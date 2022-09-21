ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Tropical Smoothie and Jersey Mike's planned for former Kmart parking lot

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Tropical Smoothie (the business name speaks for itself) and Jersey Mike's (a sub shop) are heading to Batavia, according to paperwork filed by Benderson Development with the Town of Batavia Planning Department.

The food chains will be part of the two buildings planned for the currently vacant former Kmart parking lot, Code Enforcement Officer Daniel Lang informed the Town of Batavia Planning Board on Tuesday night.

After the meeting, Lang said he couldn't confirm that Starbucks is also one of the planned chains for the new development.  He said Benderson has yet to file any development plans that explicitly include Starbucks.

That's been the rumor, and a "coffee shop" is listed as the drive-thru occupant for one of the two planned buildings on the property, but Lang said in an interview after the meeting that he has nothing official to say that the coffee shop will be Starbucks.

Benderson is planning two buildings in the parking lot. Each will have a drive-thru and contain more than one business.  Benderson has so far indicated that one building will contain the coffee shop, Tropical Smoothie, and Jersey Mike's, but no occupants have been submitted yet for any portion of the other building on the property.

"They have approval for two outbuildings in front of the Kmart," Lang said.  "We only have the permitting right now, everything paperwork-wise for the building shell for the one building, and these are two of the uses going into that one building."

He told the board, "I don't have anything on the second one yet. Once I get it, I will advise you guys of what they are and we'll move forward."

There's no word yet on what might become of the hulk of the building that used to be Kmart on Lewiston Road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Messenger

The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation

CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
The Batavian

Convenience store at Lewiston and Main gets go ahead from planning board

A long-vacant retail location at 4169 West Main Street Road, Batavia, will soon open as a convenience store now that the man who signed a lease for the property has clarified his plans with the Town of Batavia Planning Board and the code enforcement officer. Ali Musa started revamping the store, putting up lights and signs, before he cleared those changes with town officials.
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Lifestyle
City
Batavia, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
The Batavian

Downs' officials set sights on installation of Park Road enhancements; Bills, Amerks suite license pacts extended

The Park Road Reconstruction Project has entered the homestretch and Batavia Downs Gaming officials couldn’t be more pleased. That’s the word from Henry Wojtaszek, president and chief executive officer of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., and the public benefit company’s board at their meeting this morning. “It's probably 80 percent complete,” Wojtaszek said. “We expect substantial completion by October 17th and hopefully we will have two-way traffic on the street (again) in just two to three weeks.”
BATAVIA, NY
wxxinews.org

Whole Foods plaza developer buys former Pizza Hut across the street

A long-vacant Pizza Hut on Monroe Avenue in Brighton has a new owner: the same Daniele Family Companies that is developing Whole Foods Plaza across the street. The firm bought the old restaurant last week, paying $1.75 million. Prospective tenants range from food service to retail to fitness. “I would...
BRIGHTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

$2 Million Dollar Western New York Has One-Of-A-Kind Addition

When you spend money on something like a house and the number is a massive number you expect to get certain things. When you are asked to pay over $2 million dollars for a home in Western New York, you expect to get a lot of extras with the home. From upgraded kitchens to hot tubs and spas to oversize garages and maybe even a manmade pond.
CLARENCE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Kmart#Planning Board#Food Drink#Tropical Smoothie#Benderson Development
multihousingnews.com

Historic NY Factory to Get $64M Makeover

East House and MM Advisors will transform the 19th-century brick structure into affordable units. East House and MM Development Advisors are bringing a fully affordable community to Rochester, N.Y. The partnership started construction on Canal Commons located in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, which will revitalize a former manufacturing facility into 123 affordable and supportive units. The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?

Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
2 On Your Side

Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Wings Over Batavia temporarily grounded

A vote to forward the proposal for a Wings Over Batavia air show was tabled Wednesday after Legislator Gary Maha questioned how much it would cost the county. “I’m certainly in favor of it,” Maha said during the Public Service meeting at the Old Courthouse. “My concern’s as to the cost to the county … is it $10,000, $20,000, $60,000? We don’t know.”
BATAVIA, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston to hold emergency meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an emergency public meeting will be held before the Village Board of Trustees to award an emergency contract to 716 Clean Up and Restoration for mold remediation in the Municipal Building located at 145 N 4th Street. Also, to make a down payment to 716 Clean Up and Restoration.
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Police Warn That Car Thefts Are Surging Across New York

Police are warning people to be extra careful and use due diligence when they leave their vehicles. There has been a surge in reported vehicle thefts across the state and police in Hamburg, New York took to Facebook to warn residents to make sure they are protecting themselves against car thieves.
HAMBURG, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
746
Followers
954
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy