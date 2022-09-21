ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Oswego Pride Festival Returns Saturday

OSWEGO – Oswego PRIDE is hosting a free family-friendly outdoor event with the theme “We are the People in Your Neighborhood” on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Plaza in Oswego. Oswego PRIDE is hosting a festival for the first time since...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Nora Frances Moore

FULTON – Nora Frances Moore of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services, after a long struggle with dementia and several strokes. Nora was born on October 15, 1948, to the late William and Frances (Ross) Johnson in Ogdensburg, New...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership Adopts Sun Safety Policy

FULTON – Not a cloud in the sky and the sun is shining bright, a perfect day to be working outside…if you’re properly prepared. For those that work outside all day, every day, the importance of sun safety cannot be emphasized enough. Over-exposure to the sun’s dangerous ultraviolet rays can not only cause sunburn, but lasting skin damage that could lead to skin cancer.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
Syracuse.com

Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York

If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

William T. Ware

OSWEGO – William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware. William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud veteran, having...
OSWEGO, NY
Person
Billy Barlow
WIBX 950

Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
#Mayor#Drive Thru#Politics Local#The Oswego Speedway#The Halloween Trunk#The Oswego Youth Bureau#Ext
Oswego County Today

Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment

FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Church Of Christ To Hold Clothing Giveaway October 1

OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Susan E. Victory

OSWEGO – Susan E. Victory, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022. Born in Massena, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Babcock) Kelly. Susan was a graduate of Massena High School. In her younger years, she traveled the world...
OSWEGO, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Oswego County Today

Joanne F. Koegel

MARTVILLE, NY – Joanne F. Koegel, 62, a resident of Martville, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side after a ten-year battle with cancer. Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and...
MARTVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

