s depth paid dividends Wednesday when redshirt freshman Reagan Hope provided a spark over the final two sets of the Ducks’ 3-1 victory in their Pac-12 opener at Oregon State’s Gill Coliseum. The Ducks improved to 7-2 this season with their 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20 victory over the Beavers. Oregon has now won 29 of 33 matches in the rivalry dating back to 2006, and improved to 10-1 in the series under head coach Matt Ulmer. Oregon (1-0, 7-2) hosts Stanford Sunday, noon, Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Pac-12 Networks. Oregon State (0-1, 5-6) hosts California Friday, 6p, Pac-12 Networks.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
Oregon vs. Washington State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
SECOND DAY WITH RAIN IN ROSEBURG
Roseburg had significant rainfall for the second day in a row, on Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .45 inches of rain. That followed .33 inches of rain on Tuesday. Fall begins with dry conditions starting Thursday through the next week. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.
Wildfire Season Slams Southern Oregon’s Tourist Economy
Small business owners are adapting their plans, purchasing their own firefighting equipment as blazes worsen. Stephen Hardesty, who owns the Arbor Inn in Oakridge, had his own personal firefighting truck gassed up and ready go when he received a wildfire evacuation order for him and his employees Sept. 9 as the Cedar Creek fire swept through the region.
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters
The Cedar Creek Fire barely grew on Monday, as rain and cooler temperatures continued to have positive impacts, but fire officials said Tuesday the danger to firefighters continues and shifts in wetter weather to the potential for falling rocks or trees in burned areas. The post Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters appeared first on KTVZ.
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
Eugene, Springfield residents told to stay indoors due to poor air quality
Officials are telling people in the Eugene and Springfield area that smoke from the Cedar Creek fire is making the air quality unhealthy. Both the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health tweeted Monday about the worsening air conditions caused by wildfire smoke. The Cedar Creek fire is now 11% contained but is still burning more than 113,000 acres in the Willamette National Forest.
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
Illegal Marijuana Operation So. of JC, Sept. 21
Search Warrant Served on Illegal Marijuana Operation south of Junction City – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office recently received a tip regarding a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation south of Junction City. Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies were granted a warrant to search the involved property in the 30000blk of Maple Ln. Authorities executed the warrant on 09/15/22 and seized approximately 8,000 illegal marijuana plants, 4,822 pounds of dried marijuana, processed concentrated marijuana products known as ‘BHO’ or ‘Butane Honey Oil’, nearly $50,000 in cash and $32,000 in silver. Authorities also seized a luxury vehicle that was believed to have been purchased using funds from the illegal operation. This illegal operation was located directly adjacent to the Willamette River. Included in the operation were numerous unpermitted structures, a swimming pool, and two separate unpermitted wells, all within the flood plain, which can have negative impacts on the environment when water levels rise. A typical marijuana plant uses approximately 1.5 gallons of water per day. A marijuana grow of this size could be illegally consuming approximately 12,000 gallons of water each day or 1,080,000 gallons over a 90-day period. The extent of the environmental impact from this illegal operation remains under investigation by Lane County Code Compliance officials and the Oregon State Watermaster’s Office, who were present during the execution of the search warrant. 50 year old Kevin John O’Donnell was issued citations in lieu of custody for Unlawful Manufacturing of Cannabinoid / Marijuana Items, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. This investigation was conducted by personnel funded through a grant from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. In 2018 and again in 2022, the Oregon State Legislature made funds available to local law enforcement agencies for the specific purpose of investigating these large-scale illegal marijuana manufacturing operations, including the health and safety impacts on the community. These include unsafe, unregulated working conditions, water stolen from the community, trash dumped on public lands, and dangerous chemicals used improperly. Butane Hash Oil (BHO) labs use volatile chemicals that create a significant explosion and fire hazard to anyone in the vicinity. Dangerous wiring and overloaded electrical systems also pose a significant fire risk. Without this funding, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office would not have the resources needed to investigate and stop these operations, including the resulting serious impact on our environment and communities.
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
Nazi flag suddenly appears at Florence Business Center, quickly taken down
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A Nazi flag hoisted at the Florence Business Center Thursday morning was removed as soon as employees noticed its presence, they said. An image of a Nazi flag flying at the Florence Business Center was posted to social media at about 11:30 a.m. on September 22. According to employees at the business center, the flag was not present when they arrived at the building at 8:30 a.m. that morning. Employees add that when they noticed it, they rushed to take down the flag as quickly as possible.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by...
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
