saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum says Alabama has been replaced as the premier program in college football
Although the Georgia Bulldogs have just won their first national championship in over 40 years this past season, Paul Finebaum thinks they have replaced Alabama as the premier college football program in the country. “Georgia looks like a better program right now, and they’re backing it up on the field,”...
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
PODCAST: Should Robby Ashford start for Auburn football against the Missouri Tigers?
What do you think about the Auburn's quarterback situation?
CBS Sports
Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, USC
Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.
thecomeback.com
Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
Why Georgia DL Jalen Carter Is Prospect Lions Should Watch
Why Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start
The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
Pete Fiutak: Ohio State's defense will have another opportunity to prove itself; solid among Top 3 with Alabama, Georgia
Pete Fiutak talks about the best games in Week 4 including Clemson-Wake Forest, the job that Lance Leipold has done at Kansas, Wisconsin-Ohio State, Maryland-Michigan and more.
Alabama DL Enters Transfer Portal
Braylen Ingraham had not seen game action for the Crimson Tide since 2020.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old SEC rivals meet up as Alabama hosts Vanderbilt in both team's SEC opener in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Alabama is perfect through 3 games, with a 1-point win at Texas on its record, while Vanderbilt is a surprise 3-1 with a loss against Wake its only blemish, ...
Saturday College Football Selections: Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Hakem Dermish to give their best bets for the matchup between Vanderbilt and No. 2 Alabama.
Bleacher Report
ESPN College GameDay 2022: Week 4 Location Hosts, TV Schedule and Predictions
The SEC is again filled with top teams this year. The conference features the No. 1 team in the country (Georgia), the No. 2 team (Alabama) and eight more programs ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. Week 4 will be a big one in the SEC. That's because there...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Ime Udoka Could Emerge as 'Coach of Interest' for Jobs That Become Available
Ime Udoka reportedly could become a "coach of interest" for other NBA teams after he received a full-season suspension from the Boston Celtics for violations of team policies on Thursday following reports of an intimate relationship with a female staffer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter the lack of certainty...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Bobby Hart Has 1-Game Suspension Upheld for Punching Titans Coach
A one-game suspension given to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for striking a Tennessee Titans coach during a postgame confrontation with a Titans player on Monday night was upheld. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the appeal was heard by former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks, a hearing...
Bleacher Report
NFL Head Coaches Who Look In Over Their Heads Early In 2022
While a handful of NFL teams have excelled early in 2022, optimism has faded quickly for several franchises around the league. It's not necessarily a surprise that the coaches of struggling teams are landing criticism. There will inevitably be a perception that "in over their heads" is similar to calling...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Jon Runyan Jr. Denies Conspiracy Theory Around Mike Evans' Suspension
Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. said his father, former NFL offensive lineman Jon Runyan Sr., was "just doing his job" when he gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans a one-game suspension. The elder Runyan serves as the NFL's vice president of policy and rules administration. His...
Bleacher Report
The NFL's 5 Biggest Disappointments Early in 2022 Season
We aren't even a month into the 2022 NFL season, but already there are several players and coaches who are standing out from the crowd. While some of these talents are drawing attention for good reasons, several stick out in a negative way as a result of poor play or decision-making that is hurting their respective teams.
Bleacher Report
Tua, Daniel Jones Showing Why NFL Teams Need to Be More Patient with Young QBs
By no means am I guaranteeing that Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones will become successful long-term NFL starters at the quarterback position, but there's also no denying that many wrote both off before they even took the field in 2022. Yet, through two weeks, the 24-year-old Tagovailoa and the 25-year-old...
Bleacher Report
3 49ers Trade Targets After Week 2
The San Francisco 49ers appear to be in a bind with their offensive depth just two weeks into the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo has taken over for Trey Lance at quarterback after the starter went down with a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday. The injuries to Elijah Mitchell and...
Bleacher Report
Report: Apple Music Buys Super Bowl Halftime Rights from NFL for $50M per Year
Apple Music has put a financial value on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL has agreed to a five-year deal worth $50 million per year with the global tech company to be the official title sponsor of the biggest football game in the United States.
