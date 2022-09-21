Read full article on original website
Forget Tricks! Trunk or Treat is Back in CNY For Halloween
Forget the tricks! Trunk or Treat is back in Central New York for Halloween. What started as a way to celebrate Halloween safely during the Coronavirus pandemic has turned into an annual tradition. For the third year in a row, Trunk or Treat will be held at the Oswego Speedway.
Oswego Pride Festival Returns Saturday
OSWEGO – Oswego PRIDE is hosting a free family-friendly outdoor event with the theme “We are the People in Your Neighborhood” on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Plaza in Oswego. Oswego PRIDE is hosting a festival for the first time since...
Nora Frances Moore
FULTON – Nora Frances Moore of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services, after a long struggle with dementia and several strokes. Nora was born on October 15, 1948, to the late William and Frances (Ross) Johnson in Ogdensburg, New...
Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership Adopts Sun Safety Policy
FULTON – Not a cloud in the sky and the sun is shining bright, a perfect day to be working outside…if you’re properly prepared. For those that work outside all day, every day, the importance of sun safety cannot be emphasized enough. Over-exposure to the sun’s dangerous ultraviolet rays can not only cause sunburn, but lasting skin damage that could lead to skin cancer.
Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association To Hold BBQ Fundraiser In Fulton This Sunday
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association is holding a chicken BBQ event fundraiser at Bullhead Point Pavilion in Fulton on September 25, 2022 starting at noon. All funds go towards the maintenance of the grounds of the cemetery. A raffle will also be held. We hope to see you there.
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
William T. Ware
OSWEGO – William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware. William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud veteran, having...
H. Lee White Maritime Museum To Offer Two Photography Workshops For Kids
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is offering two photography workshops for kids ages 4 to 12 years on Saturday, October 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the museum. The museum’s mascot, Sailor Sam, is excited to introduce area youth to Freddy the Parrot,...
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
Baldwinsville trustees reduce River Street speed limit
BALDWINSVILLE — Drivers on River Street in the village of Baldwinsville will have to slow down a bit more. The Baldwinsville Village Board of Trustees voted Sept. 15 to lower the speed limit on that street from 30 mph to 25 mph. Mayor Dick Clarke said the request to...
Phoenix Schools, Village Collaborate For Mural Project With Unveiling Set For Oct. 14
PHOENIX, NY – A collaboration between the Phoenix Central School District and the village of Phoenix is providing the community with some permanent artwork to admire downtown. Throughout the summer, John C. Birdlebough High School students enrolled in the school’s Mural Camp used various techniques to create their masterpiece....
Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment
FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
Oswego County Holds Paper Shredding Event On Sept. 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
Oswego Church Of Christ To Hold Clothing Giveaway October 1
OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
Susan E. Victory
OSWEGO – Susan E. Victory, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022. Born in Massena, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Babcock) Kelly. Susan was a graduate of Massena High School. In her younger years, she traveled the world...
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
Joanne F. Koegel
MARTVILLE, NY – Joanne F. Koegel, 62, a resident of Martville, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side after a ten-year battle with cancer. Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and...
Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
