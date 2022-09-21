FULTON – Not a cloud in the sky and the sun is shining bright, a perfect day to be working outside…if you’re properly prepared. For those that work outside all day, every day, the importance of sun safety cannot be emphasized enough. Over-exposure to the sun’s dangerous ultraviolet rays can not only cause sunburn, but lasting skin damage that could lead to skin cancer.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO