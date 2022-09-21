Read full article on original website
Driver killed in Newberry County head-on crash with tractor-trailer identified
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer days earlier. According to Coroner Laura Kneece, the crash happened on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. along South Carolina Highway 121 not far from I-26. Master...
abccolumbia.com
Driver identified in fatal collision with an 18-wheeler on SC-121
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified a driver in a collision with an 18-wheeler Wednesday. Coroner Laura Kneece says Tevis Mobley, 28, died on SC Highway 121. According to Highway Patrol, after 4:30 a.m., Mobley crossed the center line and hit an...
WIS-TV
Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
WIS-TV
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
WYFF4.com
Driver seriously hurt in Greenville hit-and-run, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help after a moped driver was seriously injured in a hit and run. Troopers say it happened about 1:45 a.m. Friday on Poinsett Highway near Furman Road in Greenville County. They said an unknown vehicle, that may have...
SC deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
WRDW-TV
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, arrest warrants allege
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A McCormick County deputy was arrested and fired after driving under the influence, ramming another car with his patrol vehicle, threatening to shoot the occupants and firing his gun, according to authorities. It happened Wednesday in an encounter than began in Greenwood County and ended in...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver dies after hitting 18-wheeler head-on in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Newberry County early Wednesday morning. Troopers said at 4:40 a.m., a driver in a car was heading north on SC Highway 121 when they crossed over the...
Pick-up truck overturned after 18-wheeler crash in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge pick-up truck. According to Aiken County dispatch, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sand Bar Ferry Road and Bonner Lane in Beech Island. The call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, stating […]
WYFF4.com
Head-on crash with 18-wheeler leaves driver dead in South Carolina, troopers say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Newberry. It involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 18-wheeler was driving north...
abccolumbia.com
Suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving 1 year old
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– On Thursday the US Marshals Service and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting. Investigators say Common Nelson was arrested in the Lexington area. According to deputies, on August 14th Nelson fired several shots into a car occupied by a...
WIS-TV
Lexington County Coroner confirms natural cause of death for woman found in Belk bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher is releasing the autopsy results for 63-year-old Bessie Durham. Durham was found dead in a family restroom in the Belk Department store at the Columbiana Centre around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, but according to the Lexington County Coroner, she was last seen entering that family restroom around 6:20 a.m. Thursday Morning.
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
Two dead following crash on I-85
The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed when ATV hits tree in Greenwood County, South Carolina, troopers say
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of an ATV is dead after crashing into trees in Greenwood County, South Carolina, according to troopers. Troopers said about 5:30 a.m. Thursday the ATV driver was going south on Cochran Road. They said the driver crossed over Morgan Road, went off the...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
abccolumbia.com
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
