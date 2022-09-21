ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

CBS Sports

Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, USC

Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start

The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Woj: Ime Udoka Could Emerge as 'Coach of Interest' for Jobs That Become Available

Ime Udoka reportedly could become a "coach of interest" for other NBA teams after he received a full-season suspension from the Boston Celtics for violations of team policies on Thursday following reports of an intimate relationship with a female staffer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter the lack of certainty...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Bills' Bobby Hart Has 1-Game Suspension Upheld for Punching Titans Coach

A one-game suspension given to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for striking a Tennessee Titans coach during a postgame confrontation with a Titans player on Monday night was upheld. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the appeal was heard by former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks, a hearing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

NFL Head Coaches Who Look In Over Their Heads Early In 2022

While a handful of NFL teams have excelled early in 2022, optimism has faded quickly for several franchises around the league. It's not necessarily a surprise that the coaches of struggling teams are landing criticism. There will inevitably be a perception that "in over their heads" is similar to calling...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The NFL's 5 Biggest Disappointments Early in 2022 Season

We aren't even a month into the 2022 NFL season, but already there are several players and coaches who are standing out from the crowd. While some of these talents are drawing attention for good reasons, several stick out in a negative way as a result of poor play or decision-making that is hurting their respective teams.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tua, Daniel Jones Showing Why NFL Teams Need to Be More Patient with Young QBs

By no means am I guaranteeing that Tua Tagovailoa and Daniel Jones will become successful long-term NFL starters at the quarterback position, but there's also no denying that many wrote both off before they even took the field in 2022. Yet, through two weeks, the 24-year-old Tagovailoa and the 25-year-old...
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 49ers Trade Targets After Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be in a bind with their offensive depth just two weeks into the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo has taken over for Trey Lance at quarterback after the starter went down with a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday. The injuries to Elijah Mitchell and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Apple Music Buys Super Bowl Halftime Rights from NFL for $50M per Year

Apple Music has put a financial value on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL has agreed to a five-year deal worth $50 million per year with the global tech company to be the official title sponsor of the biggest football game in the United States.
NFL

