Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Electric Motorcycle Manufacturer Davinci Unveils DC100 Classic
The electric motorcycle market is full of new and exciting options, with most of them designed to satisfy the needs of urban dwellers and commuters. As such, it’s always refreshing to see electric motorcycles that are designed for fun and excitement. You may have heard of Davinci, the Chinese electric motorcycle manufacturer who debuted the DC100 in the Chongqing motorcycle show.
RideApart
Honda Updates The CBR250RR For The Indonesian Market
There seems to be a resurgence of small-displacement sportbikes in recent years, particularly in the Asian market, with 250cc displacements. Indeed, it all started with the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R, a spritely little sportbike with a screamer of an engine. Although no other manufacturer has since been crazy enough to launch yet another inline-four-powered 250cc sportbike, there are a number of decent small sportbikes in the market.
MotorTrend Magazine
Gorgona Cars NM Concept Transforms Original Miata Into a Barchetta Restomod
The answer to most any automotive question is always Mazda MX-5 Miata—at least so the joke goes. But as with the best comedy, there is a grain of truth behind naming the Miata as the solution to any car-related queries. It's one of the most beloved sports cars the world over, thanks to its peppy handling, happy demeanor, and huge modification potential. Mazda's little roadster even makes for an excellent engine-swap or kit-car-starting-point candidate. Though we've seen many V-8 swapped and British look-alike Miata creations over the years this new one from Gorgona Cars isn't your average Miata-based kit car. Instead, the NM Concept is complete vehicle based off the original NA-generation MX-5 chassis and turned into a truly Italian-designed barchetta. Stripped down to the bare essentials, its only additive feature is a new Skyactiv engine from today's ND-generation MX-5. Maybe the answer isn't always Miata, but less Miata.
RideApart
Deus Ex Machina Australia Crafts Yamaha XSR700-Based Scrambler
In 2022, the Yamaha XSR900 turned in its ‘60s café racer ambitions for 1980s Grand Prix styling. The 2022 XSR700 stuck to its guns, however, clinging to ‘70s-inspired paint schemes. The mighty middleweight isn’t the only one partial to the bygone era either. One XSR700 owner, Ty, turned to the Deus Ex Machina custom collective to help craft a modern-classic scrambler build for the ages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
Tamiya's Honda RC166 Model Kit Is As Bonkers As The Real Thing
Honda's RC166 was an absolutely bonkers racing motorcycle. Campaigned by the one and only Mike Hailwood in 1966 and 1967, the tiny, mighty GP bike was powered by an air-cooled, four-stroke, 250cc, DOHC, 24-valve inline-six. Yes, indeed, a 250cc inline-six. It breathed in through six carburetors roughly the size of your thumb, and out through a six-into-six megaphone exhaust. It had an eye-watering 20,000 rpm redline but did most of its work around 18,000 rpm where it developed about 62 horsepower. In a bike that weighed 247 pounds. Madness.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
First Look: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Road-Legal Speedster
Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times. When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 […]
Does the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Have a V8 Engine?
Find out if the ultra-popular 2022 Jeep Wrangler has an available V8 engine. The post Does the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Have a V8 Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Which version of the 2023 Honda CR-V is better? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Ducati Bags 2022 MotoGP Constructors’ Championship
With the 2022 MotoGP season drawing to a close with just five races left on the calendar, it’s pretty clear now who the top finishers of the season are going to be, however, the rankings of which are clearly still up in the air. After a shocking opening lap in the Aragon round of the 2022 season, the gap between Quartararo and Bagnaia has closed dramatically, with the title of world champion now a hotly contested topic between the French and Italian riders.
Meet The KTM X-Bow GT-XR: A 174-MPH Racer For The Road
After numerous teasers and spy shots, KTM has finally lifted the lid on its all-new X-Bow GT-XR. Based on the proven underpinnings of the X-Bow GT2 racer, the boutique automaker describes it as "the closest you can get to a purebred race car in a road-legal vehicle." That's not just marketing nonsense, either - this is a phenomenal machine.
RideApart
E-Bikes And Scooters Are Catching Fire, Both In Popularity And Literally
As we get deeper into the 2020s, electric mobility is clearly on the rise. From e-scooters to e-bikes, electric scooters, electric motorcycles, and other two-wheelers that blur the line between two or more of these categories, plenty of people around the world are hopping on board. There are plenty of excellent reasons why—and they’re only getting more popular over time.
RideApart
Ducati Celebrates 100,000 Scramblers Sold With Limited Carrera Sunglasses
It could be said that the Ducati Scrambler is largely responsible for keeping Ducati afloat in the modern age. Undoubtedly the most popular series of motorcycles in Ducati’s lineup, the Scrambler appeals to a wide selection of riders, and lowers the barriers to entry of the Ducati ownership experience. Apart from that, it dials down Ducati’s race-bred character into a more approachable, rugged-urban chic.
RideApart
Meet The Bike Experience USA, Which Gets Disabled Riders Back On Bikes
Are you familiar with the Bike Experience USA? If you’re not, then you may want to know more about its mission. If you’re a disabled motorcycle enthusiast—or you know a disabled motorcycle enthusiast—it's a really cool thing that this 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is doing. It’s a...
RideApart
HJC Unleashes Sonic The Hedgehog RHPA 11 Graphic
Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog burst onto the scene in 1991. The Sega Genesis game console couldn’t contain the character’s star power, though. Over the years, the wisecracking Sonic spawned countless video game sequels, spin-offs, toys, animated television shows, and live-action film adaptations. Thanks to helmet manufacturer HJC,...
torquenews.com
Lamborghini's Le Mans Hypercar Will Use A Twin-Turbo Hybrid V8
LMDh challenger will be powered by Squadra Corse's first purpose-built racing engine as Lamborghini eyes its hybrid future. Lamborghini's Le Mans Hypercar will be powered by a twin-turbo hybrid V8 engineered in-house by its motorsport division Squadra Corse. The Italian LMDh fighter will compete in both the World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2024.
Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck
Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights. The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood. The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner...
RideApart
Moto Morini And Zontes Open Bookings In The Indian Market
It’s no secret that Chinese-made motorcycles are taking the global market by storm. Manufacturers like Zontes, CFMOTO, Benelli, and even Moto Morini have been making headlines quite a lot lately, and mostly for good reasons. This time around, we head on over to India, wherein two manufacturers with Chinese origins are looking to take the highly competitive premium segment by storm.
RideApart
Watch Pre-1954 Classic Bikes Battle Their Way Around The Track At Goodwood
The Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy races at the Goodwood Revival are extremely special events. Where else can you see the combination of pre-1954 racing motorcycles, piloted by teams comprised of pairings of professional and amateur riders, as well as the majority of attendees in period costumes? If you enjoy motorcycles of this vintage, it’s hard not to appreciate what the organizers have assembled for this event.
Road & Track
RENNtech's Reimagined 600SEL Has a 7.6-Liter V-12 With 615 HP
You can make a strong case for the W140-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class of the Nineties being the brand's peak. The stately styling has stood strong throughout the years (the Maybach was based on this platform, and production ran into the last decade), while the drivetrains are relatively reliable pieces of engineering. The ride comfort is unmatched, and the interior still impresses. But there's always room for improvement. That's where RENNtech comes in.
Comments / 0