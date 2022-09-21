ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Driver identified in fatal collision with an 18-wheeler on SC-121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified a driver in a collision with an 18-wheeler Wednesday. Coroner Laura Kneece says Tevis Mobley, 28, died on SC Highway 121. According to Highway Patrol, after 4:30 a.m., Mobley crossed the center line and hit an...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Newberry County, SC
Accidents
Newberry County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Newberry County, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies after hitting 18-wheeler head-on in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing into an 18-wheeler in Newberry County early Wednesday morning. Troopers said at 4:40 a.m., a driver in a car was heading north on SC Highway 121 when they crossed over the...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
#Traffic Accident
WJBF

Pick-up truck overturned after 18-wheeler crash in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge pick-up truck. According to Aiken County dispatch, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sand Bar Ferry Road and Bonner Lane in Beech Island. The call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, stating […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington County Coroner confirms natural cause of death for woman found in Belk bathroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher is releasing the autopsy results for 63-year-old Bessie Durham. Durham was found dead in a family restroom in the Belk Department store at the Columbiana Centre around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, but according to the Lexington County Coroner, she was last seen entering that family restroom around 6:20 a.m. Thursday Morning.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC
106.3 WORD

Two dead following crash on I-85

The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg County deputy rescues driver from burning vehicle

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Earlier this month an officer with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman from a burning vehicle. “I just started seeing like dark cloud coming from under the vehicle so I said ‘that’s not right let me see what’s going on’,” says Corporal SheRon Knight.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
COLUMBIA, SC

