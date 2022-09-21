Tropical system heading toward Caribbean is likely to become hurricane, with Florida in its long-term path

The so-called spaghetti models show a system near the Caribbean Sea tracking toward Florida. The lines represent potential tracks forecast by various weather forecasting computers. The black line shows the consensus track. spaghettimodels.com/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A tropical wave emerging in the Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a hurricane in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

In the next week, several long-term weather forecast models show the system turning north, passing over Cuba, and heading towards Florida and the Gulf of Mexico.

“It looks like it’s going to end up being a major hurricane,” said Will Redman, a spokesperson for the National Weather Service Miami.

A major hurricane is classified as Category 3 or above.

Redman said the current path shows the storm’s center anywhere between the west coast of Florida and New Orleans, while the area facing the brunt of the hurricane’s force would likely be the Florida Panhandle.

If a hurricane does develop, it would probably begin Monday or Tuesday of next week, Redman said.

First, the tropical wave will likely become a tropical depression over the next few days, moving west-north westward across the Windward Islands today and toward the central Caribbean sea later this week. The system has a 70% chance of forming in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of forming in the next five days. If named, it will become Tropical Storm Hermine.

The National Hurricane Center has yet to confirm whether the system will become a hurricane or target Florida. Maria Torres, a spokesperson for the Center, said it was still too early to say, but they will know more by Friday or Saturday.

“For us here in South Florida, we just have to keep monitoring situation closely,” Torres said. “The important thing is to make sure people start having their preparations ready.”

Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona has become a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds. Fiona is the first major hurricane of the 2022 season, meaning Category 3 and above.

Forecasters are also monitoring two other systems in the Atlantic.

A yet-to-emerge-wave over Africa has been given a 50% chance of developing in the next five days, the National Hurricane Center said. A tropical wave located off Africa’s west coast has low chances of developing.

Tropical Storm Gaston maintained its strength in the open Atlantic Ocean Wednesday, though the storm’s current path does not show it reaching land.