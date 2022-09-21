Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Arkansas-Texas A&M football rivalry: A Look Back
The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies dubbed their football rivalry “The Southwest Classic” when they began facing off on the Dallas Cowboys’ home turf in Arlington in 2009.
bestofarkansassports.com
New Scheme, Worse Results: Unflinching Look at Arkansas’ Defensive Woes
Sam Pittman seems almost worn out in his press conferences these days, like he hasn’t slept in weeks. Granted, the Arkansas football coach has always taken the laid-back approach in public, but after his Razorbacks outscored South Carolina 44-30 on Sept. 10 at home, giving up almost all the total yardage they surrendered via the Gamecocks’ passing game, Pittman seemed somnolent.
bestofarkansassports.com
5-Star Legacy Prospect Impersonates Joe Adams + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
On the same weekend Arkansas football legend Joe Adams was inducted into the UA Hall of Honor and watched the Hogs essentially win a game with his signature play, the younger brother of a former teammate of his turned in a punt return that would have made him proud. While...
KHBS
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman talks ahead of the Southwest Classic
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman is talking to the media ahead of the Southwest Classic on Saturday.Watch the news conference in the video player above. The Hogs will head to Arlington to play Texas A&M Saturday. Pittman and his crew snapped the Aggies' win stream last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas basketball announces times, television info for SEC schedule
The full 2022-23 SEC slate was announced for Arkansas basketball a couple weeks ago. On Wednesday, the league released tipoff times and television info for all 18 conference games for the Razorbacks. Head coach Eric Musselman enters his fourth year at the helm at Arkansas with an exciting conference schedule...
Everything Jimbo Fisher said about facing Arkansas on SEC teleconference
Texas A&M (2-1) will kick off SEC play this weekend with a matchup against Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium. The Aggies are coming off a 17-9 victory while the Razorbacks are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri. On Wednesday morning, Texas...
Who will Hogs Face Next in Arlington After Aggies Bail on Southwest Classic?
With a chance to revamp the game, there are numerous win-win scenarios for Razorback fans, Jerry Jones
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Arkansas hunters are helping feed those in need this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soon the woods of the Natural State will be filled with orange and camo as hunters take to their stand. Ronnie Ritter is the executive director for Hunters Feeding the Hungry. He said that deer season is an incredible opportunity to provide food for those who need it in Arkansas.
neareport.com
First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night
LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
Meet the Southwest High School golfer who's going for the green
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Like many high school students, Southwest High School sophomore Brea Green is a student athlete— and her sport of choice is golf. “When I was in elementary first tee used to come to our school and practice golf with us,” said Green. For...
onlyinark.com
Indigo Blue Coffeehouse in Pine Bluff
I am certainly no stranger to coffeehouses in this state. If there is a good one in Arkansas, then chances are I’ll eventually find it. Helping spread the java joy to readers around the state happens to be a great passion of mine. Heck, I’ve even stayed above and next to coffeehouses, thanks to fun AirBnB’s in Eureka Springs and Morrilton, respectively.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Arkansas gas prices increase, ending 13-week streak of lower pump prices
The 13-week streak of lower gas prices in Arkansas has ended as prices at the pumps increased this week.
Pine Bluff creates new position to address crime
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's plenty of history in Pine Bluff, and Barbara Warren has been there for a lot of it. "Born and raised," Warren said, laughing. "Just a good wholesome place to grow up, and I am excited I was a product of this place." As time...
Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s Burritos
MALVERN, Ark. – Mississippi-based professional competitive eater Brandon “Da Garbage Disposal” Clark defeated the “Mega Burrito Challenge” at Debbie’s Burritos in Malvern Tuesday. Clark is the first ever to complete the challenge after it has bested five others since 2014.
Police: SWAT unit called to home on Fair Park Blvd
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department has been deployed at a home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0